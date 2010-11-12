Buhler blanks Class 4A power Topeka Hayden

TOPEKA — Buhler's offense has rightfully been the focus this season with junior running back Tanner Fisher running for more than 2,000 yards in the first 11 games.

He's a talented, quick, strong back and defenses must account for him.

Topeka Hayden did just that Friday night in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A playoffs, putting about every player on the line to stop the run. With the wet, muddy conditions taking away the possibility of toss sweeps or the option, Hayden limited Fisher to 89 yards.

Buhler's defense more than made up for it in its 21-0 victory over Hayden, 4A's top-ranked team. Hayden (10-2) had defeated the Crusaders the past two seasons in the playoffs.

"It is a signature win," said Buhler coach Steve Warner, whose team is 12-0 for the first time.

Buhler forced five turnovers, including the game's biggest play, a 47-yard interception return by JP Lohrentz, his 10th interception this season.

"I saw (Hayden receiver Sean) Morrow break down, start to cut, so I cut in front of him," Lohrentz said. "Right there, right to me. It was huge. I couldn't have dreamed of anything better than that."

That score was crucial for Buhler. The Crusaders opened the game with a fumble on the first snap that was recovered by Hayden's Thomas Wittman at the Buhler 32.

"It was a very bad way to start the game, against a team like that," Buhler coach Steve Warner said.

But Buhler's defense responded, forcing Hayden to turn it over on downs four plays later. The Crusaders went 70 yards on seven plays, capping the drive with a one-yard run by Fisher with 7:27 to go in the first quarter. One minute, 29 seconds later, Lohrentz scored on the interception return for the 14-0 lead.

"JP is a great defensive player, and him taking it to the house was huge for the

confidence that we needed," Warner said.

Buhler did little offensively the rest of the game. Three straight first-half possessions ended on a punt and a failed fourth-down conversion. The second half was more of the same with two punts and twice turning it over on downs.

Again, the Crusaders' defense was the key.

Buhler had a punt blocked early in the third quarter and then a personal foul, which put Hayden starting its drive at the Buhler 23. But a holding penalty and an unsportsmanlike penalty by Hayden stalled out that drive.

"Offensively we'd make a couple of good plays, then we'd take a step backwards and we couldn't overcome it," Hayden coach Bill Arnold said.

Hayden started its next possession at the Buhler 40, but this time quarterback Grant Arnold fumbled on the second play. Buhler's Austin Ortiz scooped up the fumble: Buhler ball.

Ortiz recovered all three fumbles by Arnold in the second half.

"I was high on the game, I was so happy," said Ortiz, a senior lineman. "I was right there, the quarterback fumbled the ball. It was right there."

Such a strong defensive performance didn't surprise Warner.

"Our defense played outstanding the entire night," Warner said. "They stuck in there and played extremely hard. They shut Tanner down, but we stuck in there.

". . . They had penalties, they had turnovers, we took care of the ball better than they did, and that was a big part of the game. But they couldn't get long sustained drives, and that's because of our defense. We made them snap the ball a lot, and in

conditions like this, that was in our favor."

Buhler (12-0) 14 0 0 7 — 21

Topeka Hayden (10-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

B—Fisher 1 run (Heide kick)

B—Lohrentz 47 interception return (Heide kick)

B—Stiles 21 run (Heide kick)

Individual statistics

Rushing — Buhler, Fisher 25-89, Shantz 8-68, Stiles 6-37. Topeka Hayden, Steuber 18-81, Banister 16-76, Schmidtberger 5-16, Tetuan 3-10, Russell 2-4, Morrow 1-2, Arnold 7-(-7).

Passing — Buhler, Shantz 3-5-24-0. Topeka Hayden, Arnold 3-6-0-2.

Receiving — Buhler, Lohrentz 2-16, Fisher 1-8. Topeka Hayden, Banister 2-7, Bishop 1-(-7).