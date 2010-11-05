Kapaun falls in final minute of 5A soccer semifinal

EMPORIA — For 79 minutes and 34 seconds of Friday’s Class 5A boys soccer semifinal, Kapaun Mount Carmel goalie Kobi Mashnouk kept his team even with Saint Thomas Aquinas, the No. 1-ranked team in the state.

But as the clock neared zero, and with overtime seeming likely in a scoreless game, Aquinas’ Thomas Schermoly headed the ball into the lower left corner of the goal, past the diving hands of Mashnouk for a berth in today’s championship game.

“I felt on top of it more than usual,” Mashnouk said. “But I just wanted to win really bad. It kind of stinks to get scored on with 26 seconds left when we tried so hard.”

With Kapaun’s offense generating only a handful of scoring opportunities, Mashnouk kept his team in the game until the end.

“Kobi played lights out,” Kapaun coach Alan Shepherd said. “He played with a lot of heart. Everybody played with a lot of heart.”

Aquinas (17-3) attacked in waves, creating scoring chances and consistently putting pressure on Kapaun’s defense. Mashnouk made two saves on near-goal opportunities in the game’s first 10 minutes — once knocking the ball over the crossbar, the other time pushing a shot away on a diving attempt.

That trend continued throughout the game.

But Mashnouk’s biggest save came after Aquinas was awarded a controversial penalty kick with 28:44 remaining. Mashnouk made a diving save — and made another acrobatic stop a minute later — to preserve the scoreless game.

“Their goalie had one heck of a game,” Schermoly said.

The Crusaders’ best first-half scoring chance occurred with 3:36 left before halftime. Forward Ryan Ball ran and slid onto a pass near the goal, but Aquinas goalie Kyle Gress scooped up the ball before Ball could put a foot on it.

Kapaun (14-6) also had a scoring chance in the game’s final minutes, but the two-on-one counter was stopped by an offside call.

“This was our championship game, at least for tonight,” Shepherd said. “It’s always hard to get them back up for that third-place game. They’re going to feel bad tonight, but tomorrow is another day and hopefully they’re ready to compete again.”

Liberal defeated Topeka Seaman 3-0 in the other semifinal and will face Aquinas in the 2 p.m. championship. Kapaun meets Seaman at noon.

Kapaun Mount Carmel (14-6) 0 0 — 0

St. Thomas Aquinas (17-3) 0 1 — 1

Second half—Aquinas, Schermoly (Crooks). Shots—Aquinas 22, Kapaun 4.