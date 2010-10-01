Ready for a rival: Carroll rolls by East to set up a showdown with Kapaun

Bishop Carroll’s football team just gave its next opponent — a pretty important one — a long look at a player it might have otherwise saved.

The Golden Eagles (4-1) didn’t have a choice, even with next Friday’s game against unbeaten Kapaun Mount Carmel looming. With running back Brandon Weber nursing a sore back, Jalen Hernandez’s appearance Friday was a necessity.

Hernandez, a sophomore, filled in nicely when Weber couldn’t continue after a couple of series. Hernandez rushed for 126 yards and two touchdowns in Carroll’s 52-12 win over East.

“He’s on scout team some of the time, giving our defense looks if we’re (opposing) fast running backs or fast quarterbacks,” Carroll quarterback Tyler Nance said. “We know he has the abilities, and it was his time tonight to show them.”

Hernandez hadn’t rushed more than 10 times in a game and his 23 carries exceeded by one his prior season total.

His previous experience mostly came when Carroll had a big lead and Weber wasn’t needed. That was mostly the case Friday, too, but Hernandez was featured sooner and five of his first six carries went for at least eight yards.

The Eagles aren’t concerned that video Kapaun will be watching in preparation for Friday’s game will include more of Hernandez than the Crusaders would have seen under different circumstances.

“I just think it’s another threat we have, in a way,” Nance said. “Yeah, they’ll probably see him and what he can do, but that’s just another person for them to worry about.”

East had trouble with many of Carroll’s worrisome weapons. Nance rushed for 165 yards and passed for 120. He was nearly flawless as the leader of Carroll’s multi-faceted running game, but his passing was inconsistent.

Nance completed 12 of 21 passes and threw two touchdowns — both to Danny Crippen — but some of his passes were well off-target and he threw an interception.

Nance outplayed counterpart Desmond McGee, who had 224 total yards despite being sacked eight times, and Carroll coach Alan Schuckman said Nance’s passing will be a focal point of the offense when the Eagles’ schedule becomes more difficult.

“We do what we do,” Schuckman said. “Tyler’s a big part of our offense both running and passing. For us to win football games, we need him to make plays. He made them tonight.”

East coach Brian Byers was ejected late after the East bench received multiple unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

East (3-2, 3-2) 0 0 12 0 — 12

Carroll (4-1, 4-1) 7 10 21 14 — 52

BC—Crippen 6 pass from Nance (Louthan kick)

BC—Louthan 37 FG

BC—Hernandez 8 run (Louthan kick)

BC—Nance 2 run (Louthan kick)

BC—Nance 55 run (Louthan kick)

E—Graham 22 pass from McGee (run failed)

BC—Crippen 11 pass from Nance (Louthan kick)

E—Brandon 14 pass from McGee (pass failed)

BC—Hernandez 7 run (Louthan kick)

BC—Palmer 13 run (Louthan kick)

Individual Statistics

Rushing—East, McGee 19-98, Sparr 4-18, Martin 3-8, Graham 3-1. Carroll, Nance 14-165, Hernandez 23-126, Weber 7-35, Rohleder 1-24, Harvey 3-11, Palmer 3-11, Crippen 2-11, Woodard 1-9, Bahr 1-3.

Passing—East, McGee 7-19-126-3. Carroll, Nance 12-21-120-1, Palmer 0-2-0-1.

Receiving—East, Brandon 3-59, Graham 2-45, Martin 1-14, McFann 1-8. Bishop Carroll, Crippen 7-67, Rohleder 2-20, Woodard 1-13, Melillo 1-13, Weber 1-7.