Andale cruises to 4A wrestling team crown

SALINA — After making his way down the list of Class 4A champions, all that was left for the Bicentennial Center public-address announcer was the team champion.

Andale coach Brad Lies knew what was coming. After all, his team had built a nearly insurmountable 42½-point lead after the tournament’s first day.

But that didn’t matter.

Hearing those words “Andale” and “champions” boom through the arena was something that would signify the end of his project to get the Indians another state championship and the first under Lies’ guidance.

Andale won Saturday evening with 144½ points, 36½ more than second-place Clay Center and the program’s second title — the first was in 2006.

“Yesterday, we had a lot of guys going, so we never really had time to stop and think about how well we were doing,” Lies said. “But today kind of drug on and it began to settle in.

“These kids have worked hard into buying into our system. Finally, the right pieces fell into place for us. We were lucky to be deep enough to win it.”

With seven qualifiers returning and highly touted freshmen also being mixed in the program, it was hardly a shock that the Indians won. What was shocking was how much they won by.

Andale brought nine wrestlers to Salina and six made it to the semifinals. Jake Hattabaugh was the Indians’ lone individual champion but Andale also had four runners-up to go with a third- and fifth-place finish.

“We won all nine of our matches in the first round—we couldn’t have asked for a better first day,” Lies said. “The way the brackets fell set up pretty well for us. Then we had a bunch of guys come up big.”

The Indians’ roster couldn’t have been more perfect for not only a championship run this season, but for the next two or three seasons.

Hattabaugh, along with Colton Eck, who lost in the final at 140, will graduate, but the rest of Andale’s qualifiers, including second-place finishers freshman Tyler Lies (109), sophomore Levi Eck (145) and junior Colton Duhr (152) will return.

“I know there are a lot of young guys coming up that are really good,” Hattabaugh said. “I think Andale will be able to win more championships.”

As Hattabaugh stepped onto the mat for his match, he couldn’t let his team be crowned champion without an individual champion. The last 4A team to do that was Abilene in 1999.

Both he and Colton Easterberg from Clay Center took the conservative approach to the match, not making any sudden moves in fear of being reversed then taken down.

Hattabaugh scored first, with an escape in the second period. Easterberg opened the third period with an escape of his own to tie the score. Then Hattabaugh took down Easterberg late in the third period for a 3-1 lead.

As the clock was winding down, Easterberg escaped Hattabaugh then went tumbling out of bounds due to injury. He wasn’t able to finish, giving Hattabaugh the 160 title and a fitting conclusion to Andale’s season.

“To finish with both championships is awesome,” Hattabaugh said. “Our goal since I was a freshman was to get a state banner and we finally did it.”