Northwest claws back into playoffs

Following its 35-0 district-clinching victory over South on Friday night, Northwest shook the Titans' hands, listened to coach Weston Schartz, then went to the team bus.

Considering they were 1-4 at one point, perhaps the Grizzlies could have loosened up a little bit and celebrated a bid to the playoffs.

But that's not how Schartz and the Grizzlies do things. Playoff football is an expectation.

The Grizzlies will play host to Junction City (6-3) in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs next Friday.

"When you start out the way we did and come back to win the district — that's pretty impressive," Schartz said. "We've started 17 or 18 underclassmen all year, so we knew we would get better and have an opportunity toward the end of the season."

Despite making it nine straight playoff bids, Northwest wasn't exactly sharp. The Grizzlies turned the ball over two times and passed for 93 yards.

"On a scale of 1-10, I'd say we were about a 7 tonight," quarterback Jordan Wiedemann said. "We know we will be playing a good team next week and we can't be putting the ball on the ground, not making good throws and missing blocks if we want to move on."

While it did struggle in the passing game, the ground game was Northwest's focal point.

A.J. Thurman led the Grizzlies with 99 yards and three touchdowns and the Grizzlies rushed for 253 yards.

"Coach Schartz made it clear that we were going to lean on the running game," Thurman said. "We knew that they would come out and play hard. We just needed to play harder."

South went three and out on its first four possessions and had three first downs in the first half. Northwest's average starting field position in the first half was the Titans' 46.

"We did what we had to, to win," Schartz said. "If we expected to win, then why would we need to go out and celebrate? The kids expected to be in this spot."

Northwest (5-4, 3-0) 14 7 14 0 — 35 South (1-8, 1-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

NW—Thompson 3 run (Mills kick)

NW—A. Thurman 2 run (Mills kick)

NW—A. Thurman 59 run (Mills kick)

NW—A. Thurman 2 run (Mills kick)

NW—Davis 81 interception return (Mills kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Northwest, A. Thurman 6-99, T. Thurman 6-37, Thompson 13-35, Dilsaver 3-24, A. Terrell 3-17, C. Terrell 2-11, Cornado 1-10, Hughes 1-10, Perez 1-6, Wiedemann 1-5, Jay 1-(-1). South, Villareal 19-61, Cato 13-28, Webber 3-(-3), McCulloch 4-(-14).

Passing—Northwest, Wiedemann 4-12-83-0, Jay 2-3-10-0, Cuda 0-1-0-0. South, McCulloch 4-10-60-1.

Receiving—Northwest, Cornado 2-83, Franklin 1-7, T. Thurman 1-3, Hughes 2-0. South, Webber 3-52, Williams 1-8.