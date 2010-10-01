Gamble in OT pays off for Chaparral

TOWANDA — Out of 113 rushing yards Chaparral running back Sione Siale racked up in the Road Runners’ 22-21 victory over Trinity Academy on Friday, it was the final ones that meant the most.

After scoring on a 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down in overtime, Siale got the call again from coach Justin Burke to finish the game with a two-point conversion.

“I was supposed to run to the outside and chuck it up to one of the wide receivers, but I saw a hole so I went for it,” Siale said.

A two-point conversion to win the game might be a gamble for most teams, but for Burke the choice was simple.

“I made the call because we can’t kick very well,” Burke said with a laugh. “We actually had a chance to throw. We had a receiver who was open but Siale just wanted to stick it in there.”

Despite the game coming down to the final snap, Trinity coach Tyler Ryan said it was more than one play that cost his team the win.

“(Siale) hurt us bad,” Ryan said. “He ran just as hard on that last play as he did on the first play of scrimmage. That is a tough kid. He plays hard. He has a heart the size of this stadium.”

Siale said his success stems from his offensive line.

“I owe it to my line. They block as best as they can,” he said. “We have that connection. We keep pushing. We never give up.”

Chaparral also managed to corral Trinity’s high-powered offense. Trinity running back Morgan Burns was held to 115 yards, only half of his season average.

“I thought our game plan was solid and I thought we executed well and played hard,” Burke said. “We rolled the dice, put everyone in the box and tried to make them beat us with the pass. I thought our boys did a good job of covering it when we had to.”

Chaparral (4-1) 6 0 8 0 8 — 22

Wichita Trinity (4-1) 7 0 0 7 7 — 21

C— M. Struble 50 pass from Wilcox (Deterich miss)

T— Burns 74 kickoff return (Mork kick)

C— Wilcox 12 run (M. Struble run)

T— Kessinger 6 run (Mork kick)

T— Burns 4 run (Mork kick)

C— Siale 1 run (Siale run)

Individual Statistics

Rushing— Chaparral, Dickey 4-15, M. Struble 5-19, Siale 19-113, Wilcox 30-93, J. Struble 2-8. Trinity, Burns 14-115, Kessinger 10-80.

Passing— Chaparral, Wilcox 4-12-90. Trinity, Kempin 1-6-6.

Receiving— Chaparral, M. Struble 2-58, J. Struble 1-11, Siale 1-21. Trinity, Fewin 1-6.