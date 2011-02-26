Andover Central claims 5A wrestling

PARK CITY — Alex Bontz didn’t know it while he was winning a state championship, but his coach, Terry Alley, was coaching his last match.

So when Bontz, Andover Central’s 145-pound junior, hugged Alley after winning 6-1, it was the final time to celebrate on the mat between a coach and wrestler with a special connection.

“When I started my first coaching job, I was an assistant coach at Kapaun Mount Carmel,” Alley said. “The first state championship match that I sat in a chair was with his uncle, Marty Bontz. Thirty-six years later I’ve got Marty’s nephew for my last match.”

Alex Bontz’ title was the third individual crown for Andover Central on Saturday night and the end of a dominating Class 5A performance by the Jaguars. Bontz, who defeated Hays’ Preston Weigel, had finished third two years in a row and wanted desperately to become a state champion like his father and uncle. He finished the season 40-0.

“Past years I’ve been more cautious, trying to use more strength and technique,” Bontz said. “This year I came in knowing that I have to make a move to score. It’s not going to open up for you. That’s how you score in wrestling.”

Bontz’s teammates, Jake and Zac Gentzler, won their championship matches at 125 pounds and 103 pounds as Central went 3-0 in the finals.

Andover Central tallied 156½ points, with Shawnee Heights second at 116½ and Kapaun third at 114.

“It feels great just knowing that we came out on top,” Jake Gentzler said. “We just proved ourselves today. It was a great win for Alex. I’m so proud of him and proud of our team.”

Zac Gentzler set the stage for a great final round with an aggressive performance against Salina South’s Javier Vieyra, who he faced and beat in last year’s 103-pound championship. He took an early lead and won a 3-2 decision.

“State championships are always great at the high school level,” Zac Gentzler said. “I’ve been growing up and coming here ever since I was little. It was great to go out there and especially set the tone for our team. Me going out there and setting the tone (gave) them a little bit more fire to go out there and win.”

Alley, who was named the Class 5A Coach of the Year, was relieved to end his career with the school’s first state title.

“These kids starting the last round last night and the consolation round and all day today wrestled super,” Alley said. “We brought 10 kids here and each of them scored points. That’s what a state championship is about.”