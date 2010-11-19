Conway Springs’ 491 rushing yards trample Beloit

CONWAY SPRINGS — Cory Misak will tell you the success Conway Springs has from its single-wing offense simply comes from practicing it every day. That's all.

After disposing of Beloit 59-22 in the Class 3A semifinal, it's obvious the Cardinals practice it quite well. Behind an offensive attack that accumulated 491 yards on the ground and scored on nine straight possessions, Conway Springs (13-0) will carry that momentum into the state championship game in Hutchinson next week.

"We go over it every week, and we just keep getting better and better," Misak said. "The line keeps improving and we just keep finding those seams and going."

Misak paced the Cardinals with 194 yards on 14 carries. He had three touchdowns, including a 78-yard burst in the third quarter that put the Cardinals ahead 53-14.

Brian Doffing, who shares some of the backfield duties with Misak, ran for 145 yards and scored from 26, 5,11, 4 and 25 yards.

Beloit (10-3) had no answer for the Cardinals' offense after keeping it close for the first 18 minutes.

"We just kept trucking and kept doing what we do," Conway Springs junior linebacker Matt Seiwert said. "We just keep going."

With 10:21 left in the first half, the Trojans tied the game at 14 on a 6-yard run by Lane Koster, which followed his 52-yard scoring run in the first quarter. The Cardinals answered Koster's second

touchdown by going 64 yards on six plays to take the lead on Doffing's 5-yard run. On the kickoff, Conway Springs recovered the short, high kick.

Doffing put his team by two touchdowns on an 11-yard run, then Conway Springs stopped Beloit on a fourth-and-1. From there, the Cardinals simply had all the momentum.

"We always talk to our kids about those turnovers and opportunities and capitalizing on them," Conway Springs coach Matt Biehler said. "We really strive to do it."

The win puts Conway Springs in the state title game after winning it in 2008, then missing it last season. If the Cardinals win, it will mark their seventh state championship since 1998.

"It feels pretty good," Misak said of reaching the title game. "We got in the weight room (after last season) and started working our butts off and it's paying off so far."

Beloit was led by Koster, who finished with 147 yards on the ground.

Beloit (10-3) 7 7 0 8 — 22

Conway Springs (13-0) 14 19 20 6 — 59

CS — Misak 9 run (Harris kick)

B — Koster 52 run (Vetter kick)

CS — Doffing 26 run (Harris kick)

B — Koster 6 run (Vetter kick)

CS — Doffing 5 run (run failed)

CS — Doffing 11 run (Harris kick)

CS — Doffing 4 run (kick failed)

CS — Misak 10 run (Harris kick)

CS — Doffing 25 run (kick failed)

CS — Misak 78 run (Harris kick)

CS — Seiwert 1 run (kick failed)

B — Ludwig 1 run (Vetter run)

Individual Statistics

Rushing — Beloit, Koster 19-147, Shamburg 18-84, Ludwig 8-56, Vetter 9-13. Conway, Misak 14-194, Doffing 18-145, A. Pauly 6-55, Martin 1-42, Seiwert 2-27, Wood 4-11, Ast 3-9, Leahy 2-8, R. Pauly 1-0.

Passing — Beloit, Vetter 2-6-21-0. Conway, Wood 2-2-42-0.

Receiving — Beloit, Ludwig 1-13, Budke 1-8. Conway, Barkley 1-36, A. Pauly 1-6.