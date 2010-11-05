Varsity Kansas

November 05, 2010 10:42 PM

Kapaun falls in final minute of 5A soccer semifinal

BY JAYSON JENKS - Eagle correspondent

EMPORIA — For 79 minutes and 34 seconds of Friday’s Class 5A boys soccer semifinal, Kapaun Mount Carmel goalie Kobi Mashnouk kept his team even with Saint Thomas Aquinas, the No. 1-ranked team in the state.

But as the clock neared zero, and with overtime seeming likely in a scoreless game, Aquinas’ Thomas Schermoly headed the ball into the lower left corner of the goal, past the diving hands of Mashnouk for a berth in today’s championship game.

“I felt on top of it more than usual,” Mashnouk said. “But I just wanted to win really bad. It kind of stinks to get scored on with 26 seconds left when we tried so hard.”

With Kapaun’s offense generating only a handful of scoring opportunities, Mashnouk kept his team in the game until the end.

“Kobi played lights out,” Kapaun coach Alan Shepherd said. “He played with a lot of heart. Everybody played with a lot of heart.”

Aquinas (17-3) attacked in waves, creating scoring chances and consistently putting pressure on Kapaun’s defense. Mashnouk made two saves on near-goal opportunities in the game’s first 10 minutes — once knocking the ball over the crossbar, the other time pushing a shot away on a diving attempt.

That trend continued throughout the game.

But Mashnouk’s biggest save came after Aquinas was awarded a controversial penalty kick with 28:44 remaining. Mashnouk made a diving save — and made another acrobatic stop a minute later — to preserve the scoreless game.

“Their goalie had one heck of a game,” Schermoly said.

The Crusaders’ best first-half scoring chance occurred with 3:36 left before halftime. Forward Ryan Ball ran and slid onto a pass near the goal, but Aquinas goalie Kyle Gress scooped up the ball before Ball could put a foot on it.

Kapaun (14-6) also had a scoring chance in the game’s final minutes, but the two-on-one counter was stopped by an offside call.

“This was our championship game, at least for tonight,” Shepherd said. “It’s always hard to get them back up for that third-place game. They’re going to feel bad tonight, but tomorrow is another day and hopefully they’re ready to compete again.”

Liberal defeated Topeka Seaman 3-0 in the other semifinal and will face Aquinas in the 2 p.m. championship. Kapaun meets Seaman at noon.

Kapaun Mount Carmel (14-6) 0 0 — 0

St. Thomas Aquinas (17-3) 0 1 — 1

Related stories from The Wichita Eagle

Second half—Aquinas, Schermoly (Crooks). Shots—Aquinas 22, Kapaun 4.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play 2:49

Wichita's Wells Padgett advances to U.S. Junior match play
Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse 2:47

Brandon Steven takes us on a tour of his new steakhouse
'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435 2:12

'He had seconds to live,' rescuer says of man pulled from fiery wreck on I-435

View More Video