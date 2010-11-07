Conway Springs advances to 3A quarterfinals

CONWAY SPRINGS — Matt Seiwert fell to the ground with an interception cradled between his chest and arms, and all there was left was 1:22 in the fourth quarter.

It was time to rejoice.

Conway Springs was getting ready to defeat Garden Plain 20-6 in the second round of the Class 3A playoffs on Saturday night.

"We knew we had a huge Garden Plain offense coming in here that could score a lot of points," Conway Springs defensive lineman Mason Pauly said. "We practiced as much as we could coming in, studied everything.

"We came in focused more than I've ever seen us focused in my four years here."

On a night the Cardinals knew they would need some big plays, it was the defense that came up with a majority of them. So much so that the high- powered Garden Plain offense was shut out and finished with 202 yards of total offense. The only points the Owls did score were in the third quarter on a 35-yard fumble return by Joey Capul.

"(The defense) is a special group," Conway Springs coach Matt Biehler said. "We've practiced against what Garden Plain and what they play.

"We talked about execution on defense, everybody lining up in the right alignments and finishing out plays, and that's what they did tonight."

Much like the first time these two played in the regular season, a 29-14 Conway Springs win, Biehler knew the second time would be just as physical.

The Garden Plain (8-3) defense didn't make anything easy for Conway Springs by any means. The two offensive touchdowns scored by the Cardinals came on long runs. The first was a 37-yard dash by Austin Pauly in the first quarter. In the third quarter, Brian Doffing broke loose around the outside and ran 54 yards for a touchdown.

The Cardinals defense wasn't left out of the big scoring plays either.

On the Owls' possession after Doffing's run, Cory Misak picked off quarterback Nathan Becker's pass and returned it 35 yards to make it 20-0.

"It feels really good because we feel like their the best people we're going to play," Doffing said. "It feels really good to beat them."

The win moves Conway Springs — the 2008 3A champs — a game past where they made it last year. The win also gave the Cardinals' seniors a career mark of 4-3 against Garden Plain.

"I've seen them seven times in high school, so I definitely knew what was going on," Mason Pauly said. "Everybody came out solid and took care of business."

Conway Springs (11-0) threw the ball just two times, totaling nine yards on a pass from Tanner Wood to Austin Pauly, finished with 284 rushing yards. Doffing, who lost two fumbles, still had a big game with 181 yards on 30 carries.

Capul ran for 86 yard on 18 carries for Garden Plain.

Garden Plain0 0 6 0 — 6 Conway Springs6 0 14 0 — 20

CS—Pauly 37 run (PAT failed)

CS—Doffing 54 run (Doffing run)

CS—Misak 30 interception return (PAT failed)

GP—Capul 35 fumble return (PAT failed)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Garden Plain, Capul 19-90, Arnold 13-41, Becker 5-15, Jennings 2-9, Hartshorn 1-2, Kerchen 1-(-3), Tomilson 3-(-31). Conway Springs, Doffing 31-189, A. Pauly 3-43, Misak 11-34, Seiwert 5-16, Wood 1-5.

Passing—Garden Plain, Tomlinson 2-6-53-2, Becker 1-6-28-0. Conway Springs, Doffing 1-2-10-0.

Receiving—Garden Plain, Sponsel 3-81. Conway Springs, A. Pauly 1-10.