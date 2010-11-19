Carroll heads for 5A final, ending Hutchinson's 6-year championship streak

HUTCHINSON — Bishop Carroll coach Alan Schuckman looked around at the silent-but-smiling players huddled around him in the end zone at Gowans Stadium. He faced the scoreboard, which still showed the score: Carroll 21, six-time defending state champ Hutchinson 0.

“We are not done yet! You understand?” Schuckman said.

“Yes, sir!” the Eagles players yelled in unison.

“We are about there, we’ve got to finish. You be smart, take care of each other,” Shuckman said. And then the emotion got to him.

“I’m proud of you guys,” he said.

The Eagles aren’t done yet. After shutting out Hutchinson in the Class 5A semifinal, Carroll will play Blue Valley in the 5A title game next Saturday in Emporia.

The win ended Hutchinson’s shot at a seventh straight title and was the Salthawks’ first playoff loss since the 2003 Class 6A championship game. Hutchinson, which hadn’t been shut out since 1996, defeated Carroll in the 2009 5A semifinal.

“It’s not the streak so much as it’s this year and this group of seniors,” Hutchinson coach Randy Dreiling said. “That’s who you feel bad for. The streak is whatever that is. We certainly had hoped to come in and win this game. We just didn’t play well enough to do it.”

As much as Carroll has focused on defeating Hutchinson, it’s clear this win won’t satisfy the Eagles, who played in the 2007 5A title game.

As quarterback Tyler Nance walked through the line shaking hands with Hutchinson players, he told teammates “one more step.”

“We’ve worked so hard,” Nance said. “To get to this point, it’s great, but if we don’t take the extra stepæ.æ.æ. then it’s almost not worth it. We have one more game. If we finish, we have the state championship. This is awesome, but I want to get the state championship.”

Carroll didn’t put up big offensive numbers, but it made plays. Facing fourth-and-9 from the Hutchinson 31 late in the first half, Nance rolled left and probably should have been sacked for a loss. He split two defenders, reversed field and found receiver Shane Brittain open at the 4. One play later, Brandon Weber scored the first touchdown with about a minute remaining in the half.

On Carroll’s first possession in the third quarter, the Eagles had a fourth-and-4 at the Hutchinson 10, a possession that began because of a Salthawks fumble. Carroll sent out its field-goal unit for a 27-yard attempt.

But Schuckman had called for a fake field goal, and Danny Crippen rolled right and passed to Evan McMillan for the touchdown and a 14-0 lead with 6:51 to go in the period.

“It’s something I had visualized all week,” Schuckman said. “If in that situation, I wanted to try it.”

“We really didn’t want to put three (points) on the board, we wanted to put up six,” Crippen said. “We’re glad (Schuckman’s) taking risks.”

Defensively, Carroll shone. Although Hutchinson drove to the Carroll 10 and missed a 17-yard field goal attempt on its first drive, that was the only time the Salthawks threatened. Hutchinson had 89 yards and tailback Ben Heeney was held to 95 yards on 30 carries.

“I was surprised with the shutout,” Schuckman said. “We told our kids all week. You cannot give up the big play. We were physical on defense. We knew we had to tackle.”

Heeney had 58 rushing yards in the first quarter and four in the second.

“From the speed of the game from the beginning, we realized what they were doing and we were able to shut them out at the end,” Carroll’s Beau Bell said. “We were relentless. They couldn’t get anything on us. They tried the run, the pass, they couldn’t get anything.”

Bishop Carroll (10-2) 0 7 14 0 — 21

Hutchinson (10-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

BC—Weber 4 run (Louthan kick)

BC—McMillan 10 pass from Crippen (Louthan kick)

BC—Nance 21 run (Louthan kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing— Carroll, Weber 7-37, Hernandez 10-22, Nance 17-18, . Hutchinson, Heeney 29-93, Cotton 2-17, Stucky 3-(-6), Turner 10-(-13).

Passing— Carroll, Nance 9-17-88-0, Palmer 1-2-9-0, Crippen 1-1-10-0. Hutchinson, Turner 0-3-0-0.

Receiving— Carroll, Crippen 6-64, Brittain 1-27, McMillan 1-10, Nance 1-9, Weber 2-(-3).

