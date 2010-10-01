Collegiate defense shuts down Circle

Collegiate has learned to expect big rushing nights from Markus Phox and Raymond Taylor. Its defense holding an opponent to no points and 110 yards was more of a pleasant surprise.

“That’s what the scoreboard is supposed to look like,” Messamore told his team after its 45-0 victory over visiting Circle.

Collegiate defensive lineman Trace Clark was a nightmare for the Circle offensive line, getting two sacks and two more tackles for losses. He was excited to see the defense match the offense’s intensity a week following a 33-21 loss to Andale.

“That’s a great feeling, because they’ve got some great athletes over there,” Clark said. “We focused on defense in practice this week, and that was something we needed to improve on. We came out here and did it.”

Circle had two big plays — a 42-yard pass to Jordan Phillips from Alex Gardinier and a 15-yard run by Phillips on a fake punt. That was Circle’s only first down of the second half.

“I think it’s just like last year,” Messamore said. “We’re known for our offense, but it was the defense that came up in critical games.”

The Spartans (4-1, 3-1 AV-CTL IV) held a 25-0 lead at halftime thanks to electrifying runs and even more exciting pass plays by Phox and Taylor. Phox eluded tacklers and ran the option to perfection, picking up 99 yards by the half. He also connected with Taylor for 15- and 65-yard touchdown passes.

Phox picked apart the Circle defense for 202 passing yards and three touchdowns.

On his second touchdown pass, Taylor ran a streak route out of the backfield and caught the pass from Phox about 20 yards from the line of scrimmage in the middle of the field. He made a bee-Line to the end zone and crossed the goal line untouched to put Collegiate up 25-0.

Taylor caught four passes for 115 yards. He also added 136 rushing yards, proving to be a true double threat for the Spartans.

“Raymond and Markus are very talented players,” Messamore said. “We try to get the ball to them whenever we have a chance.”

Circle (3-2, 2-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0

Collegiate (4-1, 3-1) 6 19 20 0 — 45

C—Taylor 1 run (kick missed)

C—Phox 8 run (run failed)

C—Taylor 15 pass from Phox (Lowden kick)

C—Taylor 65 pass from Phox (kick failed)

C—Phox 5 run (Lowden kick)

C—Schooler 20 pass from Phox (kick failed)

C—Taylor 5 run (Lowden kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—Circle, Kinder 15-29, Gardinier 6-19, Phillips 2-15, Edson 1-6, Hill 2-5, Fox 1-4, Frazier 3-(-20). Collegiate, Taylor 15-136, Phox 12-164, Franklin 3-15, Lowden 1-2, Cusik 1-2.

Passing—Circle, Gardinier 1-6-42-0, Frazier 2-5-10-0. Collegiate, Phox 12-21-202-1.

Receiving—Circle, Phillips 1-42, Jacks 1-4, White 1-6. Collegiate, Taylor 4-115, Lowden 3-34, Schooler 2-27, Short 2-14, Franklin 1-12.