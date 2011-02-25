Kansas state wrestling results (Day 1)

Class 6A
Team Scores
At Hartman Arena, Park City
Wichita Heights 109½; Goddard 87, Manhattan 72, Derby 70, Lawrence 64, Hutchinson 58½, Garden City 58, SM East 52, Dodge City 47, Maize 46, Leavenworth 43, BV Northwest 42, Junction City 41½, SM South 36½, Olathe Northwest 34, Olathe South 29, Lawrence Free State 28, BV West 26, BV North 25½, Campus 25, SM Northwest 22, Topeka 19, Wichita Northwest 17, Wichita North 14½, Wichita Southeast 8, Olathe North 7, Wichita South 7, SM North 6, Washburn Rural 6, Olathe East 4, Wichita East 2
First Round
103—Garrett Girard, Lawrence, dec. Chance Maynard, Dodge City, 7-4; Jase Stone, Manhattan, pinned Blake Gordon, SM Northwest, 1:06; Dakota Leach, Goddard, pinned Drew Botello, Free State, 3:04; Aaron Freislinger, Washburn Rural, pinned Peter Her, BV Northwest, 4:58; Gage Wells, Derby, dec. Logan Mueller, BV West, 5-2; Joey Alberts, W. Northwest, dec. Daniel Wilson, Leavenworth, 10-5; Kevin Perez, Junction City, tech. fall Garrison Coker, SM West, 21-6; Bailey Yetmar, O. South, dec. Jacob Wilgers, Maize, 5-4.
112—Alex Garcia, Dodge City, dec. Zack Hoskins, SM North, 6-4; Jonathan Ruiz, Junction City, pinned Husayn Suitani, O. East, 3:28; Anthony Calderon, Garden City, pinned Grant Jongerius, SM South, 2:49; Jeffery Morrow, Derby, major dec. Matt Merriman, O. Northwest, 13-1; Briman Williams, Topeka, dec. Santos Sandoval, W. North, 8-6; Michael Lindlar, W. Northwest, major dec. Gavin Joms, SM East, 10-1; Greg Jones, W. Heights, pinned Seth Orcutt, Free State, 0:40; Kaleb Bonilla, Goddard, pinned Jon Merenda, BV North, 0:55.
119—Dane Norris, Manhattan, pinned Auston Bergeron, O. East, 1:51; Justyn Martinez, Goddard, pinned Danny Buenger, SM South, 3:15; Hunter Haralson, Lawrence, pinned Jarred Suppes, Derby, 0:23; Chris Sullivan, Hutchinson, dec. Matt Vanausdall, SM Northwest,j 2-0; Dane Edwards, Dodge City, major dec. Grant Hollingsworth, SM East, 8-0; Tony Johnson, W. Southeast, major dec. Chace Burchard, O. Northwest, 18-8; Jacob Parise, BV West, dec. Matt Urrutia, Garden City, 8-1; Tracy Copen, O. South, dec. Conner Neal, W. Heights, 3-2.
125—Cody Beasley, Campus, pinned Conner Leach, O. East, 0:10; Ross Whitmore, SM Northwest, major dec. Barry Newton, W. Heights, 16-3; Jay Blanco, O. Northwest, pinned Bryan Nuno, Maize, 3:30; Michael Pappas, BV Northwest, dec. Andrew Milsap, Junction City, 10-4; Tre Humphrey, SM South, tech. fall Chandler Ayer, Derby, 15-0; Jonathan Peterson, Hutchinson, tech. fall Jacob Von Feldt, Lawrence, 17-0; Zach Vesta, Manhattan, pinned Danny Widrig, 1:52; A.J. Hurtado, Garden City, dec. Jacob Copen, O. South, 10-8.
130—Zach Dremel, O. South, dec. Colton Almos, SM Northwest, 9-2; Skyler McComb, Derby, dec. Shane Goetz, Hutchinson, 4-2; Mitchell McCulley, BV Northwest, dec. Aman Singh, O. Northwest; Drew Unruh, Manhattan, dec. Skyler Olsen, Maize, 11-9; Daniel Deshazer, W. Heights, dec. Colt McElroy, Garden City, 9-3; Andrew McLees, Free State, pinned Brandon Douglas, BV North, 3:00; Lincoln Lemon, Goddard, pinned Vincent Chavez, W. East, 5:25; Ben Randolph, SM East, major dec. Austin Magdaleno, Lawrence, 10-2.
135—Zack Tanenbaum, BV North, pinned Ezio Voeghtly, Junction City, 3:01; Nick Bauerly, O. South, dec. Tim Wise, Hutchinson, 10-4; Brady Heincker, Derby, pinned Bryce Boyer, BV Northwest; Braxston Medina, Garden City, pinned Michael Blanco, O. Northwest, 3:58; Javon Haines, Leavenworth, pinned Taber Barrientez, Campus, 2:51; Reis Humphrey, SM South, pinned Jesse Hill, W. Heights, 0:45; Chase Locke, Maize, pinned Dylan Duman, O. East, 1:52; Kevin O’Grady, BV West, dec. Taylor Hilgers, Manhattan, 2-1.
140—Trever Cox, Maize, tech. fall Kristian Posey, Junction City, 15-0; Colby Everett, SM Northwest, dec. Raman Singh, O. Northwest, 7-4; Bradley Little, Derby, dec. Tyson Phillis, Garden City, 8-2; Moteak Peoples, BV Northwest, dec. Ryan Bellinger, Lawrence, 5-0; Mike Wurts, O. North, dec. Joey Stinson, SM West, 7-4; J.W. Pabst, SM South, major dec. Levi Early, O. East; Trey Schimscher, W. Heights, dec. Blake Mitchell, Goddard, 5-3.
145—J.R. Roman, Hutchinson, pinned Kevin Regular, W. Heights, 0:50; Will Collins, O. East, dec. Diego Laramore, BV Northwest, 6-4; Ben Becker, Derby, pinned Tyler Kimple, Goddard, 0:40; Clay Pearce, SM South, pinned Jake Reed, O. North, 3:03; Andrew Denning, Lawrence, pinned Grant Simmons, BV North, 4:27; Chris Adler, Garden City, pinned Ian Posey, Junction City, 1:13; Jacob Paxton, BV West, dec. Mitch McCune, Free State, 13-6; Jesse Garcia, Maize, pinned Andrew Suriano, W. North, 3:20.
152—Chase Soofter, SM East, pinned Jake Brown, Free State, 0:21; Tyler Cassity, Maize, pinned Kaycee Wagner, Junction City, 5:17; Connor Middleton, O. Northwest, pinned Brandon Jenkins, SM South, 3:26; Jonathan Helman, Garden City, pinned Jarred Morrow, Derby, 4:50; Ulyesses Deshazer, W. Heights, dec. Jamon Cotton, Hutchinson, 6-3; Matt McKee, BV West, pinned D.J. McCray, O. East, 3:15; Trey Houlden, Goddard, pinned Andre White, Manhattan, 2:24; Justin Braun, Topeka, major dec. Cooper Dahms, BV Northwest, 11-2.
160—Matt Reed, W. Heights, pinned Ulises Arriaga, SM South, 0:21; Manny Capps, Goddard, dec. Ross Riggs, O. East, 5-4; Blake Hill, SM East, major dec. Jesse Lintz, Derby, 15-0; Brad Wagner, Hutchinson, dec. Cameron Magdaleno, Lawrence, 5-3; Jacob Eggers, Dodge City, pinned David Braun, Topeka, 5:04; Kevin Euring, Junction City, pinned Ray Jodziewicz, BV West, 2:26; Spencer Wilson, Free State, major dec. Anthony Gardner, Garden City, 18-10; Nathan Shipley, Washburn Rural, dec. Cody Carson, SM North, 4-2.
171—Anthony Shockley, Garden City, pinned Jordan Masingale, SM Northwest, 2:37; Trey Campbell, Manhattan, dec. Abe Wiltfong, O. Northwest, 4-2; Blaine Hill, SM East, pinned Brandon Vieyra, Hutchinson, 4:31; Tre Chavez, Derby, dec. John Blazevic, O. East, 4-3; Dominique Henderson, W. Heights, pinned Austin Tillman, Topeka, 0:51; Tyler Higgins, Goddard, major dec. Connor Rossier, BV North, 13-4; Reece Wright-Conklin, Lawrence, pinned Dalton Dacus, Junction City, 2:24; Jeff Lyons, BV Northwest, dec. Dalton Rodd, Campus, 4-2.
189—Ty Suggs, Manhattan, pinned Kyle Marnie, BV West, 0:38; Aaron DeLeon, Garden City, pinned Will Hunter, Topeka, 4:36; Caleb Franklin, W. North, dec. Jamie Barnhart, SM North, 13-8; Jon Bernard, Hutchinson, dec. Jacob Roberson, Leavenworth, 8-2; Austin Tatro, Maize, dec. Ben Seybert, Lawrence, 10-6; Hunter Jameson, W. Heights, pinned Mario Galvan, SM Northwest, 4:09; Dalton Beard, Goddard, pinned Luke Young, O. Northwest, 1:05; David Hill, SM East, pinned Jaylen Padilla, Junction City, 3:43.
215—Wayne Adams, W. South, dec. Evan Mitchell, BV Northwest, 9-3; Gabe Nelson, W. North, dec. Myron Tipton, O. East, 4-0; Mark Sample, SM Northwest, dec. Tyler Ediger, Dodge City, 7-3; Brad Wilson, Lawrence, won by default over Gage Knudson, Junction City; Nathan Butler, Leavenworth, pinned Deion Parker, Manhattan, 1:35; Justin Deircks, SM North, dec. Tyler Keller, W. Northwest, 9-2; Shawn Marlatt, Derby, pinned Cody Bacon, O. Northwest, 0:40; Tyler Woodruff, Goddard, major dec. Tyler Nelson, SM East, 9-1.
285—Travis Anderson, Derby, dec. Dameitrik Morris, Hutchinson, 3-1; Deaven Jensen, SM South, dec. Broc Bowman, O. Northwest, 8-4; Jesse Trent, Dodge City, dec. Aaron Rafalko, Junction City, 6-0; Tyler Smith, O. South, dec. Brandon Bishop, SM North, 5-2; Arbanas Elliott, BV Northwest, pinned DaQuan Blake, Leavenworth, 2:30; Khary Jones, W. Heights, dec. Dillon Young, W. South, 4-2; Will Geary, Topeka, pinned Dominique Atkinson, SM East, 3:53; Jonathan Nelson, W. East, dec. Tarez Griffen, W. Northwest, 3-2.
Quarterfinals
103—Stone, Manhattan, dec. Girard, Lawrence, 5-1; Leach, Goddard, dec. Freislinger, Washburn Rural, 2-0; Alberts, W. Northwest, dec. Wells, Derby, 8-3; Perez, Junction City, pinned Yetmar, O. South, 4:16.
112—Garcia, Dodge City, pinned Ruiz, Junction City, 4:56; Calderon, Garden City, dec. Morrow, Derby, 8-1; Lindlar, W. Northwest, major dec. Williams, Topeka, 12-0; Bonilla, Goddard, dec. Jones, Heights, 4-3.
119—Norris, Manhattan, pinned Martinez, Goddard, :49; Haralson, Lawrence, dec. Sullivan, Hutchinson, 4-0; Johnson, W. Southeast, dec. Edwards, Dodge City, 7-2; Parise, BV West, dec. Copen, Olathe South, 10-7.
125—Beasley, Campus, dec. Whitmore, SM Northwest, 10-4; Blanco, Olathe Northwest, dec. Pappas, BV Northwest, 8-2; Humphrey, SM South, major dec. Peterson, Hutchinson, 10-0; Vesta, Manhattan, pinned Hurtado, Garden City, 5:53.
130—Dremel, Olathe South, dec. McComb, Derby, 2-0; McCulley, BV Northwest, dec. Unruh, Manhattan, 7-4; DeShazer, Heights, pinned McLees, Lawrence Free State, 1:05; Lemon, Goddard, dec. Randolph, SM East, 9-7.
135—Tanenbaum, BV North, tech. fall Bauerly, Olathe South, 5:46; Medina, Garden City, pinned Heincker, Derby, :14; Haines, Leavenworth, dec. Humphrey, SM South, 4-3; Locke, Maize, pinned OGrady, BV West, 5:59.
140—Cox, Maize, major dec. Everett, SM Northwest, 10-1; Little, Derby, pinned Peoples BV Northwest, 3:00; Wurts, Olathe South, dec. Webber, 9-5; Schrimscher, Heights, dec. SM South, 6-5.
145—Roman, Hutchinson, pinned Collins, Olate East, 1:34; Becker, Derby, dec. Pearce, SM South, 5-3; Denning, Lawrence, dec. Adler, Garden City, 2-0; Garcia, Maize, dec. Paxton, BV West, 7-5.
152—Cassity, Maize, dec. Woofter, SM East, 3-1; Middleton, Olathe Northwest, dec. Heiman, Garden City, 3-1; DeShazer, Heights, tech. fall McKee, BV West 22-5; Houlden, Goddard, pinned Braun, Topeka 5:52.
160—Reed, Heights, pinned Capps, Goddard, :33; Hill, SM East, pinned Wagner, Hutchinson, 5:00; Eggers, Dodge City, dec. Euring, Juction City, 12-5; Wilson, Lawrence Free State, pinned Shipley, Washburn Rural, 5:45.
171—Campbell, Manhattan, pinned Shockley, Garden City, 2:17; Hill, SM East, pinned Chavez, Derby, 5:21; Henderson, Heights, dec. Higgins, Goddard, 3-1; Wright-Conklin, Lawrence, major dec. Lyons, BV Northwest.
189—DeLeon, Garden City, dec. Suggs, Manhattan, 8-2; Bernard, Hutchinson, pinned Barnhart, SM North, 3:11; Jameson, Heights, pinned Tatro, Maize, 3:44; Beard, Goddard, major dec. Hill, SM East, 10-0.
215—Nelson, W. North, pinned Adams, W. South, 1:12; Sample, SM Northwest, dec. Wilson, Lawrence, 8-5; Butler, Leavenworth, pinned Deircks, SM North, 5:41; Marlatt, Derby, dec. Woodruff, Goddard, 9-5.
285—Anderson, Derby, major dec. Jensen, SM South, 8-0; Trent, Dodge City, pinned Olathe South, 1:54; Elliott, BV Northwest, pinned Jones, Heights, 4:36; Geary, Topeka, major dec. Nelson, W. East, 9-1.
Semifinals
103—Stone, Manhattan, dec. Leach, Goddard, 2-1; Perez, Junction City, pinned Alberts, W. Northwest 1:18.
112—Calderon, Garden City, dec. Garcia, Dodge City, 4-2; Bonilla, Goddard, dec. Lindlar, W. Northwest, 9-7.
119—Norris, Manhattan, dec. Haralson, Lawrence; Parise, BV West, dec. Johnson, W. Southeast, 11-10.
125—Beasley, Campus, major dec. Blanco, Olathe Northwest, 8-0; Humphrey, SM South, dec. Vesta, Manhattan, 7-1.
130—Dremel, Olathe South, dec. McCulley, BV Northwest, 2-1; DeShazer, Heights, dec. Lemon, Goddard, 7-4.
135—Tanenbaum, BV North, pinned Medina, Garden City, 3:45; Haines, Leavenworth, dec. Locke, Maize, 6-3.
140—Little, Derby, pinned Cox, Maize, 3:31; Schrimscher, Heights, dec. Wurts, Olathe North, 8-2.
145—Roman, Hutchinson, dec. Becker, Derby, 15-8; Denning, Lawrence, dec. Garcia, Maize, 7-5.
152—Middleton, Olathe Northwest, dec. Cassity, 7-0; Houlden, Goddard, dec. DeShazer, Heights, 3-2.
160—Reed, Heights, dec. Hill, SM East, 6-3; Wilson, Lawrence Free State, pinned Eggers, Dodge City, 1:34.
171—Hill, SM East, dec. Campbell, Manhattan, 8-1; Wright-Conklin, Lawrence, pinned Henderson, Heights, 3:03.
189—Bernard, Hutchinson, pinned DeLeon, Garden City, 4:30; Jameson, Heights, dec. Beard, Goddard, 4-3.
215—Sample, SM Northwest, dec. Nelson, W. North, 5-4; Butler, Leavenworth, dec. Marlatt, Derby, 6-2.
285—Trent, Dodge City, dec. Anderson, Derby, 3-1 (SDOT); Elliott, BV Northwest, dec. Geary, Topeka, 2-1 (SDOT).
Class 5A
Team Scores
At Hartman Arena, Park City
Shawnee Heights 93½, Andover Central 89½, Lansing 87, Arkansas City 75, Kapaun Mount Carmel 73, Newton 68, KC Turner 60½, Gardner-Edgerton 59½, Pittsburg 54, Hays 53, Great Bend 50½, Topeka Seaman 49, St. Thomas Aquinas 46, BV Southwest 40, Emporia 38, Salina South 35½, Blue Valley 32, McPherson 30½, Liberal 30, Valley Center 21, Mill Valley 20, Bishop Carroll 7, Wichita West 6, Andover 6, Bishop Miege 5, Salina Central 4, KC Washington 1
First Round
103—Javier Vieyra, S. South, pinned Harry Tornquist, Bishop Miege, 1:40; Brett Cobb, Pittsburg, pinned, Lizvette Sanchez, Highland Park, 1:06; Luke Henes, Aquinas, pinned, Elijah Johns, Newton, 1:40; Parker Howell, Kapaun, pinned Bri Lockhart, Shawnee Heights, 0:29; Dalton Deitrick, Ark City, major dec. Cole Hoing, Lansing, 9-0; Landon Scott, Mill Valley, pinned Braiden Holle, Valley Center, 3:44; Zac Gentzler, A. Central, pinned Aaron Akers, T. Seaman, 0:42; Tony Arzola, KC Turner, tech. fall Ryan DesLauriers, Great Bend, 22-5.
112—Kevin Keller, Lansing, pinned Gabe Gooch, Aquinas, 3:09; Chris Burley, Great Bend, pinned Robert Loos, Carroll, 1:05; P.J. Cheney, KC Turner,j pinned Ronnie Enloe, KC Washington, 0:48; kevin Arnhold, Hays, pinned Ben Lightfoot, A. Central, 3:32; Quinton Harrison, newton, pinned Qualen Camarillo, W. West, 0:42; Jonathan Boucher, T. Seaman, pinned Jacob Sims, Blue Valley, 2:31; Kaden Kretzer, McPherson, tech. fall Paul Suhr, Kapaun, 18-2; Shane Herl, Shawnee Heights, dec. Kiefer Price, Gardner-Edgerton, 9-2.
119—Tyler Dryden, Kapaun, dec. Rigo Magana, Newton, 4-2; C.J. Ikenberry, Aquinas, pinned D.J. Hammon, Shawnee Heights, 1:34; Tim Prescott, McPherson, pinned Bryce Dakin, Emporia, 5:35; Geof Wright, BV Southwest, pinned Zach Pittman, T. Seaman, 1:34; Tyler Dickman, Mill Valley, pinned Siron Anthony, KC Schlagle, 1:27; Cody Eastman, Ark City, dec. Brett Roberts, Great Bend, 6-0; Bo Pursel, Lansing, pinned Ryan Fitzpatrick, Gardner-Edgerton, 2:52; Austin Haake, Pittsburg, dec. Derek Stiles, Hays, 3-1 SV.
125—Tommy Williams, Aquinas, major dec. Greg Burley, Great Bend, 15-3; Lukas Maki, Kapaun, pinned Zak Kennedy, T. Seaman, 1:19; Korey Pfannenstiel, Hays, dec. Brent Berends, Gardner-Edgerton, 6-3; Colby Watters, Ark City, pinned Tre Parker, Highland Park, 3:27; Aspen Kmiec, Shawnee Heights, major dec. Jacob Wools, Pittsburg, 20-7; Beau Johnson, McPherson, dec. Ryan Hodges, Mill Valley, 13-6; Jake Gentzler, A. Central, pinned Roemello Thompson, KC Wyandotte, 0:59; Anthony Monares, Newton, pinned Kellen Rios, Blue Valley, 3:08.
130—Kade Sander, Great Bend, dec. Dakota Cott, Highland Park, 6-0; Wyatt Villers, Ark City, pinned Jake Ellis, Mill Valley, 3:24; Clayton Bogner, Lansing, pinned Troy Crane, McPherson, 5:45; James Lohman, major dec. Cole Gumringer, Andover, 8-0; Mario Corado, Pittsburg, pinned Jacob Berggren, Aquinas, 2:40; Garrett McEachern, Newton, won by inj. default over Austin Richards, Shawnee Heights; T.J. Stokes, Gardner-Edgerton, pinned Tanner Page, Emporia, 3:08; Cody Smith, Liberal, dec. Bret Simmons, T. Seaman, 11-4.
135—Luke Lee, A. Central, pinned Cody Vaughn, KC Washington, 1:45; Jake Mertins, Valley Center, dec. Logan Bjorgo, BV Southwest, 7-4; Aaron Seybold, Pittsburg, pinned Dalton Mulligan, Shawnee Heights, 1:39; Cole Luttig, McPherson, dec. Chris John, KC Turner, 6-0; Miles Johns, Newton, major dec. Christian Service, Mill Valley, 9-1; Antoine Bannister, W. West, pinned Andrew Walter, Lansing, 4:50; Zach Litvak, Gardner-Edgerton, dec. Willie Godfrey, Great Bend, 9-6; Brandon Charbonneau, Em;poria, pinned Brandon Fuller, T. Seaman, 3:18.
140—Dustin Williams, Gardner-Edgerton, dec. Alex Mills, Kapaun, 10-5; Adebayo Briamah, Liberal, pinned Justin Dyer, Shawnee Heights, 3:33; Trey Dice, Ark City, major dec. Trever Hendrickson, Blue Valley, 11-0; Garret Hinckley, Lansing, dec. Damian Pflughoeft, Great Bend, 9-4; Austin Southards, Valley Center, pinned Marquis Stevens, KC Washington, 3:52; Forrest Carroll, KC Turner, dec. Noel Torres, Emporia, 5-4; Cole Schreiner, T. Seaman, dec. Leroy Franco, Hays, 10-6; Lukas Bjorgo, BV Southwest, def. Jake Umscheid, A. Central, 6-4.
145—Jon Hayward, Blue Valley, pinned Lucas Hockenbury, Ark City, 3:54; Travis Steenson, McPherson, pinned Marshal Hall, Shawnee Heights, 3:30; Alex Bontz, A. Central, pinned Jesse Estrada, KC Turner, 0:54; Bryant Guillen, T. Seaman, pinned Taylor Meitner, Great Bend, 4:30; Preston Weigel, Hays, pinned Caleb Cott, Highland Park, 0:55; Brent Koehn, Pittsburg, dec. Austin Keehn, Gardner-Edgerton, 11-4; Spencer Blew, Lansing, pinned Ayodale Briamah, Liberal, 1:08; Matt McWhorter, BV Southwest, dec. Keaton Dugan, Carroll, 6-2.
152—Dillon Scanlon, Lansing, pinned Trenton Wilson, Liberal, 3:52; Josh Miller, A. Central, pinned Kane Shireman, Gardner-Edgerton, 2:58; Dylon Braun, hays, pinned Cody Fritz, Shawnee Heights, 3:13; Brannon Poston, BV Southwest, dec. Andrew Sperle, Carroll, 7-4; Chase Sanchez, Emporia, pinned Blake Schnieders, Miege, 1:59; Josh Ortiz, Valley Center, dec. Dylan Kadous, T. Seaman, 3-1; Alex Schutz, Kapaun, dec. Johnny Perz, Aquinas, 5-4; Louis Burley, Great Bend, pinned London Dillard, KC Wyandotte, 3:07.
160—Sterling Terry, Ark City, pinned Cameron Trout, Lansing, 0:56; Justin Long, Gardner-Edgerton, major dec. Tanner O’Donnell, S. South, 14-0; Tyler Willis, Shawnee Heights, pinned Drew McDonough, Kapaun, 5:33; Kyler Meyers, Hays, pinned Ross Riley, Blue Valley, 5:30; Hunter Like, BV Southwest, pinned Richard Baker, S. Central, 0:26; Dylan Sammuels, Emporia, pinned Devin Porter, KC Washington; Jake Schridde, Great Bend, dec. Andrew VanHolland, Mill Valley, 6-3; Aaron Cool, T. Seaman, pinned Eric Morley, Carroll, 1:52.
171—Tyler Hendrickson, Blue Valley, pinned Jarron Ogles, Highland Park, 3:16; Devon Keith, Carroll, pinned Ethan Casey, S. Central, 5:59; Tyler Baughman, Lansing, pinned Michael Stukel, Aquinas, 1:22; Hunter Weddington, Andover, dec. Simon Sullivan, Great Bend, 8-1; Dylan Penka, Kapaun, pinned Brandon Weigel, Hays, 1:44; Austin Ogden, T. Seaman, major dec. Tyler Kruskamp, KC Turner, 15-3; Dillon Archer, Newton, major dec. Parker Cameron, Ark City, 10-2; Nick Meck, Shawnee Heights, pinned Derrick Paxton, Mill Valley, 3:18.
189—Aaron Hoy, A. Central, pinned Montell White, KC Schlagle, 2:42; Brady Munsch, S. South, dec Trey Johnson, Mill Valley, 8-6; Donnie Lockhart, Shawnee Heights, pinned Nick Heiland, Kapaun, 3:08; Alex Stockton, Gardner-Edgerton, dec. Chad Blair, Valley Center, 5-1; Hugh McConnell, Newton, dec. Jacob Currence, BV Southwest; Austin Winner, Pittsburg, dec. Nate Stanley, T. Seaman, 6-5; Armando Alcantara, KC Turner, pinned Chandler Rule, Hays, 0:44; Litton VanDerWerff, Lansing, pinned Jordan Ray, Andover, 5:30.
215—Brandon Flanagan, Shawnee Heights, pinned Cameron Bruce, 0:34; Cash Drylie, Hays, major dec. Sam Arndt, A. Central, 9-1; Kyle Pacheco, Gardner-Edgerton, pinned Lavonte Bryant, KC Washington, 2:18; Tim McGaha, S. South,j pinned Gershom Avalos, 5:07; Justin McPhail, Liberal, pinned Mike Arreola, Emporia, 0:39; Mark Baumgartner, Miege, dec. Jason McGinty, T. Seaman 3-2; Luke Bean, Kapaun, pinned Garrett Foster, Valley Center, 0:56; Leo Beck, Mill Valley dec. Jason Clark, KC Schlagle.
285—Broc Bennett, Pittsburg, pinned Brian Ahlsen, Gardner-Edgerton, 2:39; Jake Weldon, Valley Center, dec. Dylan Hall, T Seaman, 3-1; Eric Mason, Aquinas, pinned Zach Noah, Ark City, 1:29; Luke Madden, Hays, dec. Antwan Robbins, Highland Park; Derek Holly, Shawnee Heights, pinned Garrett Lee, Newton, 2:33; Caleb Fehr, Blue Valley, pinned Matt Henrikson, A. Central, 2:34; Taylor Krier, McPherson, major dec. Derique Cary, Lansing, 9-0; Zach Callahan, Mill Valley, pinned Nic Dikin, Emporia, 2:20.
Quarterfinals
103—Vieyra, Salina South, tech. fall Cobb, Pittsburg, 15-0; Howell, Kapaun, dec. Henes, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2-0; Dietrich, Arkansas City, dec. Scott, Mill Valley, 12-6; Gentzler, Andover Central, pinned Arzola, KC Turner, :25.
112—Burley, Great Bend, dec. Keller, Lansing, 6-2; Cheney, KC Turner, dec. Arnhold, Hays, 12-9; Harrison, Newton, pinned Boucher, Topeka Seaman, 5:42; Kretzer, McPherson, pinned Herl, Shawnee Heights, 2:28.
119—Dryden, Kapaun, dec. Ikenberry, St. Thoams Aquinas, 3-2; Wright, Southwest, pinned Prescott, McPherson, 4:42; Eastman, Arkansas City, dec. Dickman, Mill Valley, 3-2; Pursel, Lansing, dec. Haake, Pittsburg, 6-0.
125—Williams, St. Thomas Aquinas, dec. Maki, Kapaun, 2-1; Watters, Arkansas City, dec. Pfannenstiel, Hays, 6-1; Kmiec, Shawnee Heights, tech. fall, Johnson, McPherson, 16-0; Gentzler, Andover Central, pinned Monares, Newton, 1:31.
130—Villers, Arkansas City, dec. Sander, Great Bend, 9-2; Lohman, KC Turner, dec. Bogner, Lansing, 6-2; Corado, Pittsburg, pinned McEachem, Newton, 5:46; Stokes, Gardedge, tech. fall Smith, Liberal, 17-1.
135—Mertins, Valley Center, major dec. Lee, Andover Central, 10-1; Seybold, Pittsburg, pinned Luttig, McPherson, 3:14; Johns, Newton, dec. Bannister, W. West, 7-3; Charbonneau, Emporia, dec. Gardner-Edgerton, 4-2.
140—Williams, Gardner-Edgerton, dec. Briamah, Liberal, 5-4; Dice, Arkansas City, dec. Hinckley, Lansing, 8-3; Carroll, KC Turner, dec. Southards, Valley Center, 4-3; Schreiner, Topeka Seaman, major dec. Bjorgo, BV Southwest, 14-2.
145—Hayward, Blue Valley, pinned Steenson, McPherson, 3:07; Bontz, Andover Central, dec. Guillen, Topeka Seaman, 5-3; Weigel, Hays, dec. Koehn, Pittsburg, 7-2; Blew, Lansing, pinned McWhorter, BV Southwest, 2:22.
152—Scanlon, Lansing, dec. Miller, Andover Central, 7-3; Braun, Hays, dec. Poston, BV Southwest, 10-6; Sanchez, Emporia, pinned Ortiz, Valley Center, 3:57; Burley, Great Bend, dec. Schutz, Kapaun, 12-6.
160—Terry, Arkansas City, major dec. Long, Gardner-Edgerton, 11-1; Willis, Shawnee Heights, pinned Meyers, Hays, 1:01; Like, BV Southwest, pinned Sammuels, Emporia, 1:22; Scridde, Great Bend, dec. Cool, Topeka Seaman, 3-1.
171—Hendrickson, Blue Valley, pinned Keith, Carroll, 4:48; Baughman, Lansing, dec. Weddington, Andover, 4-1; Penka, Kapaun, tech. fall Ogden, Topeka Seaman, 16-0; Meck, Shawnee Heights, dec. Archer, Newton, 6-2.
189—Munsch, Salina South, dec. Hoy, Andover Central, 5-3; Lockhart, Shawnee Heights, dec. Stockton, Gardner-Edgerton, 9-2; McConnell, Newton, pinned Winner, Pittsburg, 3:52; Alcantara, KC Turner, dec. VanDerWerff, Lansing, 4-2.
215—Drylie, Hays, pinned Flanagan, Shawnee Heights, 3:14; Pacheco, Gardner-Edgerton, dec. McGaha, Salina South, 10-4; McPhail, Liberal, major dec. Baumgartner, Bishop Miege, 9-1; Bean, Kapaun, pinned Beck, Mill Valley, :59.
285—Bennett, Pittsburg, dec. Weldon, Valley Center, 2-1; Mason, St. Thomas Aquinas, pinned Madden, Hays, 5:22; Holley, Shawnee Heights, pinned Fehr, Blue Valley, 3:09; Krier, McPherson, dec. Callahan, Mill Valley, 4-1.
Semifinals
103—Vieyra, Salina South, dec. Howell, Kapaun, 4-0; Gentzler, Andover Central, tech. fall Dietrich, Arkansas City.
112—Burley, Great Bend, major dec. Cheney, KC Turner, 13-1; Harrison, Newton, major dec. Kretzer, McPherson, 17-8.
119—Dryden, Kapaun, dec. Wright, BV Southwest, 13-11; Pursel, Lansing, dec. Eastman, Arkansas City, 4-0.
125—Watters, Arkansas City, dec. Williams, St. Thomas Aquinas, 3-2; Gentzler, Andover Central, major dec. Kmiec, Shawnee Heights, 10-1.
130—Lohman, KC Turner, dec. Villers, Arkansas City, 8-1; Stokes, Gardner-Edgerton, dec. Corado, Pittsburg, 3-2.
135—Seybold, Pittsburg, pinned Mertins, Valley Center, 3:42; Johns, Newton, dec. Charbonneau, Emporia, 5-2.
140—Dice, Arkansas City, dec. Williams, Gardner-Edgerton, 4-1; Schreiner, Topeka Seaman, dec. Carroll, KC Turner, 6-5.
145—Bontz, Andover Central, pinned Hayward, Blue Valley, 1:23; Weigel, Hays, dec. Blew, Lansing, 7-2.
152—Scanlon, Lansing, dec. Braun, Hays, 7-6; Sanchez, Emporia, dec. Burley, Great Bend, 7-1.
160—Willis, Shawnee Heights, pinned Terry, Arkansas City, :50; Like, BV Southwest, dec. Schridde, Great Bend, 5-3.
171—Baughman, Lansing, dec. Hendrickson, Blue Valley, 10-3; Penka, Kapaun, pinned Meck, Shawnee Heights, 4:37.
189—Lockhart, Shawnee Heights, dec. Munsch, Salina South, 7-3; Alcantara, KC Turner, dec. McConnell, Newton, 3-2.
215—Pacheco, Gardner-Edgerton, dec. Drylie, Hays, 4-2; McPhail, Liberal, dec. Bean, Kapaun, 3-1.
285—Mason, Aquinas, dec. Bennett, Pittsburg, 3-2; Holley, Shawnee Heights, dec. Krier, McPherson, 3-1.
Class 4A
At Bicentennial Center, Salina
Team Scores
Andale 120½, Lenexa St. James 78, Abilene 68½, Clay Center 63, DeSoto 58, Spring Hill 54, Bonner Springs 53, Colby 50, Hugoton 48, Louisburg 33½, Ulysses 29, Pratt 29, Prairie View 29, Smoky Valley 27, Chanute 27, Holton 26, Augusta 24, Concordia 24, Columbus 24, Mulvane 20, Baldwin 19, Osawatomie 19, El Dorado 15, Rose Hill 14, Fort Scott 13, Parsons 13, Buhler 12, Paola 12, Tonganoxie 10, Jefferson West 8, Clearwater 7, Basehor-Linwood 7, KC Piper 7, Wamego 7, Santa Fe Trail 7, Russell 7, Wellington 6, KC Sumner 6, Eudora 5, Winfield 5, Labette County 4, Perry-Lecompton 3½, Independence 3, Anderson County 3, Ottawa 3, Circle 2, Cheney 2, Atchison 2, Hiawatha 2, Iola 2, Maize South 1, Royal Valley 1
First Round
103—Hunter Price, Holton, pinned Hayden Forsythe, Clearwater, 3:56; Tyler Smith, Spring Hill, dec. David Mainus, Colby, 7-5; Jason Perez, Ulysses, pinned Josiah Seaton, Bonner Springs, 2:21; Chaz Epperson, Prairie View, pinned Jacob Christie, Wamego, 0:49; Cullen Hood, Louisburg, pinned Tyler Mundy, SF Trail, 1:45; Reese Cokeley, St. James, dec. Bryce Morgan, El Dorado, 7-5; Jake Roberts, Clay Center, pinned Derek Creel, Columbus, 1:12; Tyler Mees, Andale, major dec. Sammy Seaton, Basehor-Linwood, 10-0.
112—Corey Spader, Spring Hill, major dec. Cesar Regalado, Pratt, 15-2; Justus Seaton, Bonner Springs, pinned Brad Hake, Concordia, 3:09; Jake Wilson, Rose Hill, major dec. Andrew Fix, Parsons, 12-4; Junior Morgan, Abilene, dec. Michael Torrez, Basehor-Linwood, 7-0; Clayton Himpel, Tonganoxie, pinned Mason Kerns, Smoky Valley, 3:41; Zeb Edison, Circle, def. Kaleb Konitzer, Prairie View, 3-2; Dustin Reed, Colby, tech. fall Tucker Clark, Baldwin, 16-0; Tyler Sharp, Fort Scott, won by default over Jaysten McClure, Maize South.
119—Alex Wolf, Smoky Valley, pinned Colton Steele, Jeff West, 0:46; Michael Nemer, Spring Hill, pinned Jacob Nelson, Winfield, 5:03; Kyle Miller, Buhler, dec. Caden Lynch, Eudora, 5-4; Aaron Engels, Andale, dec. Jance Roy, Prairie View, 5-4; Ludwing Verbena, Pratt, dec. Mike Armstrong, Iola, 11-8; Taelor Mendenhall, Concordia, pinned Antonio Ferro, Basehor-Linwood, 0:42; Austin Hood, Louisburg, tech. fall Logan Livengood, Hugoton, 21-6; Ty Kolterman, Clay Center, dec. Kenny Guilley, Atchison, 9-4.
125—Robbie Hines, Ulysses, pinned Krista Revelle, Jeff West, 5:21; Tim Wrestler, Chanute, major dec. Mario Munoz, T. Hayden, 12-4; Caleb Seaton, Bonner Springs, major dec. Caleb White, Mulvane, 14-0; Chance Pitcock, Russell, won by default over Jacob Durosette, Fort Scott; Bo Newport, Prairie View, dec. Colton Wray, Buhler, 5-2; Taylor Miller, Andale, major dec. Tanner Ogden, Royal Valley, 15-5; Dalton Murdock, Parsons, dec. Kyle Wilson, Wamego, 6-2; Andrew Morgan, Baldwin, pinned Yancey Edson, Circle, 3:39.
130—Lane Lassiter, Holton, dec. Andrew Cannon, Osawatomie, 4-1; Jake Gehring, Buhler, dec. Davey Parker, Cheney, 8-3; Kyle Johnson, Columbis, pinned Jacob Morris, KC Piper, 2:54; Ben Thoman, Andale, pinned Nick Sells, Russell, 1:16; Konnor Kriss, Colby, tech. fall Jason Haydon, Wellington, 17-2; Jared Fiscus, Chanute, pinned Cody Sellers, Baldwin, 1:04; Tyler McBride, Hugoton, dec. Brett Rickley, Clay Center, 12-5; Thatcher Murdock, Parsons, major dec. Caleb Himpel, Tonganoxie, 12-0.
135—Troy Clark, Chanute, won by forfeit over Kale Cauthon, SF Trail; Jonathan Blackwell, Bonner Springs, major dec. Lawson Fiss, Hugoton, 16-4; Devon Dozier, Osawatomie, dec. Jayde Kolterman, Clay Center, 2-1; Kyle Armstrong, Andale, pinned Dustin Vielhauer, St. James, 5:03; Symon Seaton, Basehor-Linwood, major dec. Travis Beinap, Rose Hill, 9-0; Courtney Strauss, Abilene, pinned Victor Hughes, Fort Scott, 3:45; Austin Hughey, El Dorado, major dec. Spencer Board, Eudora, 12-0; Mike Costa, Hiawatha, dec. Tim Erbe, Independence, 7-4.
140—Colton Eck, Andale, pinned Mitchell Boudeman, SF Trail, 4:45; Aaron Puckett, Bonner Springs, pinned Brant Johnson, Osawatomie, 5:06; Kolby Fennewald, Mulvane, dec. Spencer Bird, Smoky Valley, 4-2; Tanner Staats, Paola, dec. Greg Schiffelbein, Baldwin, 8-7; Tyler Moeder, St. James, pinned Colby Brownrigg, Anderson County, 1:06; Razzy Morales, Ulysses, dec. Nash Karst, Russell, 2-1; Josh Thoele, Prairie View, dec. Tyler Hoffman, Jeff West, 9-5; Patrick Weaver, Hugoton, pinned Scott Whitson, Buhler, 1:49.
145—Levi Eck, Andale, pinned Nate Boyer, Hiawatha, 2:34; Cass Steele, Jeff West, dec. Aaron Barnes, Spring Hill, 5-2; Cody Hill, Hugoton, pinned Heath Hoesli, Concordia, 5:18; Andrew Rieschick, Holton, pinned Dylan McKinney, Paola, 5:07; Mark Hobson, Bonner Springs, pinned Derek Frost, Coffeyville, 0:36; Nick Collins, Augusta, dec. Jake Johnson, Smoky Valley, 7-2; B.T. O’Hara, Columbus, pinned Trent Salisbury, St. James, 2:22; Gavin Grater, Clay Center, dec. Dray Meridith, Wellington, 10-8.
152—Sam Son, Chanute, pinned Cody Vukas, DeSoto, 3:01; Rusty Yarrow, Clay Center, major dec. Rusty Guerrero, Hugoton, 14-3; Ryne Cokeley, St. James, pinned Zach DuPont, Anderson County, 1:04; Alec Champlin, Concordia, pinned Chase Wells, Augusta, 0:47; Kane Kelly, Abilene, major dec. James Koch, Mulvane, 13-4; Derek Mathia, Louisburg, dec. Clint Lee, Jeff West, 7-2; Colton Duhr, Andale, major dec. Tyler Douglass, Wamego, 10-0; Trent Robb, Perry-Lecompton, tech. fall Kurt Weaver, Paola, 17-1.
160—Colton Easterberg, Clay Center, pinned Tyler Kidwell, Chanute, 1:00; Jaysson Tansey, KC Sumner, pinned Drake Spellman, Augusta, 0:47; Marcus Sullivan, Iola, dec. Blaine Tholstrup, Concordia, 7-2; Rory Haug, St. James, pinned Tyler Reed, Pratt, 3:54; Jake Hattabaugh, Andale, tech. fall Alex Wiltz, Royal Valley, 21-5; Colten Picking, Abilene, tech. fall Blake Hampton, Spring Hill, 15-0; Drake Lovvorn, Holton, pinned Michael Pretorius, Rose Hill, 1:23; Austin Ortiz, Buhler, dec. John Metcalf, Fort Scott, 6-5.
171—Brendan Delancy, Augusta, dec. jake Bradley, Prairie View, 5-2; Jordon Ward, Abilene, dec. Jared Clements, Bonner Springs, 6-2; Channing Hosey, Labette County, pinned Armando Sandoval, Ulysses, 2:40; Zach Pollom, St. James, pinned Jake Delp, Clay Center, 5:21; Andrew Flanagin, Colby, pinned Joe Thorington, 5:20; Tyaylor Baird, Pratt, pinned Max Hopkins, Anderson County, 3:18; Brandon Vukas, DeSoto, won by default over Dustin Turner, SF Trail; Tanner Garner, Clearwater, pinned Tyler Henness, Paola, 3:34.
189—Zach Anderson, Clay Center pinned Stephen McDonald, Iola, 0:48; Darian Willis, KC Sumner dec. Nehemiah Scott, Maize South, 4-2; Zack Grimes, Osawatomie pinned Mitch Wiens, Buhler, 1:56; Julian Cole, KC Piper dec. Garrett Dunkelberger, Cheney, 5-4; Donny Parr, DeSoto pinned Ty Haller, Hugoton, 4:37; Coby Morris, Spring Hill dec. George Smollock, Colby, 10-5; Eastin Dockers, Rose Hill dec. Adam McKenna, Holton, 9-8; Jared McComb, Chanute dec. Skyler Hittle, Concordia, 8-3.
215—Reid Bruce, El Dorado pinned Delon Knight, Independence, 4:44; Edward Fitzgerald, Santa Fe Trail, dec. Airen Maxwell, KC Piper, 4-3; Colten Lissolo, Hugoton pinned Gavin Houser, Hugoton, 1:08; Colton Bonner, Baldwin pinned Taylor Shaffer, Wamego, 5:47; Jordan Brown, Concordia won by default over Boomer Mays, Eudora, 3:18; Blake McBratney, Mulvane dec. Spencer Trumbly, Paola, 4-2; Dalton Converse, Clay Center maj. dec. Jacob VanWagoner, Royal Valley, 9-1; Taylor Kettler, Spring Hill dec. Kasey Crump, Pratt, 5-2.
285—Johnny Reardon, Clay Center dec. Kiano Sosa, Ulysses, 12-11; Joe Pomatto, Paola dec. Caleb King, KC Piper, 4-2; Alex Peterson, Smoky Valley dec. Bill Holcomb, Hugoton, 4-2; Hayden Chandler, DeSoto pinned Robert Retzer, Ottawa, 3:20; Tanner Stanage, Prairie View dec. Dylan Litherland, Eudora, 3-1; Matt Holt, Abilene pinned Anthony White, Cheney; Drew Bryant, Fort Scott dec. Jesse Austin, Baldwin, 7-4; Josh Horn, Winfield pinned John Denner, Hiawatha, 3:29.
Quarterfinals
103—Price, Holton maj. dec. Smith, Spring Hill, 14-2; Perez, Ulysses pinned Epperson, Prairie View, 2:06; C. Hood, Louisburg dec. Re. Cokeley, St. James, 13-9; Mies, Andale dec. Roberts, Clay Center, 5-1.
112—Spader, Spring Hill maj. dec. J. Seaton, Bonner Springs, 11-3; Morgan, Abilene maj. dec. Wilson, Rose Hill, 16-4; Cl. Himpel, Tonganoxie dec. Edson, Circle, 5-1; Reed, Colby pinned Sharp, Fort Scott, 1:15.
119—Wolf, Smoky Valley dec. Nemer, Spring Hill, 3-1; Engels, Andale dec. Miller, Buhler, 5-1; Mendenhall, Concordia won by tech fall over Verbena, Pratt, 18-3; A. Hood, Louisburg pinned T. Kolterman, Clay Center, 0:21.
125—Wrestler, Chanute dec. Hines, Ulysses, 9-3; C. Seaton, Bonner Springs dec. Pitcock, Russell, 7-5; Newport, Prairie View dec. Miller, Andale, 4-1; Morgan, Baldwin pinned Murdock, Parsons, 4:51.
130—Gehring, Buhler maj. dec. Lassiter, Holton, 10-2; Johnson, Columbus dec. Thomas, Andale, 9-3; Kriss, Colby maj. dec. Fiscus, Chanute, 12-0; Murdock, Hugoton dec. McBride, Hugoton, 10-4.
135—Blackwell, Bonner Springs dec. Clark, Chanute, 6-3; Dozier, Osawatomie dec. Armstrong, Andale, 3-1 (OT); Strauss, Abilene dec. S. Seaton, Basehor-Linwood, 6-5; Hughey, El Dorado dec. Costa, Hiawatha, 2-1.
140—C. Eck, Andale dec. Puckett, Bonner Springs, 6-1; Fennewald, Mulvane dec. Staats, Paola, 3-1; Moeder, St. James pinned Morales, Ulysses, 3:37; Weaver, Hugoton pinned Thoele, Prairie View, 4:43.
145—L. Eck, Andale pinned Steele, Jefferson West, 4:39; Hill, Hugoton maj. dec. Rieschick, Holton, 15-4; Collins, Augusta dec. Hobson, Bonner Springs, 14-7; Grater, Clay Center dec. O’Hara, Columbus, 3-1.
152—Son, Chanute dec. Yarrow, Clay Center, 3-2; Ry. Cokeley, St. James maj. dec. Champlin, Concordia, 14-3; Kelly, Abilene dec. Mathia, Louisburg, 4-1 (2OT); Duhr, Andale dec. Robb, Perry-Lecompton, 1-0.
160—Easterberg, Clay Center dec. Tansey, KC Sumner, 12-8; Haug, St. James dec. Sullivan, Iola, 10-7; Hattabaugh, Andale dec. Picking, Abilene, 2-1; Lovvorn, Holton maj. dec. Ortiz, Buhler, 15-5.
171—Ward, Abilene dec. Delancy, Augusta, 3-2 (SDOT); Pollom, St. James pinned Hosey, Labette County, 3:59; Baird, Pratt maj. dec. Flanagin, Colby, 11-3; Vukas, DeSoto pinned Gardner, Clearwater, 0:37.
189—Anderson, Clay Center dec. Willis, KC Sumner, 9-1; Grimes, Osawatomie dec. Cole, KC Piper, 4-2; Parr, DeSoto pinned Morris, Spring Hill, 1:17; Dockers, Rose Hill pinned McComb, Chanute, 3:00.
215—Fitzgerald, Santa Fe Trail dec. Bruce, El Dorado, 4-2; Lissolo, Hugoton pinned Bonner, Baldwin, 1:11; McBratney, Mulvane won by injury default over Brown, Concordia; Kettler, Spring Hill dec. Converse, Clay Center, 3-2.
285—Pomatto, Paola dec. Reardon, Clay Center, 6-2; Chandler, DeSoto pinned Peterson, Smoky Valley, 2:52; Holt, Abilene dec. Stanage, Prairie View, 2-1 (2OT); Bryant, Fort Scott pinned Horn, Winfield, 7:23.
Semifinals
103—Perez, Ulysses, dec. Price, Holton, 13-6; Mies, Andale, dec. Hood, Louisburg, 3-2.
112—Spader, Springhill, dec. Morgan, Abilene, 9-2; Reed, Colby, major dec. Himpel, Tonganoxie, 10-2.
119—Wolf, Smoky Valley, dec. Engels, Andale, 5-3; Hood, Louisburg, major dec. Mendenhall, Concordia, 9-1.
125—Seaton, Bonner Springs, dec. Wrestler, Chanute, 5-4; Newport, Prairie View, dec. Morgan, Baldwin, 7-3.
130—Johnson, Columbus, dec. Gehring, Buhler, 3-2; Kriss, Colby, pinned Murdock, Parsons, 5:47.
135—Blackwell, Bonner Springs, dec. Dozier, Osawatomie, 7-4; Strauss, Abilene, dec. Hughey, El Dorado, 4-2.
140—Eck, Andale, pinned Fennewald, Mulvane, 3:30; Moeder, St. James, pinned Weaver, Hugoton, 3:52.
145—Eck, Andale, major dec. Hill, Hugoton, 11-0; Collins, Augusta, dec. Grater, Clay Center, 9-2.
152—Cokeley, St. James, dec. Son, Chanute, 4-3; Duhr, Andale, dec. Kelly, Abilene, 5-0.
160—Easterberg, Clay Center, dec. Haug, St. James; Hattabaugh, Andale, dec. Lovvorn, Holton, 3-2.
171—Pollom, St. James, dec. Ward, Abilene, 7-4; Baird, Pratt, pinned Vukas, DeSoto, 1:53.
189—Anderson, Clay Center, dec. Grimes, Osawatomie, 3-1; Parr, DeSoto, pinned Dockers, Rose Hill, 4:25.
215—Lissolo, Hugoton, dec. Fitzgerald, Santa Fe Trail, 11-4; Kettler, Spring Hill, pinned McBratney, Mulvane, :56.
285—Chandler, DeSoto, dec. Pomatto, Paola, 4-2; Holt, Abilene, pinned Bryant, Fort Scott, 5:06.
Class 3-2-1A
At Gross Coliseum, Hays
Team Scores
Norton 118½, Hoxie 71, Scott City 54½, Rossville 53½, Smith Center 49½, Central-Burden 48½, Goodland 38½, Burlington 36, Caney Valley 36, Wellsville 35, Eureka 34, Phillipsburg 32½, Halstead 32, Douglass 28, St. Francis 26, Beloit 26, Cimarron 25, SE-Saline 25, Thomas More Prep 24½, Chase County 24, Fredonia 24, Marysville 24, Ell-Saline 20, Chaparral 17, Plainville 17, Oberlin 16, Garden Plain 14½, Lyons 14¥, Ellis 14, Horton 12, Hoisington 11, Hillsboro 9, Salina Sacred Heart 8, Silver Lake 7, Burlingame 7, Bluestem 6, Lakin 6, St. Marys 6, Oakley 5, Dexter 4, Pleasant Ridge 4, Atchison County 4, Maur Hill-Mount Academy 4, Republic County 4, Barion 4, Pike Valley 4, Rawlins County 3½, Elkhart 3, Elwood 3, Council Grove 3, Doniphan West 3, Onaga 3, Wabaunsee 3, Lincoln 3, Stafford 2, Hill City 2, Central Heights 2, Ellsworth 2, Bennington 2, Leoti 1, South Gray 1, Sabetha 1, Rock Creek 1, Herington 1.
First Round
103—Brady Lowell, Republic County, pinned Lane Hoffman, St. Francis, 1:46; Colt Skillman, Burlington, pinned Clayton Gum, Pleasant Ridge, 3:27; Clint Rogers, Smith Center, dec. Branson Addington, Norton, 11-3; Caleb Mayfield, Eureka, pinned Ben Meyer, Sabetha, 4:30; Trey Francka, Chase County, pinned Sheldon Harris, Elwood, 1:13; Dakota Kohler, Phillipsburg, advanced with bye; Dylan Priddy, Silver Lake, pinned Austin Hoheisel, Garden Plain, 0:43; Josh Goepfert, Marysville, dec. John Solko, Rawlins County, 5-0.
112—Cody Ray, Eureka, m. dec. Kyle Witmer, Phillipsburg, 15-3; John Risewick, Norton, dec. Justin Wagner, Atchison County, 7-1; Kordell Burch, Douglass, dec. Elvis Duran, Larned, 4-2; Dayton Dreher, Oberlin, m. dec. Marc Reiss, Rock Creek, 16-3; Clay Mulligan, Scott City, pinned Tony Weber, Pleasant Ridge, 2:54; Joey Defore, Dexter, pinned Mack Reagan, Smith Center, 1:39; Hunter Speer, Horton, dec. Trevor Axelson, Plainville, 7-2; Ross Harris, Stafford, dec. Ethan Wessling, Beloit, 8-6 (OT).
119—Drew Jones, Hoxie, m. dec. Blake Graham, Pleasant Ridge, 13-5; Braden Sahlfed, Beloit, dec. Nate Hudson, Caney Valley, 10-6; Dylan Schumacher, Thomas More Prep, tech. fall Triston Hurla, St. Marys, 15-0; Clint Solis, Bluestem, dec. Caleb Studley, Phillipsburg, 3-1; Kasey Biddle, Central-Burden, dec. Brenden Lewis, Lyons, 4-2; Austin Avelar, Goodland, dec. Josh Schroeder, Silver Lake, 8-6 (OT); Steven Howard, Eureka, m. dec. Trever Melcher, Herington, 17-4; Alex Kough, Scott City, m. dec. Zakk Hollands, Atchison County, 14-0.
125—Cole Werner, Plainville, dec. Randy Regnier, Marion, 3-1; Cody Fugua, Council Grove, dec. John Rodriguez, Caney Valley, 14-11; Calvin Ochs, Hoxie, m. dec. Darren Mueller, Hillsboro, 11-1; Cole Leis, Garden Plain, tech. fall Dustin Asbury, Central Heights, 20-4; Brogan Humphrey, Fredonia, m. dec. Christopher Mills, Wathena, 17-4; Brent Juenemann, Oberlin, m. dec. Daniel Melcher, Herington, 13-0; Zach Hoehn, Wellsville, pinned Tim Wright, Eureka, 4:27; Trevor Kennedy, Lakin, pinned Bowe Behymer, Beloit, 3:30.
130—Troy Bainter, Norton, m. dec. Stetson Deets, Central-Burden, 14-0; Austin Caldwell, Marysville, pinned Shane Schaake, Rock Creek, 1:44; Riley Soweard, Halstead, pinned Joe Salinas, Leoti, 2:28; Adrian Lange, Lyons, dec. Terry Dankenbring, Rossville, 6-0; Michael Dusin, Phillipsburg, dec. Jacob Schroeder, Silver Lake, 3-1; Seth Miller, Goodland, tech. fall Chris Lowe, Stafford, 16-0; Brody Carroll, Marion pinned Gabby Speer, Doniphan West, 2:57; Gage Younger, Ellis, dec. Michael Vander Linden, Burlington, 8-3.
135—Zach Duwe, Chaparral, dec. Chance Bloomer, Onaga, 9-6; Jorge Casiano, Lyons, dec. Dalton Davis, Lakin, 3-1 (OT); Tagen Lambotte, Rossville, tech. fall Cory Rau, Garden Plain, 20-4; Jake Kubick, Ellsworth, dec. Grant Holub, Thomas More Prep, 9-7; Brett Terrell, Norton, pinned Kevin Street, Lincoln, 1:43; Darrin Walters, St. Marys, dec. Rylie Paker, Fredonia, 4-3; Eddie Creek, Marysville, dec. Kade Brown, Oberlin, 6-4; Trevor Breshears, Burlington, pinned Taylor Schuetz, Atchison County, 3:29.
140—Kale Newell, Smith Center, dec. Kevin Taylor, Silver Lake, 6-4; Steven Yergey, Hoxie, pinned Conner McCune, Douglass, 5:52; Kiefer Hurla, Rossville, tech. fall Keith Short, SE-Saline, 15-0; Riley Hunsicker, Ellis, dec. Denver Ridgway, Bluestem, 7-3; Billy Broeckleman, Norton, pinned David Munday, Caney Valley, 0:55; Kregg Clarke, Lyons, m. dec. Kyle Rice, Horton, 13-1; Alex Thibault, Halstead, m. dec. Warren Kropp, Scott City, 14-2; Jared Johnson, Pleasant Ridge, m. dec. Chance Demel, Hoisington, 13-5.
145—Justin King, pinned Cody Schwant, Onaga, 2:33; Dalton Paul, Scott City, pinned Jesse Cranmer, Douglass, 4:47; Sheldon Graves, Rossville, pinned Matt Schneider, Phillipsburg, 5:08; Nathan Deeds, Goodland, pinned Hunter Stalford, Caney Valley, 6:49; Dalton Snyder, Hoxie, m. dec. Nic Johnson, Sedgwick, 13-2; Braden Larson, Pike Valley, pinned TJ Setter, Wabaunsee, 5:30; Ky Biddle, Central-Burden, pinned Cody Green, Rawlins County, 4:45; Dalton Bell, Hoisington, pinned Michael Forbes, Atchison County, 2:49.
152—Tyler McMichael, Central-Burden, tech. fall Harrison Gilliland, Plainville, 17-2; Connor Hewitt, Beloit, dec. Lane Chew, Atchison County, 7-4; Billy Dickinson, Burlington, dec. Dylan Bainter, Hoxie, 7-4; Nick Wuthnow, Salina Sacred Heart, dec. Andrew DeMaranville, Pleasant Ridge, 8-3; Mark Smith, Rossville, pinned John Kubick, Ellsworth, 1:45; Derek Bayless, Caney Valley, dec. Coulter Croft, South Gray, 4-2; Thomas Rachow, Phillipsburg, tech. fall Aaron Halling, Doniphan West, 21-6; Eric Albers, Oakley, pinned Ethan Pykiet, Douglass, 1:14.
160—Jesse LaMay, Wellsville, pinned Skylar Morgan, Bluestem, 2:22; John Boyington, Phillipsburg, dec. Daniel Molina, Elkhart, 7-2; Nathan Becker, Garden Plain, pinned Matt Harrington, Leavenworth Immaculata, 1:09; Nathan Hanna, Hill City, dec. Aaron Bina, Hillsboro, 5-2; Braden Mayes, Beloit, pinned Brady Barrett, Cimarron, 5:33; Derek Tyler, St. Marys, pinned Luke Igo, Remington, 3:45; Landon Keiswetter, Norton, pinned Kyler Atwood, Smith Center, 5:47; Sam Watt, Caney Valley, m. dec. Issac Wegner, Sabetha, 10-1.
171—Brock Long, SE-Saline, pinned Beau Fisher, Garden Plain, 2:24; Nathan Thyfault, Plainville, dec. Jorydan Doviak, Burlingame, 10-4; Riley Denny, Caney Valley, dec. Dylan Delk, Hillsboro, 9-5; Brandon Salmans, Hoxie, pinned Trevor Sutton, Rock Creek, 3:12; Kyle White, Horton, pinned Jason Berkgren, Oakley, 3:32; Zach Eaton, Smith Center, pinned Luke Plummer, Fredonia, 3:59; Spencer Shirk, Norton, pinned Harvey Webster, Sabetha, 2:21; Eric Hellerud, Hoisington, dec. Josh Hoch, Burlington, 12-8.
189—Jesse Campbell, Wellsville, pinned Augie Schmidt, Bluestem, 5:57; Josh McDowell, Smith Center, pinned Andy Malin, Plainville, 4:57; Colt Castlebury, Douglass, pinned Luke Goodenow, Rock Creek, 1:49; Cody Batt, Hoisington, pinned Kane Washington, Hoxie, 2:21; Laine Herl, Goodland, m. dec. Jake Brazzle, Riley County, 11-2; Thomas Durham, Fredonia, pinned Ty Swartz, Council Grove, 1:00; Tate Omli, Ell-Saline, m. dec. Jacob Larue, Oberlin, 16-3; Tyler Lowe, Eureka, pinned Clinton Todd, Onaga, 3:39.
215—Sione Siale, Chaparral, pinned Jaishawn Bahia, Republic County, 2:59; Luke Hayes, Scott City, pinned Austin Veach, Doniphan West, 3:40; Jacob English, Beloit, dec. Tanner Taylor, Burlington, 7-6; Wyatt Jones, Burlingame, pinned Riley Oharah, Goodland, 3:45; Adam Guthmiller, St. Francis, pinned Riley Callahan, Silver Lake, 0:42; Thomas Lowe, Eureka, pinned Kyle Murphy, Bennington, 4:19; Channing Fortin, Oberlin, pinned Gerald Dilley, Wathena, 6:36; Dustin Bayless, Caney Valley, pinned Ethan Soeken, Hoisington, 2:30.
285—David Green, Central Heights, dec. Kyler Besher, SE-Saline, 6-5; Dakota Denny, Caney Valley, dec. Michael McEachern, Scott City, 3-2 (OT); Chris Hoferica, Phillipsburg, pinned Josh Rieck, Rock Creek, 4:56; Dillon Salmans, Hoxie, pinned Gus Farthing, Burlington, 0:32; Clay Wilcox, Chaparral, pinned Bradley Chard, Plainville, 3:22; Rasmus Karlsson, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, advanced by default over Cody Filipi, Republic County; Tyler White, Cimarron, pinned Cisco Soto, Remington, 0:37; Josh Martinez, Marysville, pinned Trevin Edelman, Sabetha, 2:16.
Quarterfinals
103—Skillman, Burlington, pinned Lowell, Republic County, 2:44; Rogers, Smith Center, pinned Mayfield, Eureka, 3:28; Francka, Chase County, pinned Kohler, Phillipsburg, 0:51; Goepfert, Marysville, pinned Priddy, Silver Lake, 2:51.
112—Risewick, Norton, dec. Ray, Eureka, 13-7; Dreher, Oberlin, dec. Burch, Douglass, 3-0; Mulligan, Scott City, tech. fall Defore, Dexter, 18-1; Speer, Horton, dec. Harris, Stafford, 11-6.
119—Jones, Hoxie, dec. Sahlfeld, Beloit, 9-8; Schumacher, Thomas More Prep, dec. Solis, Bluestem, 10-3; Ka. Biddle, Central-Burden, dec. Avelar, Goodland, 8-5; Howard, Eureka, dec. Kough, Scott City, 7-5 (OT).
125—Werner, Plainville, pinned Fuqua, Council Grove, 3:19; Ochs, Hoxie, m. dec. Leis, Garden Plain, 12-0; Humphrey, Fredonia, m. dec. Juenemann, Oberlin, 10-2; Hoehn, Wellsville, dec. Kennedy, Lakin, 6-0.
130—Bainter, Norton, pinned Cadwell, Marsyville, 3:19; Soweard, Halstead, dec. Lange, Lyons, 7-5; Miller, Goodland, pinned Dusin, Phillipsburg, 1:51; Younger, Ellis, dec. Carroll, Marion, 6-3.
135—Caisano, Lyons, dec. Duwe, Chaparral, 13-10; Lambotte, Rossville, tech. fall, J. Kubick, Ellsworth, 27-12; Terrell, Norton, pinned Walters, St. Marys, 0:40; Creek, Marysville, dec. Breshears, Burlington, 8-3.
140—Newell, Smith Center, dec. Yergey, Hoxie, 6-2; Hunsicker, Ellis, dec. Hurla, Rossville, 8-4; Broeckelman, Norton, tech. fall Clarke, Lyons, 18-2; Thibault, Halstead, Johnson, Pleasant Ridge, 6:38.
145—Paul, Scott City, dec. King, Hillsboro, 10-5; Graves, Rossville, dec. Deeds, Goodland, 4-0; Snyder, Hoxie, dec. Larson, Pike Valley, 6-5; Ky Biddle, Central-Burden, m. dec. Ball, Hoisington, 11-0.
152—McMichael, Central-Burden, dec. Hewitt, Beloit, 5-2; Wuthnow, Salina Sacred Heart, m. dec. Dickinson, Burlington, 18-9; Smith, Rossville, pinned Bayless, Caney Valley, 2:35; Rachow, Phillipsburg, dec. Albers, Oakley, 2-1.
160—LaMay, Wellsville, pinned Boyington, Phillipsburg, 3:15; Becker, Garden Plain, pinned Hanna, Hill City, 1:15; Mayes, Beloit, dec. Tyler, St. Marys, 8-6; Keiswetter, Norton, pinned, Watt, Caney Valley, 2:33.
171—Long, SE-Saline, pinned Thyfault, Plainville, 1:47; Denny, Caney Valley, pinned Salmans, Hoxie, 2:42; Eaton, Smith Center, dec. White, Horton, 4-2; Shirk, Norton, tech. fall Hellerud, Hoisington, 16-1.
189—McDowell, Smith Center, dec. Campbell, Wellsville, 5-3; Castlebury, Douglass, m. dec. Batt, Hoisington, 14-5; Herl, Goodland, dec. Durham, Fredonia, 3-2 (OT); Omli, Ell-Saline, dec. Lowe, Eureka, 7-1.
215—Hayes, Scott City, dec. Siale, Chaparral, 4-3; English, Beloit, pinned Jones, Burlingame, 3:23; Guthmiller, St. Francis, m. dec. Lowe, Eureka, 11-1; Bayless, Caney Valley, pinned Fortin, Oberlin, 2:43.
285—Denny, Caney Valley, dec. Green, Central Heights, 6-5; Salmans, Hoxie, dec. Hoferica, Phillipsburg, 2-1; Wilcox, Chaparral, pinned Karlsson, Maur Hill-Mount Academy, 3:25; White, Cimarron, pinned Martinez, Marysville, 0:56.
Semifinals
103—Skillman, Burlington, dec. Rogers, Smith Center, 5-1; Francka, Chase County, pinned Goepfert, Marysville, 1:10.
112—Risewick, Norton, dec. Dreher, Oberlin, 10-6; Mullican, Scott City, dec. Speer, Horton, 11-0.
119—Schumacker, Thomas More Prep, pinned Jones, Hoxie, 1:06; Howard, Eureka, dec. Biddle, Central-Burden, 9-3.
125—Ochs, Hoxie, dec. Werner, Plainsville, 6-3; Humphrey, Fredonia, dec. Hoehn, Wellsville, 6-3.
130—Bainter, Norton, pinned Cadwell, Marysville, 3:19; Soweard, Halstead, dec. Lange, Lyons, 7-5.
135—Lambotte, Rossville, dec. Casiano, Lyons, 8-3; Terrell, Norton, dec. Creek, Marysville, 8-3.
140—Newell, Smith Center, dec. Yergey, Hoxie, 6-2; Hunsicker, Ellis, dec. Hurla, Rossville, 8-4.
145—Graves, Rossville, dec. Paul, Scott City, 5-0; Biddle, Central-Burden, dec. Snyder, Hoxie, 3-2.
152—McMichael, Central-Burden, dec. Wuthnow, Salina Sacred Heart, 7-1; Rachow, Phillipsburg, dec. Smith, Rossville, 8-4.
160—LaMay, Wellsville, dec. Becker, Garden Plain, 2-0; Keiswetter, Norton, dec. Mayes, Beloit, 11-0.
171—Long, SE-Saline, pinned Denny, Caney Valley, 3:38; Shirk, Norton, dec. Eaton, Smith Center, 4-2.
189—Castelbury, Douglass, dec. McDowell, Scott City, 15-3; Omli, Ell-Saline, dec. Herl, Goodland, 12-3
215—Hayes, Scott City, dec. English, Beloit, 1-0; Guthmiller, St. Francis, pinned Bayless, Caney Valley, 2:24.
285—Salmans, Hoxie, pinned Denny, Caney Valley, 4:13; Wilcox, Chaparral, pinned White, Cimarron, :56.
Comments