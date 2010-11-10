The Eagle's 2010 All-Metro volleyball team

ALL-METRO SELECTION PROCESS

This is the seventh year for All-Metro teams selected by The Eagle, recognizing the best high school athletes in team sports throughout Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties.

In October, Eagle high school beat writers Joanna Chadwick and Chris Elliott sent nomination ballots to all volleyball coaches at the 38 high schools in Sedgwick, Butler and Harvey counties.

Coaches were asked to return the ballots with nominations of the best players within those counties that they saw this season, including their own players.

The team was selected by Chadwick after tabulating nominations, her own evaluation of players and additional input from coaches and other media members.

All-league teams

Along with the All-Metro team, The Eagle will publish all-league teams for the counties' major leagues: the City League, Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League and Central Plains League. Those teams are selected by the leagues' coaches.

Ashlyn Driskill

Valley Center junior

Driskill, who made an oral commitment to Wichita State before the season, has what coach Bryan Otte called "one of those magic, high-velocity arms." But she not only hit with power, she focused on expanding her repertoire of hits. She had 426 kills, a .442 attack percentage, 44 aces, 29 blocks and helped lead Valley Center to a 35-4 record.

Jody Larson

Maize South sophomore

Larson used her skill as a setter and hitter to lead the Mavericks, a second-year school, to the Class 4A tournament and a 31-14 record. Larson had 323 assists out of the 6-2 offense and 202 digs. She had 87 aces and a .919 serving percentage. She had 532 kills, a .389 kill percentage.

Emily Otte

Valley Center junior

Otte, a two-time All-Metro setter, has the skill to give the Hornets' hitters the sets they want and has the athleticism to get to most passes. As coach Bryan Otte, her father, said, "if Emily can get there, she will and everyone else just focuses on their job." She had 1,008 assists, 147 kills, a .443 attack percentage and 62 aces as she helped lead Valley Center to a 35-4 record.

Leann Patterson

Garden Plain senior

Patterson is a skilled libero who always gets her wrists and hands in the perfect position to make that platform for a pass. She's an intelligent player and reads hitters well. She helped lead Garden Plain to third place in Class 3A and a 36-9 record.

Merissa Quick

Cheney senior

Quick is an intimidating presence on the court, and not only because she's 6-foot-2. She has power and seems to get a kill with ease. While mainly a middle, she can run virtually any play, and coach Sara Lungren had no problem moving her outside to hit. Quick, who led Cheney to a 36-6 record and fourth place in Class 4A, had 387 kills, 49 blocks and 64 aces.

Alaina Shine

Northwest senior

Shine, a middle hitter, was a strong blocker (87) and versatile at hitter. Shine, who had a team-high 232 kills, could hit quicks or slides, and no matter where she was in serve-receive, Northwest's setters found her for a kill. She helped lead Northwest to a 16-0 record in the City League and a 34-5 overall record.

Crystal Whitten

Heights junior

Whitten, a two-time All-Metro selection, established herself in 2009 as a power hitter who opponents should fear. This season that continued, but she also upped her consistency and her kill average. She finished with 516 kills, 119 more than 2009, and had a .387 kill percentage. She also had 230 digs as she led Heights to a 28-12 record.

Betsy Manning

Maize coach

Manning is a second-year coach who led the Eagles to a second-place finish in Class 6A and a 34-10 record. The last time a Wichita-area school played in the 6A title match was in 1999 when Maize defended its title. Manning is 62-25 at Maize.