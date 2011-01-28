NEWTON: Abbie Lehman makes big plays in Newton win

NEWTON — Sisters usually try to forge separate identities, and Newton senior basketball player Kate Lehman has established hers: Steady, consistent and often dominant.

Younger sister Abbie, a sophomore, hasn't had as much time to develop a trademark. But Thursday she may have begun to prove herself as the sibling with a knack for the big play.

Abbie Lehman made two important baskets, including a three-point play, to help the Railers hold off Andover Central 56-44 in the first round of the Newton Invitational.

"Abbie is going to be a different kind of player because Abbie can put it on the floor," Newton coach Randy Jordan said. "That's been my goal with Abbie, from her freshman year — I didn't want her to play all the time with her back to the basket, like Kate does.

"Being 6-1, I wanted her to be a good ball-handler because that would be a tough matchup for people."

Abbie Lehman's guard-like ability lent itself to the athletic play she made after Central got within a point early in the fourth quarter.

With Newton applying full-court pressure, after a free throw pushed its lead to 42-40, Abbie Lehman chased down a tipped ball and drove it from the left wing to the basket. She was fouled as she scored and she completed the three-point play.

Central couldn't rally again and Newton pulled away with more help from Abbie Lehman. She followed her three-point play with another basket and assisted on a score by Avery Vogts that put Newton ahead 51-42 with 2:35 to go.

"For a sophomore to make a play like that in a game like this says a lot for her and her confidence," Jordan said. "I couldn't be more pleased with her play."

Kate Lehman, Newton's 6-foot-4 center, was true to her identity, gradually racking up points and rebounds while providing a powerful force in the paint by blocking and altering several shots.

She scored 15 points and had 12 rebounds, doing most of her damage in the first three quarters.

The fourth belonged to Abbie Lehman and some of Newton's other role players, including Jaci Garver, who hit an important three-pointer to put the Railers ahead 54-44 in the final two minutes.

Abbie Lehman finished with seven points and 10 rebounds off the bench. She didn't match her sister's statistics, but her key stretch in the fourth quarter provided equal value.

"Abbie is more intense, with the expression on her face and everything," Jordan said. "I think Kate is intense, but she doesn't show it. Abbie does."

Central was carried by Justyce Perez and Cami Gee, who combined for 36 points while the rest of the Jaguars combined to make 2 of 20.

"You get within one and you turn around and give up (six straight points)," Central coach Stana Jefferson said. "Defensively we have to get more stops. We score, then we go back down and we take too many moments off."

Andover Central (3-7) 13 10 11 10 — 44 Newton (10-1) 15 14 12 15 — 56

ANDOVER CENTRAL: Stamp 7, Huelskamp 1, Perez 15, Gee 21. Totals 14 (5) 11-21 44.

NEWTON: Pendry 6, Hiebert 6, Garver 8, A. Lehman 7, Cochran 2, Vogts 12, K. Lehman 15. Totals 20 (7) 11-20 56.

Olathe Northwest 59, Kapaun 48 _ By halftime, Kapaun trimmed 10 points off the Ravens' 12-point first-quarter lead. But Olathe Northwest regained momentum in the third, regaining its double-digit lead.

Jaylah Jackson had 18 points for the Ravens, a game high. Katie Andersen scored 17 points for the Crusaders.

Kapaun Mount Carmel (4-6) 8 16 9 15 — 48 Olathe Northwest (9-1) 20 6 17 16 — 59

KAPAUN: Lujano 2 0-2 4, Shaw 0 3-4 3, Maki 0 0-2 0, Kubik 2 2-6 6, Andersen 6 3-3 17, McAuliffe 2 0-0 4, Lantz 1 3-6 5, Kuhn 4 1-4 9. Totals 17 (2) 12-27 48.

OLATHE NORTHWEST: Carter 3 4-4 11, Landherr 1 2-2 4, Kovarik 1 1-3 3, Poulter 2 0-0 4, Neal 2 1-2 6, Jackson 6 5-8 18, Haney 1 0-0 2, Crall 3 5-6 11. Totals 19 (3) 18-25 59.

Garden City 48, Rose Hill 46 _ The Buffaloes pulled the tournament's first upset by outscoring the Rockets 31-21 in the second half.

Garden City trimmed a nine-point third-quarter deficit to one point, but it appeared Rose Hill was beginning to pull away again when it went ahead by five early in the fourth. But the Buffaloes stayed close before tying it 42-42 on a three-pointer by Kristen Heiman midway through the quarter.

The Buffaloes took a 44-42 lead on a basket by Taryn Tempel with 3:10 to go. Rose Hill was within one in the final minute before a Garden City free throw put it ahead by two before the Rockets had the final possession. After a timeout, Kayla Justice missed a guarded two-point shot at the buzzer.

Justice led all scorers with 13 points. Kelsey Webber added 12 points for the Rockets. Traci Martinez led Garden City with 11 points.

Garden City (5-7) 7 10 17 14 — 48 Rose Hill (9-2) 15 10 11 10 — 46

GARDEN CITY: McClelland 7, Donahoe 2, Heiman 9, Munoz 10, Brown 9, Martinez 11. Totals 17 (3) 11-20 48.

ROSE HILL: Burnett 10, Myers 2, Lipscomb 4, Justice 13, Webber 12, Jones 5. Totals 18 (3) 7-20 46.

Bishop Miege 44, Dodge City 36

Dodge City (7-3) 6 6 6 18 — 36 Bishop Miege (8-1) 7 13 15 9 — 44

DODGE CITY: Stephenson 4, Briggs 6, Buckner 11, Thompson 8, Pencis 7. Totals 15 (3) 3-7 36.

BISHOP MIEGE: Westhoff 7, Hopper 4, Hughes 21, Villegas 5, Stewart 7. Totals 12 (6) 14-20 44.