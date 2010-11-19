Conway Springs maintains focus on what's ahead

It would have been easy for Conway Springs football players to fall into the trap of dwelling in the past — celebrating their 56-6 dismantling of Smith Center for a few days before focusing on semifinal opponent Beloit.

But there's something about the way the Cardinals take care of business. They don't take time off.

So instead of bundling up and patting each other on the back on the team's cold, three-hour ride home from Smith Center last Saturday, running back Brian Doffing said players watched video on Beloit.

"After a huge win like that it's really tough for the players not to feel invincible," Conway Springs defensive lineman Mason Pauly said. "That's something our coaches really try to get in our heads. Any team has the potential to beat you. We realize Beloit is a really good team. We're trying to stay focused, and I think we're doing a pretty good job so far."

Conway Springs (12-0) reached the Class 3A semifinals by outscoring opponents an average of 50-13 in the playoffs. Doffing and Cory Misak have combined for 2,500 rushing yards and 40 touchdowns.

Pauly is a four-year starter on the defensive line and played on the 2008 Conway Springs team that won the Class 3A championship. He's experienced how much work it takes to get to the title game and along with coach Matt Biehler and other team leaders will make sure the Cardinals don't have distractions.

"You really want to celebrate and enjoy it," Pauly said. "But you have to remember that the biggest celebration is after you win state. If you don't make there, then all other wins are meaningless."

Doffing has noticed the intensity and seriousness in daily practices increase each time the team takes the field, especially at home tonight.

"You have to practice each week like it's your last week," Doffing said. "Because if you lose, you go home. We know that we have to play as hard as we can every practice and every game."

Doffing has been the team's workhorse. He leads the team in carries (137), rushing yards (1,524) and touchdowns (26). He is a balanced back with a combination of size and speed. Biehler said both Doffing and Misak are talented but noted that their running lanes have been impressive.

"Our offensive line prides itself in playing physical ball," Biehler said. "They play well as a unit. Our backs only need little a crease and they get through there — they have been getting more."

Beloit's defense will be tested tonight, but so will Conway Springs. Beloit running back Lane Coster has 1,850 yards and 21 touchdowns and Beloit has four more backs with more than 500 rushing yards.