Buhler’s dream ends in semis

BUHLER — When helmet met helmet Friday night in Buhler, the truth was exposed in the Class 4A state semifinal game between the Crusaders and Holton.

Both teams said they wanted to be in next Saturday’s championship, but it was Holton that showed it on the field. The Wildcats didn’t need a pass — or a 100-yard rusher — to defeat Buhler 42-7. They just needed toughness.

Holton will face Louisburg in the title game next Saturday.

“That was just heart and will you saw,” Holton running back Gunnar McKenna said. “We’ve been taught to run hard.”

And running hard routinely led to running through Crusader defenders. Four of the Wildcats’ six touchdowns came on broken tackles and were scored from over 30 yards out.

All 59 of Holton’s offensive snaps were running plays, but the offense was never put in a position where it had to throw the ball. Nine different rushers totaled 364 yards, an average of six yards per carry.

“That score wasn’t right because Buhler is a really good football team and we just got all the breaks,” Holton coach Brooks Barta said.

Yes, Buhler (12-1) was an excellent team. But even Buhler coach Steve Warner thought Barta might have been stretching it about luck being involved.

“We were tackling high, not wrapping up,” Warner said. “With their offense, you have to make one-on-one tackles. One guy is assigned to a certain person and you have to be assignment sound.”

Too many times the Crusaders had the chance to bring down the ball carrier, only to let him slip by for extra yardage. The most devastating occurrence came with under a minute left in the first half, when Rob Riederer took a simple fullback dive 35 yards after wriggling free of a tackle at the line of scrimmage.

The score gave Holton a 21-0 lead. Buhler’s only score of the second half came on a 57-yard touchdown pass from Chandler Shantz to JP Lohrentz to make it 28-7. Holton responded with a 15-play, 8-minute touchdown drive to end Buhler’s hopes.

Buhler finished wtih 86 yards rushing on 26 carries.

“You could tell they had studied our offense,” Shantz said. “They knew every play we ran. They were very assignment sound.”

Buhler tailback Tanner Fisher, who entered the game with over 2,000 yards rushing, finished with 20 yards on 10 carries.

Buhler wanted to extend its historic season, but Friday night showed Holton was more ready.

“We feel like we were a better football team than what we represented,” Warner said.

Holton (11-2) 7 14 7 14 — 42

Buhler (12-1) 0 0 7 0 — 7

H—Barnett 6 run (Morris kick)

H—Morris 38 run (Morris kick)

H—Riederer 35 run (Morris kick)

H—McKenna 43 run (Morris kick)

B—Lohrentz 57 pass from Shantz (Hyde kick)

H—Riederer 2 run (Morris kick)

H—Wright 33 run (Morris kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Holton, Lovvorn 14-95, McKenna 16-80, Riederer 11-59, Morris 2-44, Barnett 7-42, Wright 1-33, Tanking 2-10, Lassiter 3-5, Donaldson 3-(-4). Buhler, Shantz 10-31, Stiles 3-23, Fisher 10-20, Allen 2-13, Hershberger 1-(-1).

Passing—Holton, none. Buhler, Shantz 7-22-115-4.

Receiving—Holton, none. Buhler, Lohrentz 4-85, Garcia 2-27, Fisher 1-3.