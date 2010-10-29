Blue Aces end up with win

There was not much riding on East's 43-33 win over Southeast on Thursday night at Carpenter Stadium. Both were already eliminated from playoff contention.

"We wanted to make tonight a fun time and a celebration for our seniors. They have really done a good job of laying a foundation for us in the future," East coach Brian Byers said. "We wanted to go out on a winning note."

It also broke East's 16-year losing streak to the Buffaloes.

"It was important for these guys to break that streak. It's been a long time," Byers said. "We made a lot of mistakes, but we overcame them. We haven't had a team in the years I've been coaching here that would have come back and played like they did in the second half. That showed a lot of character."

East quarterback Desmond McGee, who completed 8 of 12 passes for 204 yards, hit Ronnie McFann in the first half from 73 yards. McFann had five catches for 150 yards.

"I have tall receivers," McGee joked. "We have good chemistry, we worked hard and we're good friends. I think that shows on the field. I'm glad I could come up with a win for our seniors."

East (4-5, 1-2) 7 6 22 8 — 43 Southeast (2-7, 0-3) 6 15 12 0 — 33

E—McFann 73 pass from McGee (Galarza kick)

SE—Taylor 85 return (kick failed)

SE—Smith 6 run (Smith run)

E—Graham 15 run (kick failed)

SE—Taylor 13 pass from Faguaga (Bluma kick)

E—McGee 2 run (McGee run)

SE—Smith 29 run (kick failed)

E—Brandon 32 pass from McGee (kick failed)

SE—Smith 3 run (kick failed)

E—Graham 59 run (McGee run)

E—Martin 23 run (Martin run)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—East, 6-24, Sparr 9-82, Martin 6-113, Graham 12-128. Southeast, Smith 23-211, Metcalfe 1-3, Johnson 10-33, Faguaga 4-14.

Passing—East, McGee 8-12-204-2. Southeast, Faguaga 4-8-82-1.

Receiving—East, Brandon 2-42, McFann 5-150, Sparr 1-12. Southeast, Hayes 1-8, Taylor 2-64, Metcalfe 1-10.