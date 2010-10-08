Gardner-Edgerton beats McPherson in slugfest

McPHERSON — McPherson quarterback Tyler Matthews did his best to match Gardner-Edgerton’s Bubba Starling in Friday night’s 49-42 loss to the state’s top-ranked team.

It wasn’t a pride thing. Matthews had to if he wanted to keep his team in the game.

He countered every big Starling running play with a pass play of his own. It was no surprise that on fourth-and-4 from the 11-yard-line and his team trailing by a touchdown that he went for broke.

Matthews tried to hit Jordan Hart in the back of the end zone but the ball was tipped by a Trail Blazers defender to fall incomplete.

“Coach said go for it if you see it. Obviously everything pre-read looked good,” Matthews said. “In the end it didn’t work out. Christian (Ulsaker) was open. I could have slung it in there, but you might as well go for it all. It would have been a great ending to a fun game.”

Though Hart wasn’t able to come down with the game-winning catch, McPherson’s last-minute thriller was made possible thanks to a 26-yard crossing route he took for a touchdown. Moments later, tight end Brett Bate recovered a perfectly placed onside kick by Marcus Houghton to give McPherson, ranked third in Class 5A, a shot to tie the game.

Matthews made few mistakes on a night where his offense needed him to play a near-perfect game. He completed 24 of 35 passes for 376 yards and four touchdown passes. He got some help from sure-handed receivers Ulsaker and Nick Gawanda, who were good for 169 and 134 receiving yards.

McPherson threw everything it had at Starling, but the Gardner-Edgerton quarterback was just too big, too strong and too explosive to bring down. Starling, who has orally committed to Nebraska, was hit in the backfield multiple times for what could have been losses, but he had 131 first-half rushing yards and two touchdowns.

He set up Gardner-Edgerton’s fourth touchdown of the half with a run in which he broke six tackles, eluded pursuers in the backfield and then broke a 31-yard run to the McPherson 9. Gardner-Edgerton tailback Brett Jensen scored from a yard for a 28-14 lead at the half.

Starling finished with five rushing touchdowns and 239 yards on 16 carries. He also completed 5 of 8 passes for 119 yards.

“He’s a heck of a player I like watching him do what he does,” Matthews said. “There’s only so much you can do against a guy like that.”

Gardner-Edgerton (6-0) 14 14 7 14 — 49

McPherson (5-1) 7 7 7 21 — 42

GE—Starling 50 run (kick failed)

M—Gawanda 2 run (Houghton kick)

GE—Jensen 22 run (Starling run)

M—Ulsaker 19 pass from Matthews (Houghton kick)

GE—Jensen 1 run (Lee kick)

M—Ulsaker 6 pass from matthews (Houghton kick)

GE—Starling 21 run (Lee kick)

M—Gawanda 15 pass from Matthews (Houghton kick)

GE—Starling 59 run (Lee kick)

M—Davenport 3 run (Houghton kick)

GE—Starling 18 run (Lee kick)

M—Hart 26 pass from Matthews (Houghton kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Gardner-Edgerton, Starling 20-273, Jensen 19-74, Weber 10-45, Stubler 1-14. McPherson, O’Connor 11-95, Davenport 9-54, Matthews 2-5, Gawanda 1-2, Hart 1-(-1).

Passing—Gardner-Edgerton, Starling 5-9-118-0, Webb 0-1-0-0. McPherson, Matthews 24-35-376-0.

Receiving—Gardner-Edgerton, Knorr 4-104, Stubler 1-14. McPherson, Ulsaker 10-145, Gawanda 7-142, O’Connor 3-38, Hart 2-38, Bate 1-10, Houghton 1-9.