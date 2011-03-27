Varsity Kansas

March 27, 2011 12:00 AM

City League softball notes

East will be led by seniors Ashley Malone (IF) and Senda Vu (OF), along with junior pitcher Lauren Wiebe.

Heights returns seniors Sarah Foster (OF), Hannah Tritschler (IF) and Julianha Stockham (UT) and a talented junior class including all-league selections Katie Mertes (3B) and Briana Drury (OF).

Kapaun returns three players that earned second-team all-league honors. P Liz Stasiewicz, P Molly Faragher and SS Demi Gardner lead an experienced team that finished third in the city last season.

North will rely on mostly underclassmen, with junior outfielder Brianne Vann and sophomore Rachael Maddox leading the way.

Defending league champion Northwest has three all-league performers back in Alex and Mac Millspaugh and Kelsey Berlin.

South returns senior C Caitlin Sumpter and junior IF Sarah Loesing.

Seniors Karson Record, who was honorable-mention all-league, and Kirsten Rowley will lead an experienced Southeast team.

West returns three underclassmen who received honorable-mention all-league honors last season — pitcher Marissa Fair, IF Aujanae McCoy and utility player Staisha Miller-Diaz.

