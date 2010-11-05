Defense drives Carroll to victory

GREAT BEND — There was no sugar-coating what Bishop Carroll’s defense did to Great Bend on Friday night in the first round of the Class 5A football playoffs.

“They were just kicking the snot out of us,” Great Bend coach Bo Black said.

Such bluntness was understandable considering Carroll’s dominating defensive performance in its 49-13 victory at Great Bend.

The Eagles intercepted five Greg Hildebrand passes, sacked him five times for minus-38 yards and hovered in the Panthers’ backfield all game.

The Eagles (8-2) will play host to McPherson, a 42-19 winner over Andover Central, next week.

“Really, it’s a tough matchup for us because we really had to get away from a lot of what we do just to give (Hildebrand) protection, and even then, we struggled with protection,” Black said.

That Carroll thoroughly controlled Great Bend through the first half — the Eagles led 42-0 at the break and allowed Great Bend 50 offensive yards — didn’t surprise coach Alan Schuckman. Not after what he saw during practice this week.

“We had two practices this week that were as physical as we’ve had all year,” said Schuckman, whose team lost at Hutchinson in the regular-season finale. “We lost a kid to a concussion. Our kids were really chippy this week. Just a lot of frustration. It’s what you want at this time. This time of the year, you want kids playing with a sense of urgency, and they had it tonight.”

Cornerback Alex Hill jammed a Great Bend receiver so thoroughly in the game’s first minute that the player ended up on the track surrounding the field while Hill turned around and made his first of two interceptions. Tucker Chadd, Aaron Jackson and Nathan Law also had interceptions.

The key for Carroll was its quick, aggressive defensive line. Beau Bell and Jackson came around the ends so fast that several times Hildebrand tried to scramble, only to find another Carroll defender in front of him.

“We were just getting off the blocks faster than usual,” said Nick Bui, who had a sack.

“We got the speed rush going on from the beginning,” said Bell, who also had a sack. “We put in a lot of jet, which is outside rush, and we were coming hard at their quarterback, and he had nothing else to do but go up or pass it. And he had those interceptions.”

While Carroll quarterback Tyler Nance scored on the game’s third play with a 57-yard run, the Eagles failed to convert when the defense intercepted Hildebrand on Great Bend’s first two possessions.

But Carroll’s offense responded after the third interception, scoring on a 22-yard pass from Zeke Palmer to Danny Crippen.

“It’s a very good win for us because we played very well in the first half,” Schuckman said. “Starting tomorrow, it doesn’t matter, but this gets us one step closer to our goal.”

Bishop Carroll (8-2) 14 28 7 0 — 49

Great Bend (4-5) 0 0 7 6 — 13

BC—Nance 57 run (Louthan kick)

BC—Crippen 22 pass from Palmer (Louthan kick)

BC—Hernandez 16 pass from Nance (Louthan kick)

BC—Weber 8 run (Louthan kick)

BC—Nance 27 pass from Palmer (Louthan kick)

BC—Martinez 47 punt return (Louthan kick)

BC—Hernandez 47 run (Louthan kick)

GB—Hildebrand 20 run (Espino kick)

GB—Bowman 3 pass from Hildebrand (miss kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Bishop Carroll, Hernandez 11-73, Nance 8-59, Weber 6-49, Linnebur 3-13. Great Bend, Hildebrand 21-54, Sigler 14-34, Hildebrand 6-26, Behrends 2-24.

Passing—Bishop Carroll, Palmer 7-8-90-0, Nance 4-6-41-0. Great Bend, Hildebrand 14-22-67-5.

Receiving—Bishop Carroll, Nance 3-44, Crippen 3-36, Rohleder 2-18, Weber 2-17, Hernandez 1-16. Great Bend, Sell 4-34, Bowman 5-25, Stoss 1-6, Uribe 1-1, Sigler 3-1.

