Defense, Trent Horsch spark Andale

ANDALE — Even if his most important job is handing the ball to running back Jake Hattabaugh, Cody King is an indispensable member of Andale’s football team.

Coach Gary O’Hair might not have known that before Friday night, when King left early with a head injury and Andale’s offense was more sluggish than a 35-0 win over Circle suggests.

The Indians struggled to get in sync with Hattabaugh moving to quarterback — a position he plays sporadically when King is available — but problems were minimal because of their defense and the performance of running back Trent Horsch.

“It made it a little bit tougher,” O’Hair said. “You don’t know how much you rely on somebody until that happens.”

King was hurt in the first quarter when he scrambled before throwing a two-point conversion. O’Hair said King didn’t remember the play but that he was feeling better after the game.

His departure moved Hattabaugh under center, where his running isn’t as effective. Andale passed almost exclusively during Hattabaugh’s first three series with little success.

Horsch has complemented Hattabaugh’s and King’s running abilities, but O’Hair wanted Hattabaugh to get comfortable at quarterback.

“I felt like anytime I needed to I could go to Trent,” O’Hair said. “I felt like that was something we had if we needed to go to it. Honestly, I don’t know if I should have been, but I was working on some (other) stuff.”

Horsch rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns. He provided stability as Andale had six fumbles (losing one) and occasional poor communication. Twice, Hattabaugh and a running back collided.

“Trent did a great job,” Hattabaugh said. “He always does a great job when he steps in — whenever I get hurt or whatever, he always steps in and does great.”

Allen Trent returned an interception for a touchdown on the first play. Andale had another interception, recovered two fumbles and stopped the Thunderbirds on downs four times.

Circle was also without its quarterback, Alex Gardiner, who sat out with a shoulder injury.

“I felt confident the whole night just because the defense played so well,” O’Hair said.

Circle (3-3, 2-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Andale (5-1, 4-0) 15 13 0 7 — 35

A—Trent 30 INT return (Hattabaugh kick)

A—Hattabaugh 6 run (Trent pass from King)

A—T. Horsch 7 run (Hattabaugh kick)

A—T. Horsch 1 run (kick failed)

A—Hattabaugh 1 run (Hattabaugh kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Circle, Hill 13-41, Kinder 12-34, Fox 1-28, Phillips 1-7, Kirkpatrick 3-6, White 1-1, St. Peter 1-1, Frazier 4-(-13). Andale, T. Horsch 15-100, Hattabaugh 13-50, King 1-13, Blanchat 2-6, Staats 2-2, Ungles 1-0, O’Hair 5-0

Passing—Circle, Frazier 4-15-37-2, White 1-1-21-0, Phillips 0-1-0-0. Andale, Hattabaugh 8-18-23-0.

Receiving—Circle, Phillips 2-25, Fox 1-21, Nicholas 1-7, Mould 1-5. Andale, Staats 3-10, R. Horsch 2-9, Martin 2-8, Blanchat 1-(-4).