Heights ground game punishes Southeast

Despite three lost fumbles in the first half, the Heights football team was dominant enough to take a 21-point lead into the locker room Friday night against Southeast.

Once it did manage to secure the ball, Heights rushed for 499 yards and cruised to a 56-0 home victory to clinch a Class 6A-District 6 playoff berth.

No. 4 Heights (8-0, 2-0 district) will face Derby for the district crown next week. Both have secured playoff spots.

The win also clinched the City League title for the Falcons.

Heights’ defense held Southeast scoreless despite turning the ball over twice in its own territory. Defense may be overshadowed by Heights’ points and the rushing yards, but Falcons coach Rick Wheeler pointed out how impressed he was with his defensive coordinator.

“It’s just about keeping our kids focused,” defensive coordinator Steve Martin said. “We have a big prize ahead of us that we’re aiming for, and this is what we talked about after losing the state championship. We felt our defense let our team down last year, and we challenged them in the offseason to get better. They’ve responded well.”

The Falcons held Southeast (2-6, 0-2) ) to 142 offensive yards while Heights running back Daniel Deshazer rushed for 162 yards on six carries.

His 78-yard run in the second quarter set up a 2-yard touchdown run for running back Dreamius Smith for a 21-0 lead.

Smith carried 14 times for 118 yards and five touchdowns. Smith also broke a 42-yard touchdown run to jump-start the Falcons’ third quarter.

Falcons quarterback Matt Reed, who accounted for two of his team’s fumbles, said it was good to see his team recover and play dominating offense. Reed rushed for 72 yards on five carries.

Southeast (2-6, 0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Heights (8-0, 2-0) 7 14 21 14 — 56

H—Deshazer 29 pass from Reed (Hoyer kick)

H—Smith 2 run (Hoyer kick)

H—Smith 2 run(Hoyer kick)

H—Smith 42 run(Hoyer kick)

H—Smith 3 run(Hoyer kick)

H—Deshazer 35 run(Hoyer kick)

H—Smith 21 run(Hoyer kick)

H—M. Moore 42 run(Hoyer kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Southeast, Smith 19-70, Metcalfe 5-14, Parks 3-6, Johnson 5-28. Heights, Deshazer 6-162, Smith 14-118, Reed 5-72, Iheme 4-59, Moore 4-56, Jones 4-13, Moreland 3-19.

Passing—Southeast, Parks 2-7-24-1. Heights, Reed 2-3-46.

Receiving—Southeast, Taylor 2-24. Heights, Deshazer 1-29, Iheme 1-17.