Southeast wins second straight

Not once during his team's 36-14 victory over West on Friday night did Southeast coach Gary Guzman think about his 100th career victory.

After all, the Buffaloes are trying to claw their way back to .500 after losing their first three games and build something toward district play.

But once his postgame talk concluded, Guzman put things in perspective.

"As I told the kids, it's nice and a big milestone, but most importantly we won the football game," said Guzman, who ranks sixth in City League wins. "As long as the kids are having some success, (it) outweighs anything."

One of those kids with all kinds of success was running back Braden Smith, who had 181 total yards (118 rushing) and two touchdowns.

"We pounded and played tough football," Smith said. "They gave me the ball and we ran really the same plays all night."

Throughout the early part of the season, Southeast struggled to find an offensive identity and that was the case in the first half.

Aside from their first drive (Smith’s 5-yard touchdown), which spanned 80 yards in eight plays, the Buffaloes managed only 17 more yards in the half and turned the ball over three times. Southeast trailed 8-7 at the half.

At halftime, Guzman decided to ditch the spread in favor of his power running game.

On Southeast’s second drive of the second half, Tony Johnson scored on a 3-yard run to give the Buffaloes a 14-8 lead.

Southeast scored on its next two possessions to blow the game open.

"Obviously we need to try something different," Guzman said. "We went to our power, they never really adjusted to it. Every time, we kept getting our kids in the same spot until they stopped us. That first score in the second half was big when we got in the end zone and we kept it going."

While scoring 37 points in its first four games, the Buffaloes had to rely on their defense to keep them competitive.

During its turnover-filled first half, Southeast again made key stops defensively.

West had the ball twice in Southeast territory in the first half but fumbled on both possessions, including inside the 10.

Southeast forced four turnovers and held the Pioneers to 218 yards.

"Our defense is stepping up and giving the offense opportunities," Guzman said. "Hopefully now our offense, defense and special teams can begin to click on all cylinders."

West (1-4, 1-4) 8 0 0 6 — 14

Southeast (2-3, 2-2) 7 0 7 22 — 36

SE—Smith 5 run (Rhodes kick)

W—Hardy 24 interception return (Epps run)

SE—Johnson 3 run (Rhodes kick)

SE—Taylor 16 pass from Parks (Smith run)

SE—Smith 63 pass from Parks (Rhodes kick)

SE—Wright 93 interception return (Rhodes kick)

W—Jones 7 run (conversion failed)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—West, Flournoy 18-65, Jones 15-52, Epps 3-22, Shelton 1-1. Southeast, Smith 25-118, Moore 2-42, Hayes 2-20, Johnson 6-18, Metcalfe 1-(-1), Parks 3-(-21).

Passing—West, Flournoy 2-10-78-2. Southeast, Parks 4-10-94-2.

Receiving—West, Whiteside 1-50, Martinez 1-28. Southeast, Smith 1-63, Taylor 2-18, Hayes 1-6.