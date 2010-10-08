Rival recoiled: Carroll gives Kapaun its first defeat

On the first snap Friday night at Cessna Stadium, Kapaun Mount Carmel quarterback Keaton Lewis looked to pass. He changed his mind and raced up the middle of the field for a nine-yard gain.

But as the play ended, the Bishop Carroll defense began jumping around, yelling, arms in the air. And that’s when the official signaled a fumble recovered by Carroll.

That one play took all of 16 seconds, but it was a harbinger of things to come as Carroll handed Kapaun its first loss with a 41-3 victory at Cessna Stadium.

Carroll (5-1, 5-1 CL) has won five straight games this season and has now won 12 straight against Kapaun (5-1, 5-1).

“Our coaches preached to us all week that the winner of every game is the winner of turnovers, 90 percent of the time,” Carroll linebacker Tucker Chadd said. “So that’s what we were trying to do all week long. We worked on the strip drill, everything like that. We got the job done.”

That fumble boosted the offense.

“It’s an exciting game anyway, then the fumble on the first play, everyone’s excited, ready to go and we stick it in the end zone,” said Carroll quarterback Tyler Nance, who had 75 passing yards, 73 rushing.

Carroll forced four turnovers and scored on three. Chadd returned an interception and a fumble for touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

“Our defense came out, they were hitting tonight,” Carroll coach Alan Schuckman said. “Our defense is just throw back.æ.æ.æ. They’re hard-nosed. They’ll hit ‘ya. No prima donnas in that group. They’re all just football players. They enjoy each other. They play well together.”

Chadd’s 47-yard interception return midway through the fourth quarter was courtesy of teammate Alec Maly. Maly hit Kapaun quarterback Keaton Lewis as he threw, and Chadd was right there to catch it.

Six minutes later, Chadd picked up a Lewis fumble and ran 13 yards for a score.

“We did not secure the football,” Kapaun coach Dan Adelhardt said. “We had numerous bad snaps, which is uncharacteristic of our guys.”

While Kapaun had outscored opponents 216-36 and Lewis is dangerous running or throwing, the offense was hindered by running back Skyler Krehbiel’s absence. He couldn’t play after being ejected from last week’s game against North after being flagged for two unsportsmanlike penalties.

Then backup Jack Martin sprained an ankle Wednesday in practice. While Luke Bean had 15 carries with one over 10 yards, he’s a newcomer and doesn’t know the offense as well.

Kapaun had 122 yards of offense, including 41 rushing.

“It was a tailback by committee,” Adelhardt said. “æ.æ.æ. It was ‘Who’s in on offense?’ That’s the benefit with Skyler — he didn’t play defense. We rotated people, and you see what happened with our depth.”

Carroll consistently had someone in the backfield harassing Lewis. The Eagles had five sacks, including four in the first half. Lewis completed 13 of 23 passes for 81 yards and an interception.

Carroll’s offense was inconsistent, as well, but the Eagles were helped by big plays. Running back Brandon Weber had two touchdowns on one-yard runs — he sat out about half the game after taking a big hit on a punt return. He returned in the fourth quarter.

“He’s a tough kid,” Schuckman said. “He’s a tough, tough hombre. It takes more than one hit to get him out of the game.”

The Eagles’ next two touchdowns came on a 46-yard run by quarterback Tyler Nance and an 80-yard run by Jalen Hernandez.

Kapaun’s loss leaves Heights as the only unbeaten City League team. The Falcons can clinch the league title with district wins over league foes Southeast and East.

Carroll (5-1, 5-1) 7 13 0 21 — 41

Kapaun (5-1, 5-1) 0 3 0 0 — 3

BC—Weber 1 run (Louthan kick)

BC—Nance 46 run (Louthan kick)

KMC—Cantele 40 FG

BC—Hernandez 80 run (miss kick)

BC—Weber 1 run (Louthan kick)

BC—Chadd 47 interception return (Louthan kick)

BC—Chadd 13 fumble return (Bailey kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Carroll, Hernandez 5-91, Nance 15-73, Weber 10-43, Harvey 1-4, Crippen 1-(-1). Kapaun, Bean 15-23, Lewis 16-15, Martin 3-3.

Passing—Carroll, Nance 6-13-75-0, Hill 0-2-0-0. Palmer 0-1-0-0. Kapaun, Lewis 13-23-81-1, Reynolds 0-1-0-1.

Receiving—Carroll, Rohleder 1-30, Melillo 1-25, Crippen 1-15, Hernandez 2-5, Hill 1-0. Kapaun, Griffith 2-34, Degenhardt 2-20, Martin 2-10, Reynolds 3-10, Bean 1-5, Cook 1-4, Schaefer 2-(-2).