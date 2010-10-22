Kapaun builds big lead, cruises into playoffs

ANDOVER — It wasn't an ideal night of error-free football, but the Kapaun Mount Carmel Crusaders will take it.

Of course, winning a Class 5A-District 7 game over Andover 42-14, and ensuring a playoff spot will usually do that. Kapaun (7-1, 2-0) meets Andover Central for the district title next week.

"I don't think we've seen the best of our guys yet," Kapaun coach Dan Adelhardt said.

On a night the Crusaders lost four fumbles, there was plenty they left feeling unsatisfied about. But there were good things, especially when the Crusaders put together a rushing attack of 225 yards led by Skyler Krehbiel. The junior running back had 163 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown.

"I didn't feel like I had a very good first half," said Krehbiel, who ran for 77 yards before halftime. "In the second half I was trying to do a lot for the team."

Krehbiel spearheaded the Crusaders' attack midway through the second quarter after Andover (1-7, 0-2) scored on its first two possessions of the second half. With a 28-14 lead, Krehbiel broke through the line and dashed 37 yards to put the Crusaders inside the 20.

Kapaun finished the drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Keaton Lewis to Nick Cook, the second time the two had hooked up for a score.

It was Kapaun's first time to move the ball since the first half as Andover recovered two straight fumbles that led to a Jonathan Nye 1-yard run and a 37-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Jones to Cooper Rowe.

All in four plays.

"We've had some situations where we haven't handled the ball very well,” Adelhardt said. "We put the defense in a miserable spot on those first two (second-half) drives."

The Crusaders kept Andover from producing much after their two touchdowns, and Kapaun’s Luke Bean scored from 23 yards with 3:03 left in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Lewis threw for 93 yards on 10-of-17 passing with four touchdowns — three on Kapaun’s first three possessions.

Kapaun (7-1, 2-0) 21 7 14 0 — 42

Andover (1-7, 0-2) 0 0 14 0 — 14

KMC—Griffin 6 pass from Lewis (Cantele kick)

KMC—Cook 7 pass from Lewis (Cantele kick)

KMC—Martin 12 pass from Lewis (Cantele kick)

KMC—Krehbiel 18 run (Cantele kick)

A—Nye 1 run (Hayashi kick)

A—Rowe 37 pass from Jones (Hayashi kick)

KMC—Cook 10 pass from Lewis (Cantele kick)

KMC—Bean 23 run (Cantele run)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Kapaun, Krehbiel 23-163, Bean 3-30, Khoury 4-16, Peters 2-9, Lewis 12-4, Jennings 2-(-1). Andover, Nye 13-41, Gumeringer 7-18, Ogen 3-3, Segraves 2-(-8), Jones 5-(-11).

Passing—Kapaun, Lewis 10-17-93-0. Andover, Jones 2-9-42-3, Segraves 0-4-0-0.

Receiving—Kapaun, Griffith 4-50, Martin 3-27, Cook 2-17, Krehbiel 1-9. Andover, Rowe 1-37, Ralston 1-5 .