Extra points: Routines define Falcons

Editor's note: This is another installment of "Extra Points," a weekly series of stories that look at high school football away from the Friday night spotlight.

At about 4:15 p.m., Heights running back Daniel Deshazer made his way to the locker room. His team’s opponent would be Southeast, but his pregame routine remained the same.

With a black permanent marker, Deshazer writes on the tape wrapped around his left wrist. It reads “R.I.P. 4U”

There are only a handful of people that actually know who this message is written for and why the Heights running back scribbles it on his wrist before every game. And the people who know the message’s origin realize that Deshazer has played football the past two seasons for the sole purpose of honoring a friend.

“We met through football,” Deshazer said. “That’s why I put it on every game. I think about it every time that I score, but it’s just really a pregame thing.”

The message is for Deshazer’s best friend, Trey Reed.

Reed, a former Northwest student, died Sept. 22, 2009, from lung cancer. Deshazer and Reed had played football together since the third grade.

“He was born with some kind of condition that didn’t allow him to talk normally,” Deshazer said. “He could only whisper. It got to him again once he got into the 10th grade. It started affecting him. He lasted all summer with it, but come September I guess it was time to go.”

Deshazer said he can’t imagine playing a game without finding a way to honor Reed. He will continue to write the message as long as he plays football.

“It’s kind of like a tradition to me,” Deshazer said. “I basically play the game for him. He’s my boy. We grew up together.”

His teammate, linebacker Hunter Jameson, has a different routine in preparing for games. At about 5:30, Jameson is nowhere to be found. And he likes it that way.

You won’t find him rapping with running back Dreamius Smith, who always draws a crowd.

Nor will you find him with quarterback Matt Reed, a different kind of loner, one who dances to his iPod.

Jameson takes a little time to meditate.

“I just walk around and keep to myself,” Jameson said. “I find myself thinking about what’s about to go down.”

Jameson wanders the halls, listening to music. He eventually finds the weight room before making his way back down to the locker room, where all of the action is.

“It keeps me focused,” Jameson said. “It’s just what I do. I just get ready for what’s about to go on. I just get ready to hit somebody.”

Heights coach Rick Wheeler doesn’t give locker room speeches to his undefeated team. He says he takes care of that leading up to Friday.

On game day, his players have time to do what they need to do to get ready, and then they find a way to dominate, as they did in Friday night’s 56-0 win over Southeast.