Heights sharp while beating Garden City

“Expectation” is a word that has long been prevalent around the Heights football program.

With a record of 81-30 and five playoff bids in the past 10 years, the Falcons are repeat contenders for league championships and make their way into the playoffs.

But after reaching the state final last year and a perfect regular season in 2010, reaching the championship game is the expectation.

Step one came Friday night as Heights rolled past Garden City 49-7 in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. A quarterfinal trip to Junction City awaits the Falcons next week.

“This isn’t the prize,” coach Rick Wheeler said. “These guys have worked really hard since June trying to give us another chance. We know this is just getting us closer.”

Through the first seven games, Heights’ defense was relatively untested, giving up 49 points. But last week, Derby scored 31.

Heights responded by allowing 168 yards to Garden City and the Buffaloes’ lone score came late in the fourth quarter.

“We weren’t happy with performance last week,” defensive back Evan Wessel said. “We didn’t do a good job of communicating and tonight we did a better job.”

The trio of Dreamius Smith, Daniel Deshazer and Matt Reed have received much of the credit for a Falcon offense that broke the City League’s yardage record.

But where would those three be without their offensive line?

The big guys up front opened up hole after hole for Heights’ backs, who rushed for 534 yards and seven touchdowns.

Smith led the Falcons with 264 yards and three touchdowns.

“The line knows those guys get all the glory, but our backs give us respect,” center Mateo Kambui said. “As long as we control the line of scrimmage, good things are going to happen.”

There was some cause for concern for the Falcons late in the second quarter, when Reed’s left ankle was rolled on by a defender and he had to leave the game.

Wheeler said Reed could have played if he needed to. Reed was on the sideline in the second half and walked with a noticeable limp.

“He was cleared to play and we even told him he was going to play, so that he could get mentally prepared,” Wheeler said. “I fully expect Matt to be able to go next week and we are going to need him.”

Garden City (5-5) 0 0 0 7 — þ7

Heights (10-0) 14 21 14 0 — 49

H—Jones 1 run (Hoyer kick)

H—Reed 42 run (Hoyer kick)

H—Smith 52 run (Hoyer kick)

H—Smith 12 run (Hoyer kick)

H—Jo. Moreland 11 run (Hoyer kick)

H—Smith 74 run (Hoyer kick)

H—Jones 2 run (Hoyer kick)

GC—Flores 7 run (Hernandez kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Garden City, Rubio 13-60, Flores 10-53, Silva 2-(-2), Bernbeck 10-(-29). Heights, Smith 14-267, Reed 8-96, Deshazer 6-44, Wilcoxson 1-33, Moore 7-30, Jo. Moreland 3-25, Iheme 2-16, McGinnis 2-9, Packer 1-6, Jones 4-5, J.Moore 1-5, Je. Moreland 4-(-2).

Passing—Garden City, Bernbeck 6-13-88-1. Heights, Jo. Moreland 2-3-19-0.

Receiving—Garden City, Silva 3-78, Thomas 1-8, Bernbeck 1-5, Curran 1-(-3). Heights, Jones 1-14, Smith 1-5.