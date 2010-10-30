Opportunities lost: Carroll squanders Hutch's 7 turnovers in loss

Editor's note: A previous version of this story included incorrect playoff matchups

HUTCHINSON — Bishop Carroll’s defense contained a Hutchinson offense that had been averaging 446 yards and 48 points.

But despite forcing seven turnovers, holding Hutchinson to 249 yards and winning the possession battle by about 10 minutes, Carroll couldn’t put together a last-minute, game-tying drive and lost the Class 5A-District 8 championship 21-14 at Gowans Stadium.

“I really think we hit them as hard as they’ve been hit all year,” Carroll coach Alan Schuckman said. “That enabled us to make some turnovers. I’m disappointed we didn’t capitalize on all of them, but I thought for the most part our defense and special teams played well.”

Carroll (7-2) will travel to Great Bend next Friday in the first round of the playoffs. Hutchinson (8-1), the No. 2 seed in the western half of 5A, will play host to Salina Central.

Down 21-14 with less than two minutes left, the Hutchinson offense stalled and punted. Carroll took over at Hutchinson’s 48 and quarterback Tyler Nance completed 4 of 5 passes to get his team to the 15-yard line with seven seconds left. He overthrew tailback Brandon Weber on an out route that could have tied the game. On the final play, he found receiver Danny Crippen on a screen, but Crippen didn’t have enough blockers and was tackled eight yards short of the goal line.

“I knew our defense could stop them,” Hutchinson defensive back Scott Weber said. “Everybody was fired up. Everyone was ready for that last drive. We knew we were going to stop them.”

Hutchinson’s defense was forced to defend on a short field for most of the game. Thanks to five offensive turnovers and two special teams turnovers, the Carroll offense took over seven times in Salthawks territory. But Hutch surrendered only two scores. Hunter Stucky’s 19-yard touchdown run with 3:07 left in the third quarter gave Hutchinson enough of a cushion.

“Going into the playoffs with this kind of effort on defense brings our whole team up,” Weber said. “Hopefully our offense can come around. It will and everything is coming together.”

Hutchinson quarterback Trevor Turner was intercepted twice in the second quarter to give Carroll field position at midfield or better. The special teams forced a fumble on a kickoff return and a fumble on a punt return. Desean Dinwiddie’s fumble on a punt return gave Carroll the ball at Hutchinson’s 30, and quarterback Tyler Nance cut his team’s deficit to 14-7 on a 1-yard touchdown sneak.

The Eagles missed field-goal attempts of 24 and 37 yards.

Carroll (7-2, 2-1) 0 7 0 7 — 14

Hutchinson (8-1, 3-0) 7 7 7 0 — 21

H—Turner 10 run (Hirt kick)

H—Heeney 2 run (Hirt Kick)

BC—Nance 1 run (Louthan kick)

H—Stucky 19 run (Hirt kick)

BC—Weber 9 pass from Nance (Louthan kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Carroll, Nance 21-64, Hernandez 7-23, Weber 7-18, Crippen 1-7, Hoefling 1-2. Hutchinson, Stucky 7-80, Heeney 27-83, Turner 10-42, Cotton 1-16.

Passing—Carroll, Nance 17-28-112. Harvey 3-5-28, Crippen 1-2-(-8). Hutchinson, Turner 2-6-42.

Receiving—Carroll, Weber 6-22, Rohleder 4-46, Woodard 3-13, Nance 2-14, Crippen 2-22, Nance 1-6, Hill 1-14, Harvey 1-8, Brittain 1-1. Hutchinson, Roehm 1-33, Stucky 1-9.