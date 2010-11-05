Trinity, Rose Hill to meet for 4-1A soccer championship

TOPEKA — The shot would require Rose Hill’s William Wyatt to place spin on the soccer ball to create bend, something the junior is admittedly not comfortable doing.

But success depended upon it, as he lined up a 35-yard free kick head-on from the goal in the second half of Rose Hill’s Class 4-1A semifinal match against Bonner Springs at Topeka’s Hummer Sports Complex.

“As soon as I saw the wall set up with the goalie behind them, I knew it was going right-side easy,” Wyatt said. “It was just a matter of how it was getting there.”

Wyatt’s kick was spot-on, whizzing by Bonner Spring’s wall and curling past the goalkeeper’s reach into the right-side of the net with seven minutes remaining. Rose Hill won 1-0 and advanced to today’s 4-1A championship, where it will play Trinity Academy at noon today.

Trinity defeated St. James 1-0 in extra time in Friday’s other semifinal.

“For a kid that says he can’t bend the ball, that one looked pretty darn nice,” Rose Hill coach Jerry Treat said.

“It’s not normally my shot,” Wyatt said. “But if you hit it hard enough at the right spot on the ball it will just whip like that.”

The goal was the difference in a game where both teams pooled most of their resources to defense. Both team’s back lines were determined not to let anything by.

“If we don’t get scored on, it’s hard to lose the game,” Treat said.

Overtime appeared likely, but Wyatt’s goal proved to be the difference-maker.

“It felt like I was flying on the clouds,” Wyatt said.

Trinity senior Braden Hoch must know the feeling. His goal with a little over a minute remaining in overtime sent Trinity through to the title game.

“I was just trying to put a foot on it, honestly,” Hoch said. “Luckily, it went straight and true and found the back of the net.”

All parties agreed a little luck was involved, but also agreed it was an extremely difficult shot. Hoch received a centering pass from captain Kevin Friedberg and one-touched it in the upper-left corner of the goal.

“To be honest, a lot of guys can’t hit that shot,” Trinity coach Tom Nykamp said. “That’s a tough shot coming across your body and to hit it far post up and away.”

The title game will be a rematch — Trinity won 2-0 earlier this season.

“We just need to finish our chances,” Dinkel said. “We’ve had plenty of chances in the past; we just haven’t been able to put the ball in the back of the net.”

But both Rose Hill and Trinity did to earn a shot to play for the title. And both teams felt the same after.

“This game could have went either way,” Friedberg said. “They played hard. We played hard. Like I said, it could have gone either way.”

Rose Hill (13-4-3) 0 1 — 1

Bonner Springs (15-2-3) 0 0 — 0

Second half—Rose Hill, Wyatt (free kick). Shots—Rose Hill 3-3—6, Bonner Springs 1-4—5. Saves—Rose Hill, Parrott 1-4—5; Bonner Springs, Steuart 2-2—4.

Wichita Trinity Academy (16-2-2) 0 0 1 — 1

St. James Academy (11-7-2) 0 0 0 — 0

Overtime—Trinity, Hoch (Friedberg). Shots—Trinity 2-3-1—6, St. James 2-4-0—6. Saves—Trinity, Walters 2-4-0—6; St. James, Huber 1-3-0—4.