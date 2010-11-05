McPherson blasts Andover Central

McPHERSON — Late in the fourth quarter, Andover Central’s Alex Bontz ran 86 yards for a touchdown, numbers that would pad an already impressive night for the junior running back.

It would serve as nothing more than his team’s final points of the season.

After McPherson backup quarterback Marcus Houghton kneeled on the Bullpups' 35-yard line two plays later, the season ended for Central with a 42-19 loss in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs on Friday.

"We didn't come out and make first downs in the second half," Central coach Tom Audley said. "We had a couple penalties set us back and we didn't keep the momentum going.

"I thought we played hard and competed with them."

In the rematch of McPherson’s 46-7 win in September, the problem the Jaguars once again couldn’t solve was McPherson's powerful offense.

If it wasn't Bullpups quarterback Tyler Matthews picking apart the Central defense, it was running back Kevin O'Connor doing it on the ground. After the Jaguars took the lead on the opening touchdown, McPherson (9-1) scored on back-to-back possessions on a combined total of eight plays. The second possession was kickstarted by the Bullpups stopping McPherson on a 4th-and-1.

"It gets us pumped," Matthews said of the defense's fourth-down stop. "We get pumped up, (defense) gets pumped up off of us."

McPherson turned a 21-12 halftime lead into a 30-point advantage with 5:19 left in the fourth quarter on Jordan Hart’s 4-yard run, and the Bullpups finished with 458 yards of total offense.

O'Connor had 145 yards rushing. Bontz finished with 222 yards. Matthews passed for 218 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

The Bulldogs play at Bishop Carroll in next week’s quarterfinals.

Andover Central (7-3) 6 6 0 7 — 19

McPherson (9-1) 14 7 7 14 — 42

AC—Lock 4 pass from Huslig (kick failed)M—Davenport 4 run (Houghton kick)

M—Hart 5 run (Houghton kick)

AC—J. Clements 6 pass from Huslig (pass failed)

M—O'Connor 17 pass from Matthews (Houghton kick)

M—Davenport 1 run (Houghton kick)

M—O'Connor 6 run (Houghton kick)

M—Hart 4 run (Houghton kick)

AC—Bontz 86 run (Jibbe kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Andover Central, Bontz 26-222, Huslig 6-2, Lock 1-0. McPherson, O'Connor 19-145, Davenport 10-73, Hart 4-27, Clark 4-7, O'Bannon 2- (-2), Houghton 2-(-7).

Passing—Andover Central, Huslig 12-21-122-1. McPherson, Matthews 14-22-218-0.

Receiving—Andover Central, J. Clements 4-43, M. Clements 3-30, Lock 3-26, Nauck 2-23. McPherson, Ulsaker 5-69, Hart 5-67, Gawanda 2-66, O'Connor 2-14.