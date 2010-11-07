Cramer's 5 goals lift Northwest to third place in 6A soccer

It wasn't for the state championship, but that didn't stop Northwest forward Broc Cramer from playing like the season was on the line.

Cramer scored five goals in the Grizzlies' 6-3 win over Dodge City in the Class 6A third-place game Saturday at Carpenter Stadium.

"Broc played like he should be playing," Northwest coach Bobby Bribiesca said. "He's that kind of athlete. He's very explosive. He's got size strength and ball control to go with that now. Today he showed his stuff."

Cramer gave Northwest a 4-3 lead in the 52nd minute when he scored on a header with the assist from Addison Pauler. Cramer scored on another assist from Pauler in the 67th minute and then tacked on his fifth in the 71st minute for the Grizzlies' final margin of victory.

Both Northwest (19-2) and Dodge City (15-4-2) wreaked havoc on the opposing goalie. Dodge City led 3-2 at the half with six shots on goal. Northwest scored twice in the first seven minutes but had trouble maintaining consistency after that. Dodge City actually outshot Northwest 13-11.

Bribiesca wanted his team to make up for their 1-0 loss to Blue Valley North in Friday's semifinals.

"Last night we disappointed not only ourselves, but so many people in this city that wanted a Wichita team to win this thing," Bribiesca said. "We didn't come through, but today it was a good performance."

Cramer was satisfied with his performance but regrets not being able to produce like that on Friday against BV North.

"It was hard to get up for this one, because we want to be playing in the championship," Cramer said. "We were down at halftime, and I just felt like if we were going to take over this game then we have to do it. We're not leaving this season with a loss."

BV West 2, BV North 1 — Garrett Pulliam was credited with the goal, but an amazing throw-in by Eric Moore that reached the goalmouth in the 78th minute gave Blue Valley West a 2-1 lead and the Class 6A championship.

BV West 2, BV North 1

Championship

BV North (16-5) 0 1 — 1 BV West (20-1) 1 1 — 2

First half—BV West, Besler (unassisted). Second half— BV North, Rideout (unassisted), Pulliam (Moore). Second half— BV North, Rideout (unassisted), Pulliam (Moore). Shots— BV North 1-3—4; BV West 6-9—15. Saves— BV North, Row 3-4—7; BV West, Berkowitz 1-2—3.

Northwest 6, Dodge City 3

Third place

Dodge City (15-4-2) 3 0 — 3 Wichita Northwest (19-2) 2 4 — 6

First half—Dodge City, Arredondo (unassisted), Milan (unassisted), Rodriguez (Milan); Northwest, Cramer (Clifton assist), Clifton (unassisted). Second half— Northwest, Cramer (Clifton), Cramer (Pauler) Cramer (Lucio), Cramer (unassisted). Shots— Dodge City 6-7—13, Northwest 6-5—11. Saves— Dodge City, Sandoval 1-1—2; Northwest, Lane 3-3—6.