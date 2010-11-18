Friday's area football semifinal capsules (Nov. 19)

CLASS 6A

DODGE CITY AT HEIGHTS

When: 7 tonight

Records: Dodge 11-0, Heights 11-0

Radio: KGSO, 1410-AM

„øDodge City and Heights played four common opponents — Southeast, Northwest, North and Great Bend. Heights, which had its game with North called at the half by inclement weather, won those games by an average of 48-7, while Dodge City won by an average of 41-11.

„øDodge City is led by QB Jared Helfrich’s 2,237 passing yards, 828 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns. Parker Davis has 830 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns.

„øHeights is led by Dreamius Smith’s 29 touchdowns and 1,432 rushing yards on 106 carries. He has eight games of two or more touchdowns and two games with five touchdowns. Daniel Deshazer has 1,046 yards and 13 touchdowns.

„øDodge City’s defense, which allows 14.4 points, is led by Alec Schmitt’s 110 tackles and 9½ sacks. Trey Hallman has five interceptions, while Todd Middleton has 105 tackles.

„øHeights has allowed 102 points and had five shutouts. The Falcons are led by Hunter Jameson (84 tackles), Evan Wessel (81 tackles, six interceptions), Zerrance Brickhouse (77 tackles, 13 sacks) and Dominique Henderson (nine sacks, 55 tackles).

CLASS 5A

CARROLL AT HUTCHINSON

When: 7 tonight

Records: Carroll 9-2, Hutchinson 10-1

Radio: KWBW, 1450-AM; KHUT, 102.9-FM; KQAM, 1480-AM; KNZS, 100.3-FM; KNSS, 1330-AM

TV: Cox 22

„øWhen these teams met in the final regular-season game, Hutchinson committed seven turnovers but won 21-14. Hutchinson also beat Carroll 42-21 in the 2009 5A semifinal game and went on to win its second straight 5A title and sixth straight overall.

„øHutchinson senior Ben Heeney (1,995 rushing yards, 39 touchdowns) a standout defensive player, has made an oral commitment to Kansas. Ja’mon Cotton has 585 rushing yards, nine touchdowns.

„øCarroll QB Tyler Nance leads the offense (911 rushing yards, 939 passing, 25 total touchdowns), but Brandon Weber is a physical back (652 rushing yards, 10 touchdowns).

„øSalthawks LB Matt Galliart has a team-high 93 tackles, while defensive lineman Sean Goodwin has a team-high 3½ sacks. Hutch has outscored opponents 48.2-15.1 but has no shutouts.

„øCarroll’s defense is led by Beau Bell (16 sacks, 79 tackles), Aaron Jackson (92 tackles, four sacks) and Bradyn Butcher (51 tackles, 11 sacks).

CLASS 4A

HOLTON AT BUHLER

When: 7 tonight

Records: Holton 10-2, Buhler 12-0

Radio: KWHK, 95.9-FM

„øBuhler is 12-0 for the first time in school history. The Crusaders have outscored opponents 536-98 and have four shutouts. They are led defensively by Jadyn Garcia (129 tackles), Jordan Stiles (100 tackles), Brett Vaughan (seven sacks) and JP Lohrentz (10 interceptions).

„øHolton is a run-first team, having passed 34 times. Gunnar McKenna has a team-high 1,373 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns, but three other backs — Drake Lovvorn, Brentt Donaldson and Jay Morris — have a combined 1,784 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns.

„øBuhler junior Tanner Fisher (2,053 rushing yards, 40 touchdowns) is a tough, speedy back. Sophomore Chandler Shantz has been efficient throwing this season (1,168 passing, .578 completion percentage, 14 touchdowns, one interception). Shantz’s favorite target is Lohrentz (848 receiving yards, 10 touchdowns).

„øHolton’s losses are to Topeka (Class 6A) and Topeka Hayden, which Buhler beat in the quarterfinals. Defensively, Holton is led by Trent Tanking (105 tackles, three interceptions) and Adam Luthi (five sacks). Holton has outscored opponents 487-176.

CLASS 3A

BELOIT AT CONWAY SPRINGS

When: 7 tonight

Records: Beloit 10-2, Conway 12-0

Radio: KSKU, 94.7-FM, KWME, 93.5-FM

„øConway Springs is a defensive-oriented team. The Cardinals have surrendered an average of nine points and have three shutouts. Austin Pauly (55) and Mason Pauly (44) lead the team in tackles.

„øBeloit’s leading rusher is Lane Koster with 1,850 yards on 187 carries with 21 touchdowns. Beloit has two 600-yard rushers in Luke Shamburg and Casey Smith. Robert Ludwig and Payton Vetter have each rushed for more than 500 yards, benefiting from Beloit’s double-wing offense.

„øConway Springs is responsible for 5,153 yards of offense, 4,495 yards by way of rushing. The Cardinals mainly used the rushing combination of Brian Doffing _ the team leader in attempts (137), yards (1,524) and touchdowns (26) _ and change-of-pace back Cory Misak, who has 979 yards and 14 touchdowns. Misak averages 12.7 yards per carry.

„øFifth-year Beloit coach Greg Koenig will be coaching in his first semifinal game with the Trojans. Conway Springs coach Matt Biehler was an assistant on the 2008 Class 3A championship team.

— Joanna Chadwick, Chris Elliott