Campus closes in on playoff berth

Campus football coach Mike Schartz was the defensive coordinator for Heights in 2006 and 2008, so he’s aware of the mentality and expectations needed to reach the playoffs.

Those areas have been especially difficult to change since taking over for the Colts last year — the school has made just two playoff appearances.

Friday night, the Colts took another step toward a spot in the playoffs with a 31-0 victory over host South in Class 6A-District 7 play.

A win over North next week, plus a South loss to Northwest, would put Campus in the playoffs. Other scenarios could get the Colts in, too.

“This is something that we aren’t used to,” Schartz said. “We’re not there (playoffs) yet but we’re close and the kids have kept fighting and stuck together to get to this point.”

While some coaches might prefer to keep the playoff talk to a minimum before a game, Schartz couldn’t keep his team to stop talking about their opportunity.

South and North had combined to win one game.

“After we lost last week, not only were we 0-1, but we were last in the point standings, too,” Schartz said. “Tonight was a must-win to give us a chance to have a must-win next week.”

Campus never really sustained any long drives. The Colts’ average field position was South’s 48.

Starting with its second series, Campus scored on four straight possessions and two of those scores were more than 40 yards.

Quarterback Zach Chrisman paced the offense with 130 total yards, two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns.

“Coach Schartz says for us to be successful we have to run the ball then go to play-action pass,” Chrisman said. “We knew we could beat South, as long as we capitalize off its mistakes.”

Those mistakes were perhaps more important than as Campus’ offense.

The Titans gained 54 yards, didn’t complete a pass and turned the ball over six times.

“In the first half we had four possessions and turned it over three times,” South coach Cory Brack said. “Campus was ready to play and they took advantage of the mistakes.”

Campus (2-6, 1-1) 19 12 0 0 — 31

South (1-7, 1-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0

C—Chrisman 6 run (Witt kick)

C—Cochran 16 pass from Chrisman (kick failed)

C—Cochran 56 punt return (kick failed)

C—Chrisman 40 run (conversion failed)

C—Hardyway 37 pass from Chrisman (conversion failed)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Campus, La. Jefferson 13-74, Chrisman 11-52, Guerrero 8-31, Harlmon 1-2, Ivy 2-(-2), Hay 1-(-9). South, Villareal 18-41, Cato 8-23, Rideaux 2-5, Palacio 1-5, Webber 1-(-1), McCulloch 5-(-21).

Passing—Campus, Chrisman 5-10-78-1, Harper 1-1-11-0. South, McCulloch 0-7-0-2.

Receiving—Campus, Hardyway 1-37, Cochran 2-26, Le. Jefferson 2-15, La. Jefferson 1-11.