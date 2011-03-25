Kitchen adjusts to life at bigger school

Jayda Kitchen never saw anything like this in Towanda.

When the sophomore walked through the doors of South High the first day of school, it was a culture shock. The crowd, a seemingly endless stream of people, is what Kitchen remembers the most.

"It was like a little fish going to a big pond," Kitchen said.

Things were going to be different from life at Circle, where Kitchen stood out as a freshman on the track and field team, qualifying for state in the long jump and placing sixth in Class 4A in the triple jump.

But her journey began on the right path at South when the counselor assigned to her was Cody Dickman, who just took over coaching duties on the track team.

"She's a great kid with a good head on her shoulders," said Dickman, who was an assistant at South the previous three years. "When you combine her humble spirit and her general likable disposition and her athleticism, she has a lot of good qualities going for her. She's something special."

Still, the transition to a much larger school was difficult for Kitchen in the beginning.

"I was very shy and quiet because I was scared to talk to anybody," Kitchen said. "I knew a couple of people, but I didn't talk to them much because I didn't know if they knew me that well. I didn't want to talk to anybody."

Kitchen began to crawl out of her shell in the winter, joining the girls basketball team. The camaraderie on the team was precious to Kitchen. It allowed her to make friends and open up her personality.

When track practices began, the difference was notable to Dickman.

"She is everything you would want in a star," Dickman said. "Unfortunately, it doesn't always work that way when your best athlete is your best worker. So to have that type of work ethic come from such a young kid, it makes for a good foundation for our program."

Kitchen said she plans on running, most likely the sprints to go along with both of her jumping events. The main focus is crafting her technique in the triple jump and returning to state.

South opens its season on April 1 at the Southeast Invitational at Northwest.

Last season, Kitchen never saw anything like what the City League offers.

"I think of it as a challenge," Kitchen said. "It makes me want to do it again and do it better than I did it last year. I know a lot more now and what I'm doing just feels awesome."