Rose Hill tops Circle to win district

TOWANDA — Rose Hill’s 35-13 road victory against Circle on Friday guaranteed the Rockets the Class 4A-District 10 championship and a first-round home game in the playoffs.

The Rockets have won their six games by an average of five touchdowns. Rose Hill keeps winning, but coach Greg Slade is more concerned about if his team is improving.

“We have to do the things that make us better each day in practice, regardless of who we are playing,” Slade said. “If we’re taking care of our business, we’re going to be able to execute against our opponent.”

So, did Rose Hill (6-2, 2-0) improve on Friday night, when the offense was held to 55 yards the second half and no points?

“A little,” Slade said. “But I felt like in the second half we may have taken a step back.”

Credit is due to Circle (4-4, 1-1), which wrapped up Rose Hill tailback LaQua Mayes in the second half instead of letting him bounce off arm tackles as he did in the first half.

Mayes scored three times, including a highlight reel 74-yard touchdown where he weaved back-and-forth across the field. Mayes had 164 rushing yards at halftime, but had negative-6 yards rushing in the second half.

“We were there to stop him in the first half, but you gotta finish,” Circle coach Lee LaMunyon said. “If you don’t finish, he’s a good enough back to make something happen.”

Circle challenged early, tying the score at 7-7 in the first quarter when lineman Kristian Farner scooped up teammate Jordan Phillips’ fumble and scored.

A touchdown on its final drive gave Rose Hill a 35-7 lead at halftime as the Rockets rolled up 268 yards rushing on 21 carries.

The winner of Thursday’s Circle-Augusta game will receive the second postseason spot from the district.

“We’re going to be good,” Rose Hill senior lineman Brandon Walther said. “We’re going to be a lot more focused the tougher the competition is.”

Rose Hill (6-2, 2-0) 14 21 0 0 — 35

Circle (4-4, 1-1) 7 0 0 6 — 13

RH—Mayes 20 run (Knight kick)

C—Farner 3 run (Tunnell kick)

RH—Decker 14 run (Knight kick)

RH—Decker 55 run (Knight kick)

RH—Mayes 74 run (Knight kick)

RH—Mayes 4 run (Knight kick)

C—Nicholas 8 pass from Frazier (run failed)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Rose Hill, Mayes 19-158, Decker 11-84, Lewis 8-50, Vaughan 2-(-1). Circle, Hill 25-79, Farner 1-3, Garbee 1-1, Phillips 1-1, Kirkpatrick 1-1, Gardinier 1-0, Kinder 2-(-5), Frazier 6-(-41).

Passing—Rose Hill, Decker 4-10-71-1. Circle, Frazier 9-14-130-2, White 1-2-28-0.

Receiving—Rose Hill, Streeter 3-48, Peabody 1-23. Circle, Gardinier 2-49, Mould 2-33, Walker 1-26, Phillips 1-18, Garbee 2-17, Nicholas 1-8, Hill 1-7.