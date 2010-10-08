Northwest rolls past Southeast

Being young and inexperienced and playing four successful teams in their first five games, Northwest football coach Weston Schartz had a feeling this year’s team could have a slow start.

But he wasn’t going to coach his team any differently than his previous eight teams, which combined to go 59-25.

The hope was to endure the beginning and be able to capitalize on a closing stretch of opponents, that before Friday had won only three games.

Beginning with a 31-3 victory over Southeast on Friday night at Carpenter Stadium, the Grizzlies head into district games feeling like they can get back to the playoffs for the ninth straight season.

“I told the kids over the first five games that pay day is coming,” Schartz said. “They believe in the coaches and we believe in them and we knew this was coming.”

During the first five games, Northwest was often one-dimensional offensively — running the ball.

The Grizzlies were waiting on quarterback Jordan Wiedemann to recover from knee surgery and because they couldn’t throw the ball, defenses stacked the line of scrimmage.

With Wiedemann returning Friday night, Northwest displayed a more balanced offensive attack, utilizing several formations which opened up Southeast’s defense.

“We definitely want to pass more,” said Wiedemann, who threw for 156 yards. “We have the backs to run and in my opinion, the best receivers in the league. Hopefully we can keep on getting better.”

Northwest focused its defensive efforts on running back, Braden Smith, who was top five in the City League in rushing.

The Grizzlies held Smith to 69 yards on the ground, including six in the first half.

On the other side of the ball, Northwest’s offensive line opened up hole after hole for its running backs, which finished with 260 rushing yards.

“Our line stepped up tonight and the holes were just wide open,” said Cory Cuda, who finished with a game-high 154 yards. “It was nice to get Jordan back to open the defense.”

Southeast did have chances to score.

The Buffaloes had the ball in Grizzly territory five times, but came away with only three points.

“Northwest’s defense played great and we didn’t take advantage of opportunities,” Southeast coach Gary Guzman said. “They did really good things on both sides of the ball.”

Northwest (2-4, 2-3) 7 17 0 7 — 31

Southeast (3-3, 2-3) 3 0 0 0 — 3

NW—T. Thurman 7 run (Mills kick)

SE—Rhodes 38 FG

NW—Cuda 38 run (Mills kick)

NW—Franklin 26 pass from Jay (Mills kick)

NW—Mills 35 FG

NW—Davis 13 run (Mills kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Northwest, Cuda 14-154, T. Thurman 9-57, Moore 3-24, Terrell 1-9, Dilsver 2-6, Parsons 1-2, Wiedemann 2- (-2). Southeast, Smith 25-69, Parks 8-16, Hayes 1-4, Jiggets 1-2, Johnson 3-(-3).

Passing—Northwest, Wiedemann 7-14-156-1, Jay 1-1-26-0. Southeast, Parks 12-21-110-1.

Receiving—Cuda 2-41, Hughes 1-34, Cornado 1-31, Franklin 1-26, A. Thurman 1-26, Jay 1-16, Davis 1-8. Southeast, Hayes 1-34, Taylor 3-19, Wright 3-19, Bluma 1-14, Metcalfe 1-12, Jones-Walker 1-7, Nolan 1-7, Smith 1-(-2).