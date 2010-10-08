Heights demolishes South

Heights remained undefeated and solely atop the City League standings with its 77-0 win over South on Friday.

“In football you get one game a week,” Heights coach Rick Wheeler said. “We’re

going to try and take it out on whoever we play that week.”

Heights’ defense did not give South much of a chance from the start.

On the first play from scrimmage, Heights’ Trevor Wessel intercepted South quarterback Kaale McCulloch deep in Titan territory.

“Our defense and special teams played incredibly well,” Wheeler said. “They created turnovers and created wonderful field position for us all night.”

Heights quickly turned South’s miscue into a 14-yard touchdown run from running back Dreamius Smith.

“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates. We just all came together and won the game as a team,” Smith said. “We practice hard everyday and it just pays off.”

Smith, who was suspended for last week’s game, finished with four touchdowns and 105 rushing yards on 12 attempts.

Smith was not the only running back to rack up yardage for the Falcons.

Marquel Moore finished with two touchdowns and 43 yards on three carries. Daniel Deshazer had 6 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Heights had twelve running backs carry the ball against South.

“A lot of kids got some experience tonight. It’s good for some reserves to get some work with some of the starters,” Wheeler said. “Our kids prepare well. The preparation they put in during the week shows up on Friday.”

Still looking for a notch in the win column, South coach Cory Brack said it is not going to happen if they play the way they did against Heights.

“Heights did the right things,” Brack said. “We turned the ball over seven times. Against a team like Heights you can’t compete and win a game like that.”

Brack said his team will eventually win a game

“Our guys are resilient. They want to get better,” he said. “They just have to learn to play at the same level with the top teams in the city.”

South (0-6, 0-5) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Heights (6-0, 5-0) 28 14 14 21 —77

H—Smith 14 run (Hoyer kick)

H—Smith 11 run (Hoyer kick)

H—Smith 47 run (Hoyer kick)

H—Wessel punt block 31 return (Hoyer kick)

H— Reed 7 run (Hoyer kick)

H—Deshazer 7 run (Hoyer kick)

H—J. Moore 14 run (Hoyer kick)

H—M. Moore 13 run (Hoyer kick)

H—Smith 5 run (Hoyer kick)

H—M. Moore 15 run (Hoyer kick)

H—McGinnis 1 run (Hoyer kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—South, Villarreal 17-32, McCullock 1-4, Webber 11-21, Cato 7-35. Heights, J. Moore 3-27, Smith 12-105, M. Moore 3-43, Deshazer 6-57, Reed 4-24, Jones, 6-67, McGinnis 3-14, Iheme 2-41, Wilcoxson 2-3, Moreland 1-1, King 2-29, Packer, 2-5.

Passing—South, McCulloch 0-2. Heights, Reed 0-4, Moreland 0-2.

Receiving — none.