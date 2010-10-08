East’s offense can’t keep up with Garden City

Through one quarter, the East High offense had the Garden City defense off balance. To top it off, Blue Aces' quarterback Desmond McGee threw a 57-yard touchdown strike to Ronnie McFann on the final play of first quarter for a seven-point East lead.

The Garden City defense clamped down from there on the way to a 42-22 win at Northwest on Friday.

"It looked like it was going to be a shootout, and it still had the potential to that," East acting head coach Bill Coffman said. "We had some turnovers that hurt us. We knew we were going to have to score to stay in the game, because they lined up and just ran right at us."

With head coach Brian Byers suspended for the game due to being ejected in last week's 52-12 loss to Bishop-Carroll, the Blue Aces struggled to find offensive consistency or an ability to stop Garden City (3-3) after the first quarter. The Buffaloes scored on four of their five possessions in the second half, breaking open a 14-14 game at halftime.

Garden City finished with 26 first downs, compared to 15 for East.

"We couldn't pick up the blitz well," McGee said of East’s problems after the first quarter. "That's about it."

After Garden City scored on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Cody Bernbeck to Raul Silva to give the Buffaloes’ a 35-14 lead in the fourth quarter, East (4-2 overall, 3-2 City League) responded with an 8-yard touchdown pass from McGee to DeAnte Brandon with 4:52 to go.

The Buffaloes recovered the onside kick and drove 54 yards for the final score, a 2-yard run from Angel Flores.

McGee finished with 155 passing yards.

Garden City finished with 322 yards rushing and 486 yards of total offense.

"I know the skill position players were frustrated with the way things were going," McGee said. "Things don't go our way always — we just have to deal with it."

Garden City (3-3) 7 7 14 14 — 42

East (4-2, 3-2) 14 0 0 8 — 22

E—Martin 6 run (Galarza kick)

GC—Lamb 8 run (Hernandez kick))

E—McFann 57 pass from McGee (Galarza kick)

GC—Lamb 16 run (Hernandez kick)

GC—Bernbeck 1 run (Hernandez kick)

GC—Flores 5 run (Hernandez kick)

GC—Silva 7 pass from Bernbeck (Hernandez kick)

E—Brandon 8 pass from McGee (McGee pass to Walker)

GC—Flores 2 run (Hernandez kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—GC, Rubio 19-129, Flores 15-88, Lamb 5-35, Silva 2-35, Bernbeck 8-33, Gardner 1-2, Curran 2-0. East, McGee 18-62, Martin 4-24, Graham 4-16 .

Passing—GC, Bernbeck 11-22-173-0. East, McGee 12-25-146-0.

Receiving—GC, Silva 7-116, J. Curran 2-29, Hernandez 2-28. East, Brandon 6-59, McFann 4-76, Normore 1-8, Graham 1-3 .