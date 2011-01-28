MCPHERSON: Goddard continues its midseason roll

McPHERSON — Opening the season with a 31-point victory might have been the worst thing for Goddard's girls basketball team and coach Lee Keller.

"We really played well, and I think they got a little overconfident," Keller said of the Lions' win over Campus. "We went into Andover, and we got into foul trouble and didn't move the ball well. The next game (against Dodge City), the same thing."

But seven straight wins later, including Thursday's 61-38 victory over Buhler in the first round of the McPherson tournament, showed how far Goddard has come since a 1-2 start.

"We started out having a little attitude issue toward each other," Goddard senior Shelby Zoglman said. "That has changed. We're encouraging each other. We know where people will be. We're trusting them to play their spots, and we will play ours."

The Lions' growth is exactly what Keller hoped to see.

"Our goal was to just always play four quarters," he said. "Play four solid quarters, never let down, keep spreading it around."

Goddard, which faces McPherson in tonight's semifinals, has a core of players who excel in multiple sports, including volleyball players Zoglman and Kjia Hart.

"We have a good group of seniors who have played together for a long time," Keller said. "I don't think necessarily basketball is their first love, but they have bought in this year, and it really makes a difference."

Hart, whose 19.4 points is nearly half the Lions' average, played six minutes against Buhler. Keller said she has the flu and hasn't practiced this week.

Yet the Lions thrived in spite of her absence. Especially Zoglman, who had 10 steals, 12 rebounds and 20 points.

"We were really worried coming in," Zoglman said. "Our top scorer is gone.... I took it upon myself to work hard."

Buhler (5-5) 10 12 9 7 — 38 Goddard (8-2) 19 18 12 12 — 61

BUHLER: Sasse 1, Winter 5, Patterson 2, Goertzen 4, Walton 2, Williams 12, Torgerson 7 Woodard 5. Totals 15 (2) 6-9 38.

GODDARD: Lee 2, Foss 13, Rausch 13, Zoglman 20, Hoenscheidt 3, Puthoff 8, Keller 2. Totals 24 (5) 8-13 61.

Beloit 47, Andale 42 — In Andale's first eight games, the Indians relied heavily on getting to the free-throw line. Whether it was by getting the ball inside to Jill Ast or Rachel Macari, or having its guards drive the lane, Andale was aggressive.

But in a loss to Beloit, Andale got to the free-throw line four times, largely because of Beloit's zone defense.

"We've got to shoot free throws," said Andale coach Mark Kerschen, who wants his team to shoot 20 free throws a game."... We get our points from the free-throw line. (Beloit) took that away from us. We didn't attack. We were satisfied. We didn't go in there enough times."

Beloit held Andale scoreless for nearly six minutes and didn't trail after taking the lead on Olivia Marozas' jumper with 4:48 remaining in the third quarter.

"I thought we'd come out with a little more energy," Kerschen said.

Beloit was led by Bailey Brown (14 points) and Cami Engelbert (14). Andale's Kelsey Martin and Ast each scored 13, and Ast had 10 rebounds.

Andale meets Valley Center in a 3 p.m. losers bracket game today.

Beloit (6-4) 4 12 14 17 — 47 Andale (6-3) 9 10 7 16 — 42

BELOIT: Porter 5, Marozas 10, Brown 14, Engelbert 14, Mealiff 4. Totals: 20 (2) 5-15 47.

ANDALE: Eck 3, Martin 13, Orth 4, Blasi 1, Hein 2, Rowland 4, Macari 2, Ast 13. Totals: 17 (61) 2-4 42.

Olathe South 65, Valley Center 32 — Olathe South, the Class 6A defending champion, missed its first three shots, while Valley Center made its first three, including a three by Beth McCormick. Three minutes into the game, the Hornets led 9-4.

It didn't last long, as Olathe South made six straight shots, including five three-pointers — two by Natalie Knight and three by Vickie Dolan — for a 23-11 lead.

Valley Center was led by Morgan Wedekind's 11 points and Madison Wedekind's 10.

Valley Center (3-8) 11 5 7 9 — 32 Olathe South (10-0) 27 18 11 9 — 65

VALLEY CENTER: Ma. Wedekind 10, Mo. Wedekind 11, Luna 2, McCormick 3, Coleman 6. Totals: 14 (2) 2-7 32.

OLATHE SOUTH: Dolan 13, Balcom 9, Luton 2, Hugo 7, Knight 21, Rinehart 6, Mgbike 7. Totals: 26 (8) 5-10 65.

McPherson 61, Hays 26 —The Bullpups were led by Katelyn Loecker's 17 points and nine rebounds.

McPherson forced 22 turnovers and got four steals from Hailey Ruder and three apiece from Tanner Hein and Casyn Buchman.

Hays (3-7) 4 11 6 5 — 26 McPherson (10-1) 18 16 13 14 — 61

HAYS: Lundsford 3, Pfeifer 2, Gagnon 4, Pfannenstiel 2, Gulley 1, Bird 2, Braun 2, Schumacher 2, Ashworth 4, Schmeidler 4. Totals 10 6-11 26.

McPHERSON: Loving 9, Hein 6, Ruder 6, Buchman 12, Bruner 2, Pedersen 2, Tully 2, Gaeddert 5, Loecker 17. Totals 23 (5) 10-16 61.