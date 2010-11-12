Carroll advances to 5A semifinals

The end of Bishop Carroll’s 30-22 win over McPherson Friday night in the Class 5A football quarterfinals was like a one-sided breakup.

Carroll could shrug off the disappointment of its opponent while remaining appreciative of the experience because they’re excited about what is to come.

The Eagles’ future involves a semifinal game next week at Hutchinson. The Eagles lost a close game to Hutchinson in district play but are eager to follow through on their preseason goal to take down the six-time defending champions. The Salthawks have won their last two titles in 5A.

“Right now we’re happy we beat McPherson,” Carroll running back Brandon Weber said. “But about an hour from now, we’re glad we get another shot at Hutch. We’re going to celebrate this victory for an hour, probably.”

The Eagles didn’t take control as soon as they would have liked, or at least as soon as circumstances gave them the opportunity.

Tyler Nance threw a fourth-down, 22-yard touchdown to Brian Rohleder on Carroll’s first drive, and the Eagles recovered a short kickoff, eventually driving to McPherson’s 1-yard line.

But Carroll failed on fourth and goal, and McPherson quarterback Tyler Matthews guided the Bullpups on a 99-yard drive. It ended on a Seth Davenport touchdown run that gave McPherson a 7-6 lead.

“I knew there was a lot of game left,” Carroll coach Alan Schuckman said.

Carroll used the rest of the game to figure out how to eliminate both aspects of McPherson’s offense.

The running game suffered with Kevin O’Connor missing the second half with an injury, and Matthews’ productivity took a hit because so did he — lots of them, as Carroll sacked him five times.

“I love doing that,” Carroll defensive end Beau Bell said. “From third downs, watching the coach, looking over at him and him saying ‘Jet’, which is an outside rush, and just chasing down the quarterbacks and getting sacks.”

Matthews had more impressive passing numbers than Nance this season, but if Nance was engaged in a personal challenge, it wasn’t to match Matthews but to do what he’s always done — make good decisions and execute big passing and running plays.

Nance passed for three touchdowns, but his most important role might have been handing the ball to Weber, who rushed for 215 yards and had two receiving touchdowns.

“He didn’t get any quarterback reps last season,” Schuckman said. “So we went into the season knowing he was going to start a little slow. But right now he’s playing as well as anybody we’ve had in the past.”

Weber’s biggest game of the season shows the Eagles are peaking as they approach a deeply personal game.

“It’s the ultimate team game,” Weber said. “Everybody got better, and we’re going to be prepared going into Hutch. We want another shot at them.”

McPherson (9-2) 7 0 8 7 — 22

Bishop Carroll (9-2) 6 10 14 0 — 30

BC—Rohleder 22 pass from Nance (kick failed)

M—Davenport 1 run (Houghton kick)

BC—Weber 9 run (Louthan kick)

BC—Louthan 34 FG

BC—Weber 3 pass from Nance (Louthan kick)

M—Hart 9 pass from Matthews (Bate pass from Matthews)

BC—Weber 8 pass from Nance (Louthan kick)

M—Collins 7 pass from Matthews (Houghton kick)

Individual statistics

Rushing — McPherson, Davenport 8-56, 8-53, Collins 8-15, Hart 1-6, Gawanda 1-2, Matthews 7-(-13); Bishop Carroll, Weber 16-215, Nance 19-40, Hernandez 4-5.

Passing — McPherson, Matthews 19-29-230-0; Bishop Carroll, Nance 9-16-90-1, Palmer 1-4-22-0.

Receiving — McPherson, Ulsaker 6-94, Collins 4-42, Davenport 3-11, Gawanda 2-44, Houghton 2-29, Hart 1-9, O’Connor 1-1; Bishop Carroll, Weber 3-11, Brittain 2-51, Rohleder 2-28, Crippen 2-0, Nance 1-22.