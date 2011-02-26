Railers chasing elusive titles

PARK CITY — If Newton wrestlers Quinton Harrison and Miles Johns win their championship matches today, they won't be the only people with big grins on their faces. Newton coach Jude Wilson wants it just as much as his wrestlers do and couldn't help but smile when talking about their performances Friday at Hartman Arena.

The Railers haven't had a Class 5A wrestling champion since 2004.

"It would be big. We haven't had a champion for several years now," Wilson said. "They wrestled their tails off today and gave themselves a chance to make it happen for Newton. We haven't champs in a while, and I know those two would love to be the ones to bring it back to us."

Newton was in sixth place after Friday's matches with 68 points, 25 1/2 points behind Shawnee Heights. Newton may not realistically be in the race for a team title, but its wrestlers aren't going to let off of the gas pedal.

"We came here last year and only got two places," Johns said. "We wanted more. This year it seems like we've got the chance to do so much more. We've worked hard all year, and it would mean a lot to us."

Harrison agrees.

"We'd like to win as a team too," Harrison said. "But winning as an individual champion would feel good."

Harrison defeated McPherson's Kader Kretzer 15-8 in the 112-pound semifinals. He got ahead early in the first round and did the little things to keep Kretzer on the defensive for the rest of the match.

Harrison will take on Chris Burley from Great Bend in today's final. He's faced Burley twice this season, splitting the matches. The first time Burley beat Harrison 3-0 at Garden City, but Harrison got the better of Burley 4-2 in his regional.

Harrison said he was battling a muscle strain in his leg the first go-round. He's been at full strength lately, and if things go according to plan, he thinks he can find a way to edge his opponent again.

"I feel pretty good, but I'm confident," Harrison said. "I wrestled him twice before, and we split. It will be a tough match."

Johns defeated Emporia's Brandon Charboneau 5-2 at 135 pounds. His championship-round opponent is Pittsburg's Aaron Seybold, who defeated McPherson's Cole Luttig in the semifinals.

Wilson believes his wrestlers have a chance because knows what they've put into getting to this point, and expects it to pay dividends. He thinks they are on equal footing talent-wise with their opponents and said it will just be a matter of executing the right moves at the right time.

"These are kids that I have to step in and tell them to back off in practice," Wilson said. "They want this so bad that they've paid the price every single day this year. There's no question this year. Now they just have to go out and make it happen."