Kapaun Crusaders can't solve Emporia

Cause for concern for Kapaun Mount Carmel’s football team came late in the first half against Emporia, but the Crusaders weren’t all that concerned.

“We just said, ‘One play, that’s all that hurt us right there,’ ” Kapaun senior Michael Reynolds said.

One play that proved prophetic for what would happen in the second half.

After Derek Gifford brought Emporia closer with a 54-yard touchdown run before halftime, he continued to carve Kapaun’s defense with three more touchdowns in the second half as the Spartans won 29-19 in the first found of the Class 5A playoffs at Cessna Stadium.

“We just figured out they weren’t taking me so we just kept giving the ball to me,” Gifford said.

Gifford ran for 23 yards on his first eight carries, so when he scored on a run that more than doubled his previous production, it looked like an aberration.

But the run exposed a flaw in Kapaun’s defensive line — the Crusaders couldn’t match Emporia’s physicality up front and Gifford was often able to burst through the middle for significant gains.

Gifford ran nine times during a 14-play touchdown drive that gave Emporia a 14-12 lead in the third quarter. He capped that series, and the Spartans’ following two, by reaching the end zone. Gifford finished with 227 yards.

“They kept it up the middle a lot and stayed away from our ends,” Reynolds said. “They cut (block) us a lot to keep away from our speed — tried to, at least. We gave up early on plays and they kept on going.”

One of Emporia’s drives was kept alive on a 29-yard pass to Ethan Pearson on which quarterback Brandon Gentz scrambled away from a near sack. It was the kind of big play Kapaun lacked.

The Crusaders’ best offense in the first half was kicker Jack Cantele, who made two early field goals and pinned Emporia deep on punts and kickoffs to create good field position when Kapaun got the ball.

Cantele’s punts made Emporia work for points in the second half, but Emporia had touchdown drives of 14 and nine plays.

Kapaun never got its running game going, as it produced 86 yards. Quarterback Keaton Lewis, after an efficient first half, was mostly off target before a desperation final drive that pushed his yardage total from 83 to 140.

Kapaun’s seniors leave with four District titles but no playoff wins.

“I don’t know how to explain it,” Reynolds said. “Last high school game, I’ll never play here again. Worst feeling ever.”

Emporia (7-3) 0 7 15 7 — 29

Kapaun Mt. Carmel (8-2) 6 6 0 7 — 19

K—Cantele 21 FG

K—Cantele 29 FG

K—Martin 3 pass from Lewis (pass failed)

E—Gifford 54 run (Hrabik kick)

E—Gifford 2 run (Sanchez pass from Gentz)

E—Gifford 29 run (Hrabik kick)

E—Gifford 2 run (Hrabik kick)

K—Krehbiel 29 pass from Lewis

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Emporia, Gifford 29-227, Gentz 14-88, Keisler 9-26, Lindquist 1-(-5); Kapaun, Martin 2-22, Lewis 9-18, Krehbiel 12-17, Bean 1-7, Degenhardt 1-2.

Passing—Emporia, Gentz 3-4-37-0; Kapaun, Lewis 13-24-140-0.

Receiving—Emporia, Pearson 2-36, Lindquist 1-1; Kapaun, Krehbiel 3-45, Cook 2-26, Griffith 2-24, Martin 2-5, Degenhardt 1-28, Reynolds 1-6, Peters 1-5, Schaefer 1-1.