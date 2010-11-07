Topeka Hayden too much for Mulvane

MULVANE — Mulvane's 45-13 loss to Topeka Hayden in a Class 4A quarterfinal Saturday night was unfamiliar territory for senior quarterback Gus Strunk.

Strunk, who has led the Wildcats' high-powered offense, couldn't get Mulvane any points in the first three quarters.

"It's a disappointment," Strunk said. "We struggled and we put ourselves in the hole. We hurt ourselves a lot of the time and we couldn't find a way to get out of it. Their defense is probably the best we have ever faced."

Hayden's defense, which sacked Strunk four times, put the Wildcats in some long-yardage situations throughout the first half.

"We had a penalty here or a bad snap there. It was a group effort getting to that third-and-20," Strunk said. "It's hard to convert third-and-20 against the No. 1 team in the state."

Mulvane coach Dave Fennewald agreed.

"It's tough for any team at third-and-30 or second-and-25. Offenses aren't built around getting that yardage," he said. "Fifteen yards you can manage, but when you get to 25 and 30, it's hard. There's a reason why (Hayden is) the No. 1 team in 4A. There are not a lot of kinks in their armor."

Despite the loss, Strunk managed to complete 12 of 23 passes for 137 yards, including one touchdown to Brandon Ward for 37 yards.

"I think their passing game has been their strength all year long," Hayden coach Bill Arnold said. "We put some pressure on their quarterback that they haven't seen before."

Strunk also connected with receiver Ty Redington eight times for 70 yards.

" (Strunk) is such a first-class competitor," Fennewald said. "I know he feels bad because he takes the weight of this on him. I just love how much he cares about Mulvane football."

Topeka Hayden (10-1) 14 18 7 6 — 45 Mulvane (6-5) 0 0 0 13 — 13

TH—Steuber 3 run (kick failed)

TH—Barry 60 pass from Arnold (Tetuan pass from Arnold)

TH—Schmidtberger 1 run (kick failed)

TH—Steuber 60 INT return (kick failed)

TH—Steuber 4 run (kick failed)

TH—Banister 12 run (Sittenauer kick)

M—Ward 37 pass from Strunk (Hladik kick)

TH—Tetuan 2 run (kick failed)

M—Strunk 6 run (kick failed)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Topeka Hayden, Streuber 16-89, Banister 10-111, Schmidtberger 4-44, Tetuan 4-27, Weekley 1-12, Russell 1-(-2), Haefner 2-6, Gartner 1-(-3), Dinkel 1(-6), Stroebel 1-7, Dodd 1-4, Arnold 1-8. Mulvane, Strunk 10-(-13), Bird 14-63, Ward 1-0, Parton 2-8, Rogers 2-8.

Passing—Topeka Hayden, Arnold 6-9-166-1. Mulvane, Strunk 12-23-137-1.

Receiving—Topeka Hayden, Barry 1-60, Morrow 1-45, Banister 1-23, Martin 3-48. Mulvane, Redington 8-70, Springer 1-2, Duncan 1-8, Ward 2-57.