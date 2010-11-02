Holton puts end to Rose Hill's season

ROSE HILL — Not once did Rose Hill seniors Brady Foltz and LaQua Mayes lament having to play Holton, one of Class 4A’s top football teams, in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs on Tuesday night.

While Foltz acknowledged that Rose Hill could have played better in its 32-25 loss, what drew his tears was the realization that his time as a Rocket football player was finished.

“We came together as a family, and it’s just over, it’s just done,” Foltz said.

Mayes added: “This is one of the worst moments of my life. I’ll never get to play with this team again. We were so close. We put all that hard work and effort in, and we came up short.”

Holton’s losses this season were to Topeka Hayden, 4A’s top-ranked team, and Topeka, a Class 6A school. While Holton (8-2) has an outstanding running game — Brentt Donaldson had 10 carries for 103 yards — its defense was the key.

Holton held Rose Hill’s playmakers in check. Mayes had 60 rushing yards on 18 carries, while quarterback Derrick Decker had 80 rushing yards and completed 9 of 18 passes for 161 yards.

Holton’s Brandon Hooper intercepted Decker in the second quarter, returning it 43 yards for a touchdown.

“We didn’t click like we had been,” said Rose Hill coach Greg Slade, whose team finished 7-3 after winning seven straight games.

In the second half, field position hurt Rose Hill, which started at its own 5 late in the third quarter. Adam Luthi sacked Decker in the end zone, giving Holton a 29-22 lead.

Holton had three straight second-half possessions begin inside Rose Hill territory. The Rockets’ defense was solid, though, forcing Holton to turn the ball over on downs three times in the second half.

That defense gave the Rockets another chance when it stopped Holton on downs with 15 seconds remaining. Rose Hill got to the Holton 37, but Decker threw two incompletions to end the game.

“Our defense made stops several times,” Slade said. “We’ve got to capitalize on those opportunities.”

Rose Hill receiver Caleb Braddy, who was taken off on a stretcher in the final seconds of the game, waved to the crowd. Slade said he thought Braddy was OK, but tests were being run.

Holton (8-2) 14 13 5 0 — 32

Rose Hill (7-3) 7 9 6 3 — 25

H — Donaldson 45 run (Morris kick)

RH—Anderson 10 fumble return (Knight kick)

H—Hooper 43 interception return (Morris kick)

RH—Knight 43 FG

H—Reiderer 1 run (Morris kick)

RH—Mayes 33 pass from Decker (miss kick)

H—Burdiek 27 pass from Barnett (miss kick)

RH—Vaughan 1 run (pass failed)

H—Safety: Decker sacked by Luthi in end zone

H—Morris 36 FG

RH—Knight 21 FG

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Holton, Donaldson 10-103, McKenna 20-82, Riederer 12-42, Morris 5-14, Barnett 5-4, Lovvorn 3-(-3). Rose Hill, Decker 21-80, Mayes 18-60, Vaughan 1-0.

Passing—Holton, Barnett 1-1-27-0. Rose Hill, Decker 9-18-161-1.

Receiving—Holton, Burdiek 1-27. Rose Hill, Braddy 3-76, Anderson 3-43, Mayes 2-36, Vaughan 1-6.