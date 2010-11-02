Collegiate backs daze Chaparral

When Collegiate running back Raymond Taylor is hit in the backfield, it’s just an invitation to keep watching because the play is hardly over.

Teammate Isaiah Franklin usually avoids contact altogether as he shifts through the defense for long gains.

Tuesday, Taylor and Franklin perfected their power and speed combination, combining for 279 rushing and receiving yards and six touchdowns in Collegiate’s 42-6 win over Chaparral in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

“We’ve got two very good running backs,” Taylor said. “We know how to get to our spots and the offensive line is very powerful. That makes it easier to get to the end zone.”

Collegiate (9-1) will play at Hutchinson Trinity on Saturday in the second round.

Taylor might take an occasional loss, but his ability to keep plays alive usually pays off.

Tuesday, he was almost stopped early before delivering a 32-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. He was also nearly brought down before a desperation pass found Trace Clark for a two-point conversion in the second quarter.

“He’s our iron man, he does everything and he won’t go down,” Collegiate coach Bill Messamore said. “He refuses to quit, and it’s really great because the whole team feeds off of him.”

The Spartans scored 28 first-half points on 15 plays. Spurring that efficiency was Franklin, who scored on a 60-yard run on Collegiate’s first snap.

Taylor had three straight runs for touchdowns in the first half, and Franklin had a rushing and a receiving touchdown in the second half.

Collegiate is averaging more than 56 points since losing quarterback Markus Phox to a broken collarbone on Oct. 8.

Tuesday, Collegiate gained momentum with defense, notching three sacks on Chaparral’s opening drive. The Spartans scored touchdowns on two of their first six plays.

“We’re at the point where we realize we can do it without (Phox),” Taylor said. “It hurts that he’s not part of us being on the field anymore, but we’ve come together very well.”

Chaparral (7-3) 0 0 0 6 — 6

Collegiate (9-1) 20 8 14 0 — 42

Co—Franklin 60 run (Park kick)

Co—Taylor 32 run (Park kick)

Co—Taylor 20 run (kick failed)

Co—Taylor 1 run (Clark pass from Taylor)

Co—Franklin 32 pass from Short (Park kick)

Co—Franklin 27 run (Park kick)

Ch—Wilcox 2 run (run failed)

Rushing — Chaparral, Wilcox 31-81, Dickey 6-18, Struble 6-13, Deterich 1-8, Masenthin 1-0; Collegiate, Franklin 4-116, Taylor 11-74, Bent 4-37, Cusick 3-3, F. Short 2-0., Moxley 2-(-2).

Passing — Chaparral, Wilcox 3-14-41-1, Deterich 0-1-0-0; Collegiate, F. Short 10-12-169-0.

Receiving — Chaparral, Hamill 2-21, Struble 1-20; Collegiate, Clark 3-39, Taylor 2-45, Franklin 2-44, Schooler 2-35, W. Short 1-6.