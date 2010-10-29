Extra Points: 0-9 Bluestem looks up

Editor's note: This is the final installment of "Extra Points," a weekly series of stories that look at high school football away from the Friday night spotlight.

No longer is there a tinge of embarrassment for those standing on the sideline for the Bluestem football team.

There was a heightened level of intensity this season, one the football program from Leon had not had in the past decade. Players were looking forward to the district season, not because it meant the end, but for the opportunity.

After the Lions finished their season Thursday night in Neodesha, they knew they were a much-improved team. But the scoreboard still read: Neodesha 48, Bluestem 12.

It completed another winless season and marked the 74th loss in Bluestem’s last 75 games.

“The community realizes we’re getting better,” senior Alex Muckenthaler said. “They can tell because they’re in the stands watching us, but it’s hard to tell looking in the paper and seeing Bluestem lost another one.”

The team genuinely believes it is better than its record. During the midst of a 69-game losing streak that ended in 2008, not only was Bluestem losing, it was losing big. This season the Lions have four losses that have come by a touchdown or less.

Even at that, Bluestem’s players find it hard to convince themselves of their improvement at the end of the season.

“The fact is the record still says zero wins,” Muckenthaler said.

It goes beyond limited numbers at the small, Class 3A school. At Bluestem, football players are entrenched in a losing mentality. The teams in middle school and at the junior varsity ranks haven’t fared much better than the varsity.

When “The Streak” ended with a 2008 victory over Belle Plaine, the Lions thought they had their spark.

“It let us know we weren’t the scum of the Earth at this school,” Ridgway said. “After being put down for years and years, we realized winning was still possible.

“But then we just fell right back into the same routine.”

The routine begins with freshmen classes entering with the passion to end the ugly tradition. After a year or two of losing, many stop playing, leaving the team undermanned.

“There’s quite a few kids in our school that could help us out,” senior Justin Oliver said. “But because we haven’t won in the past, that keeps them from coming out. They don’t want to play for a losing team.”

In close games this season, Bluestem has had difficulty kicking the mentality of losing.

“We’re so used to being in the mindset that we’re Bluestem, that we’re not supposed to win,” Ridgway said. “People give up and decide this is our destiny — we’re not meant to be these victors.”

The Lions desperately want to change that perception.

“You can see it in their faces and see it after the game that this really hurts them,” third-year coach George Stewart said. “It’s very frustrating for all of us.”

All those hours invested in football, and this year’s senior class has one win in four years to show for their efforts.

But they don’t regret the past four years because of that lone win. It kept them chugging along, striving for that feeling once again.

“Having that one win and being a part of that team . . . it makes you feel like a giant,” Ridgway said. “Even though we didn’t really accomplish much, it makes you feel like a mountain. It was the greatest feeling and I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”