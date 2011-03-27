Area high school softball notes

Defending Class 4A champion Andale brings back pitcher Sydnee Eck and utility player Erin Tice, along with second basemen Bradie Schmelzer and first basemen Kelsey Harlow.

Senior first basemen Rylee Ellison and sophomore pitcher Hayleigh Rider will lead Andover .

Andover Central returns senior Hannah Mason, and juniors Bailey Cline and Megan Sorlie — all were all-league players last season.

Kelsey Stewart, the Gatorade Player of the Year, Asia Budd and Nicolle Murphy (both all-league) will lead a talented Ark City team.

Augusta will be young, with junior 3B Taylor Williams, sophomore pitcher Maddie Becker and sophomore OF Kalie Robinson being key players.

Belle Plaine has eight returning starters, including senior pitcher Emily Doyle and junior 1B Morgan Crenshaw.

Five starters return, including sophomores Britni Nixon and Jenna Irwin, for Bluestem .

Buhler, which took fourth in Class 4A, returns juniors Kimberly Patterson, McKenzien King and Kalie O'Neal.

Campus returns seven starters, including 2B Kailey Abbott, pitcher Kyndel Shelburn and utility player Bre Smallwood.

Seven starters return for Circle , including junior Courtney Kifer and sophomore Jacy Gibbs.

Of the 35 players out, 24 of them are freshmen or sophomores for Clearwater , but the Indians do have junior Gabby Diffenbaugh.

Collegiate will need seniors Allison Zeitlow, Lauren Gluck and Kelsie Cole to provide leadership.

Seniors Kayla Oldham (utility), C Austen Hilt and 2B Avery Beard will lead Derby .

Douglass returns junior Courtney Childers and sophomore Shaeli Shunroe.

Goddard has nine returning players with varsity experience, including all-league players Shelby Davis and Jessica Sturm.

Haven returns all-state SS Ashley Rogers, a sophomore.

Hesston returns three all-league players: seniors Taylor Lowery and Emily Pomeroy and junior Aryn Hiebert.

Hillsboro, fourth in Class 3A, will again be a contender with all-state players Taylor Nikkel, Steph Sanders, Courtney Weber and Tena Lowen.

Defending 6A champion Maize has three all-state players back in Devon McCreath, Laura Seemann and Kate James, along with all-league performer Donomi O'Neilo.

Maize South returns all its starters, including juniors Ali Mapes and Maty McRay and sophomore Jody Larson.

Mariah Wedel and Riley Campbell will lead McPherson .

Medicine Lodge, which placed third at state last season, returns 1B Megan Honas, 2B Ali Rogers and P Montana Bailey.

Mulvane, which was runner-up at state last season, returns a pair of all-league performers in OF Kelsey Miller and Kellyn Holt.

Newton, which qualified for state, returns all-state players Jenna Rangel (2B) and B.B. Dymnioski (IF-OF).

Jordan Garrett, an all-league catcher, will lead a talented freshman class for Pratt .

Seniors Marina Patrick and Rachel Norberg will lead Smoky Valley .

Valley Center has its starting lineup back from last year, with all-league performers Max Williams and Kate Hussey.