Carroll plans to contend for CL soccer title

Success didn't come ahead of schedule for Bishop Carroll's girls soccer team last season; the Golden Eagles just had a lot of talented younger players who brought them to the cusp of a City League championship.

Since Carroll returns all of those players, it's only natural for the Eagles to expect, and perhaps even plan for, a finish to 2011 that could have them celebrating like it's 2006. That's the last time Carroll won the City League title, which it shared with Kapaun Mount Carmel.

"With five returning seniors that have played and started since they were freshmen, we kind of thought this year would be a big year to do some things," said first-year coach Greg Rauch, a former assistant."

Among Carroll's returners are All-Metro defender Teresa Offerman, the region's defensive player of the year. She contributed to Carroll's nine shutouts, as did junior goalkeeper Keighton Allen.

"They really know each other well and they complement one another in their styles," Rauch said of Carroll's defense. "They have an aggressive, fast style out of the back."

Carroll's offense is built around several playmakers and a standout scorer, Rachel Wiesen. Her job is made easier by the presence of midfielders Mallory Walden, Rachel Roth and Alyssia Salinas.

With such a deep roster comes goal-setting, and motivation to reach those goals. All Rauch had to do to inspire his team was take them to Carroll's gymnasium.

"I was going to show them the banner hanging in the old gym because we haven't won a City League title since 2006, when we tied with Kapaun," Rauch said. "Definitely it's been mentioned."

Four teams battled for the league title last season, with Heights, Northwest, Kapaun and Carroll opposing one another down the stretch before Kapaun emerged as champion. Carroll's three foes lost significant pieces, but the Eagles know a CL title goes through Kapaun. The teams meet at Newman University on April 26.

"It's hard to miss a team that's won seven years straight," Rauch said. "They are the team to beat. They've got three freshmen starting this year, so we look to use our experience against them."

An important question for Carroll is how its players and a new coach will handle the role as a league favorite. The Eagles were somewhat under the radar during their 12-3-2 2010 season since the league was top-heavy, but now Carroll is likely to have the attention of all opponents.

"I think it's unrealistic for me not to mention the opportunity they have in front of them," Rauch said. "Next year I expect to continue to compete but this year I expect to excel."