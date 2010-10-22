Derby recovers after slow start

DERBY — After a sluggish start, Derby cemented its chances of a playoff berth with a 42-14 win over East on Friday in Class 6A-District 6.

The Panthers had three special teams turnovers in the first half, giving East a 14-0 lead.

“We did get out to a slow start. That has been killing us this last couple weeks,” Derby quarterback Tyler Harrison said. “We had some people step up and make plays and get it rolling again.”

East struck first with a 53-yard touchdown pass to DeAnte Brandon from Desmond McGee.

McGee followed with another bomb, this time for 63 yards to Ronnie McFann.

East gambled with an onside kick on the following play. The Aces recovered and marched down to the Derby 1-yard line but couldn’t score.

“We should have been up 21-0, and when we didn’t get that one in I think the momentum changed a little bit,” East coach Brian Byers said. “We didn’t answer back.You have to learn to play when there is some adversity.”

After another stalled drive. things began to roll for Derby in the final minutes of the second quarter.

“The tempo picked up,” Derby coach Brandon Clark said. “We had the momentum and when you get the momentum in high school football that helps out a lot.”

Harrison opened the drive with a 41-yard pass to Keenan Sparks. Nine plays later, Harrison ran it in from the one-yard line.

Derby followed up with another touchdown — an 8-yard pass to Sparks from Harrison — on the following drive to tie it at 14-14 right before halftime.

Derby kept the momentum in the second half, as Harrison rushed for 29 yards and passed for 34 on the Panthers’ first possession, connecting with Tanner Greiving for a 14-yard touchdown and a 21-14 lead.

Jerrell Hudson followed with two more rushing touchdowns and Harrison also added another.

The Aces’ offense went off the radar in the second half, with McGee hitting just 3 of 9 passes for 43 yards. McGee threw for 139 yards in the first half.

“This should have been a dog fight, a street brawl when it was 14-14,” Byers said, “but we backed down.”

With Derby and Heights at 2-0 in the district, East’s chance of a playoff berth is over.

“We haven’t beaten Southeast in 16 years,” Byers said. “We want to win the last game of the season.”

East (3-5, 0-2) 14 0 0 0 —14

Derby (5-3, 2-0) 0 14 28 0 — 0

E—Brandon 53 pass from McGee (Galarza kick)

E—McFann 63 pass from McGee (Galarza kick)

D—Harrison 1 run (kick failed)

D—Sparks 8 pass from Harrison (Sparks run)

D—Greiving 14 pass from Harrison (Weider kick)

D—Hudson 9 run (Weidner kick)

D—Hudson 7 run (Weidner kick)

D—Harrison 2 run (Weidner kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—East, Graham 11-71, Sparr 10-43, Mcgee 16-22, Martin 10-20. Derby, Hudson 13-122, Harrison 10-54, Sims 6-44, West 6-37, Jewell 3-18, LaBarge 1-0. Sparks 1-0.

Passing—East, Mcgee 6-19-182-2. Derby, Harrison 12-16-207-2.

Receiving—East, McFann 3-98, Brandon 2-72, Sparr 2-12. Derby, Sparks-71, Jewell 4-32, Greiving 2-62, Liston 1-27, Hudson 1-15.