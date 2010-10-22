Andale steals one from Trinity Academy

ANDALE — One first down. That’s what Trinity Academy needed Friday night. Just one first down.

As the clock ticked toward the one-minute mark with Trinity holding a four-point lead, the Knights knew victory was theirs. If they could just get that one first down.

But on third-and-10 at Trinity’s 34, Andale senior Jake Hattabaugh burst through the Trinity offensive line. As he hit quarterback Scott Kempin, he stripped the football. Teammate Jake Sankey recovered the fumble.

Two plays later, Hattabaugh scored on a five-yard run to secure the 30-26 victory for Andale in Class 4A-District 12.

“It’s heartbreaking, it’s emotional,” said Kempin, who had five completions for 158 yards.

A win over Andale (7-1, 2-0 district) would have given Trinity (5-3, 1-1) its biggest win in the third-year program’s history.

“When I got this job, everybody said, ‘At least you can win seven games, but you won’t beat Andale,” Trinity first-year coach Tyler Ryan said. “I had that fire in me. I wanted to convey it to the kids. I think they believed.”

Andale coach Gary O’Hair certainly didn’t overlook Trinity, even making defensive changes to account for backs Morgan Burns and Austin Kessinger.

Burns finished with 72 rushing yards, 134 receiving and three touchdowns. Kessinger had 72 rushing yards.

“I was scared to death,” O’Hair said. “They’ve got such good athletesæ.æ.æ. I knew if they hung in there, it was going to be a dogfight, and that’s exactly what it was. We were lucky to win.”

Andale had 256 offensive yards in the first half, but fumbled twice and held a 14-6 lead at halftime. Trinity opened the second half with a 9-yard touchdown run by Kempin to tie the score.

Hattabaugh answered with his third of four touchdowns. He had 191 rushing yards on 29 carries, while teammate Blake Staats had seven carries for 129 yards.

Trinity took the lead with 4:34 to go when Burns, who had scored late in the third quarter on an 82-yard pass from Kempin, ran it in from seven yards. Andale was forced to punt two minutes later.

“They thought they had the game, we thought they had the game,” Sankey said.

But when Hattabaugh and Austin Blanchat lined up on that third-down play, they told each other to get the ball.

“We knew we had to get the ball back to win the game,” Hattabaugh said.

And when Sankey saw Hattabaugh hit Kempin, the ball squirted loose and Sankey went after it.

“It was rolling around on the ground, and I jumped on it,” Sankey said.

Kempin added: “I was trying to crawl through with everything in me, scratching and fighting with everything I had.”

He was so close. But it wasn’t enough.

“We were a first down away from winning it,” Kempin said, shaking his head.

Trinity Academy (5-3, 1-1) 0 6 14 6 — 22

Andale (7-1, 2-0) 0 14 8 8 — 30

A—Hattabaugh 4 run (run failed)

T—Burns 6 run (kick blocked)

A—Hattabaugh 23 run (Hattabaugh run)

T—Kempin 9 run (Burns run)

A—Hattabaugh 9 run (King run)

T—Burns 82 pass from Kempin (run failed)

T—Burns 7 run (pass failed)

A—Hattabaugh 5 run (Hawkins pass from King)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Trinity, Kessinger 18-72, Burns 18-72, Kempin 8-66. Andale, Hattabaugh 29-191, Staats 7-129, O’Hair 7-48, King 8-25, T. Horsch 3-6, R. Horsch 1-(-3).

Passing—Trinity, Kempin 5-12-158-1. Andale, King 4-5-55-0, Hattabaugh 0-1-0-0.

Receiving—Trinity, Burns 3-134, Dohm 1-16, Green 1-8. Andale, R. Horsch 2-30, Bergkamp 1-15, Martin 1-10.